De Blasio uses multiracial family photo to slam Joe Biden for comments on segregationists

For Mayor de Blasio, the Democratic primary has gotten personal.

Hizzoner posted a photo of his multiracial family to launch an emotional attack on frontrunner Joe Biden for sounding sentimental over his days of working with racist white segregationists like Sen. James Eastland (D-Mississippi).

“Eastland thought my multiracial family should be illegal & that whites were entitled to “the pursuit of dead n*ggers,” de Blasio wrote.

“It’s past time for apologies or evolution from @JoeBiden,” de Blasio added. “He repeatedly demonstrates that he is out of step with the values of the modern Democratic Party.”

De Blasio was referring to Biden’s explosive remarks at a Manhattan fundraiser Tuesday night in which he waxed nostalgic about the days of political civility. He recalled working productively as a young senator with the likes of Eastland and other racist Dixiecrats.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), one of two main black candidates in the primary race, criticized Biden for making light of Eastland’s use of racist perjoratives for black men.

“You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys.'” Booker said in a statement. “Vice President Biden’s relationships with proud segregationists are not the model for how we make America a safer and more inclusive place for black people, and for everyone.”

Booker also tweeted what appeared to be an oblique reference to Biden’s remarks.

“No, you won’t,” Booker tweeted in reply to a young woman posting a sad photo of “me realizing i’m going to have to vote for joe biden in 2020.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California), the other main black candidate in the Democratic presidential field, hasn’t commented on Biden’s remarks.

Biden boasted of his ability to get along with Eastland and others “even though we didn’t agree on much of anything.”

“If we can’t reach a consensus in our system, what happens?” Biden said at the fundraiser, according to a pool report. “It encourages and demands the abuse of power by a president.”

Biden clearly believes his ability to work across ideological and partisan lines is a selling point in the era of scorched-earth politics personified by President Trump.

He even put on a Southern drawl to take on the voice of Eastland.

“He never called me ‘boy,'” Biden recalled. “He always called me ‘son.'”

It’s unclear what point Biden was trying make about Eastland’s choice of diminutives. The most obvious explanation is that Eastland, who once complained of whites mixing with “mongrel races,” didn’t call Biden “boy” because Biden was white, not black. That would not exactly back up Biden’s claim that all was hunky-dory during the days of working together with segregationists.

Biden can ill afford any cracks in his so far solid support from black voters, who remember him as President Barack Obama’s loyal lieutenant.

Polls have shown him winning the support of about half of black voters, an eye-opening number considering the presence of two other major black candidates in Harris and Booker.

Black voters also solidly backed Hillary Clinton in early polls in the 2008 Democratic primary race, until Obama won the Iowa caucuses and won the endorsement of Oprah Winfrey. That led to Obama’s crushing victory in the South Carolina primary, which in turn helped him sweep a string of southern primaries and lock up near-unanimous support of black voters.

