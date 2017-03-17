De Blasio dodges federal charges in campaign fundraising probe

He pushed the limits of the law — but in the end Bill de Blasio won.

The mayor and his aides dodged federal and state charges stemming from their campaign fundraising practices — even though they violated the “intent and spirit” of election law, authorities announced Thursday.

Putting an end to separate, yearlong probes, Acting US Attorney Joon Kim — who took the reins last week when Preet Bharara was fired by President Trump — and Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr. released coordinated statements saying they were dropping cases against de Blasio and his aides,

“This conclusion is not an endorsement of the conduct at issue; indeed, the transactions appear contrary to the intent and spirit of the laws that impose candidate contribution limits,” Vance said.

Read the rest at the NY Post

