De Blasio vows to close Rikers Island jail complex

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed on Friday to close the Rikers Island jail complex.
Speaking at City Hall, de Blasio promised to work toward closing the island complex as an independent commission prepared to release a 97-page report recommending a $10.6 billion plan to replace Rikers with a series of smaller jails based in New York City’s five boroughs.
“This is a very serious, sober, forever decision,” he said. “Once you’re off, you’re off.”
De Blasio presented a timeline of 10 years to reduce the city’s jail population to 5,000 in order to allow for a “complete departure of all inmates from Rikers Island” that would facilitate the closure.
“It will take many years,” he said. “It will take many tough decisions along the way. But it will happen.”
The mayor did not acknowledge the recommendations made by the commission, nor did he provide specific details of where any new jail facilities in the city would be located.
De Blasio, who is running for reelection this year, had previously said closing Rikers was a “noble concept,” but did not endorse the idea due to its high cost and lack of a viable replacement.
Falling crime rates and efforts for bail reform eventually convinced de Blasio a plan to replace Rikers was possible, prompting his change in stance.
“A year ago, we didn’t think it could be done,” he said. “It would been irresponsible for me to say we had a plan if we didn’t have a real plan. We now have a real plan.”
What can one say to this but ‘there he goes again’ (ala Reagan tone). *smh. What DahBlahSeo does and doesn’t do has become a sideline joke that isn’t very funny; not that it ever was funny to those who suffer under this baffoons ideologys.
New Yorkers had better watch this process every step of the way. If DahBlahSeo has his way, the new jails will have spa’s and swimming facilities right next to mini shopping area’s and cells that are more akin to the coffin apartments he so wants for the ‘free’ society for his ‘area’/district. *face palm. Liberalism is a disease!!
~M
I also wonder.. If those 5 “Boroughs” will include Manhattan OR just the outlying ones, like the Bronx, or queens..
I’m not really familiar with Rikers but I think it’s been around since shortly after Day 6 in Genesis. Still, from all we hear about the financial struggles of big cities, in particular, it must be nice from NYC to be sitting with such a full treasure chest to be able to allot over 10.6 Billion (not counting all of the typical incredible overruns that can take such projects to over $ 20 billion) just to change a jail.
It’s certainly been my experience that NO decision is without consequences, some good, some bad, many planned, many blindsiding. Most of the shock and uncertainty comes from individuals and committees who don’t thoroughly brainstorm and think through all the possible outcomes and then look at alternatives. In this case, one should include in that latter discussion, all other pressing needs of the city and its populace. The adage: “The same buck can’t go two places” should really be studied. What alternative uses could go further to improve life and the economy than replacing a jail? I’m just saying…
I just wonder. Compared to the few (from what i have found via bing) jail breaks from rikers that have happened over the many decades of it’s existance, how many these NEW ones will have??
why hasnt someone looked into deblasio the coomunist traitors past for relations with MOTHER RUSSIA?
thought you were going to say relations with his mother.. something is wrong w that clown
Follow the money. Crooks work with crooks and they should all be jailed.
Instead of closing Rikers Island Duh Blasio needs to set up residence there. Hopefully in a locked cell.
Pretty soon the normal residents of NYC will have to move to the prisons in order to be safe from the criminals roaming the streets. Maybe that’s what de Blasio wants.
Knowing this blowhard commie, i wouldn’t be shocked to see that is what they will wind up becoming. Sanctuaries for the citizenry to flee too when the gangs start waging war on one another again..
So DumAssio wants to reduce the jail population to 5,000, is he going to commute the sentences of these career criminals and house them at Gracie Mansion?
Na.. They will more than likely just be released to plague the citizens on the street..
During the next ten years, NYC will have a majority of illegal immigrants (excuse me; Aliens!) and we all know that they are already above the law, therefore, the reduced prison population. Gee, maybe he has a dream about selling it to the Federal government to replace Gitmo. (If and when the Dems regain power).
This mayor is just plain brain dead. Why do New Yorkers keep electing this fool? He is NO American in my book and should step down and go be an activist on your own out of your own house. STAY OUT OF GOVERNMENT YOU COMMIE!
$10.6 billion should go to build the wall and keep the criminals out along with terrorist. De Bozio needs a brain scan! He`s not right in the head!
You show me a liberal or dimacrat and I’ll show you a person who is not right in the head.
Other than a desire to have criminals walking the streets of NYC, is there some compelling reason why he is so determined to close Rikers?
Liberals like Deballless don’t need a compelling reason to come up with insanity like this…
DeBlasio may be the most ignorant man in America….. worst mayor in NYC history.. even the Dems think this dbag is ignorant
With **** like this in NYC I have no desire to travel there again. This is one sick mayor.
I’ve not wanted to travel there in decades.. Especially with how pricey the city has become.. Now its a dead certainly i will never visit that damnable city again