He pushed the limits of the law — but in the end Bill de Blasio won.
The mayor and his aides dodged federal and state charges stemming from their campaign fundraising practices — even though they violated the “intent and spirit” of election law, authorities announced Thursday.
Putting an end to separate, yearlong probes, Acting US Attorney Joon Kim — who took the reins last week when Preet Bharara was fired by President Trump — and Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr. released coordinated statements saying they were dropping cases against de Blasio and his aides,
“This conclusion is not an endorsement of the conduct at issue; indeed, the transactions appear contrary to the intent and spirit of the laws that impose candidate contribution limits,” Vance said.
Read the rest at the NY Post
De Blasio dodges federal charges in campaign fundraising probe,
Silly taxpayers. Don’t you know the rules are only for conservatives and Republicans
If de Blasio had been a Republican, the crowds with torches and pitchforks would have been protesting outside city hall, the story would have been on the front page of the NYT…above the fold…for weeks, and there would have been an indictment.
Democrat – check
Corruption scandal = check
Not guilty – check.
AS always the trifecta comes and shows laws NEVER apply to dems…
It is to the point if a Deep impact asteroid came down and wiped out 95% of the population, i would consider that a great way to start a-new.. CAUSE I DON’T see even the great don getting this ship righted…
Talk about a scumbag. I would rather hang out with an actual bag of scum
Another lying, above the law, radical left Democrat gets a pass for breaking the law.
What was that phrase? America land of the enslaved and home of the depraved? what was that? “I am a man! A proud American man! can someone give a foodstamp to feed me? can some one give me a voucher to pay my rent? I vote for my meal! The constitution? what is it? Can I get one with my foodstamp along with my cigs and booze? Go to work? pay tax? only fools do that! I am no fool, please someone hold my hand, I am a proud American man.
It certainly is getting to where being a Law abiding Tax Paying American citizen is no longer WORTH the effort.. ITS Become more of a curse than a blessing to become a citizen, and only the right seems to bother paying attention to following the laws…
DeBozo is a criminal all Demonrats are criminals Just ask Borok/Hillary Lynch/Holder/Kerry /Jeh All of them oh yeah Terry McCauliffe ALL CRIMINALS
They’d be doing New Yorkers a huge favor by finding some illegal doings by this creep. He’s been the worst Mayor that city has had in many, many years & it’s a very sad situation when the largest police dept. in the Nation refuses to acknowledge or pay homage to him at City functions. They despise him as do most of the Country who cares anything about NYC.