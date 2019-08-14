De Blasio: Details surrounding Epstein’s death ‘way too convenient’

Mayor de Blasio dabbled in conspiracy theories over Jeffrey Epstein’s death, saying Tuesday that the convicted sex offender’s demise in federal custody was “way too convenient.”

“The one thing I do not think is possible here is just pure, traditional human error,” Hizzoner said on Fox Business News, “which means something else happened.”

Epstein’s shocking death by apparent suicide on Saturday in a federal jail in Manhattan touched off an immediate frenzy of wild allegations, with online commentators pointing to the disgraced financier’s ties to the high and mighty.

De Blasio shied away from going into specifics, but indicated he didn’t believe the feds, who say Epstein apparently hung himself after he was taken off suicide watch.

The FBI and Justice Department are investigating Epstein’s death. Asked whether he believes the feds will get to the bottom of it, de Blasio said, “I want to believe” they will.

“Americans would be more comfortable if there’s an independent element to that investigation,” he continued. “Even more importantly, the folks who were victimized by Epstein deserve a full investigation.”

Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, on Saturday vowed to continue the investigation into individuals who may have helped Epstein run his sick sex ring.

Epstein, 66, had been arrested on sexual abuse and sexual trafficking charges stemming from alleged rampant abuse of minors from the early 2000s through the 2010s.

