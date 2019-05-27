Home » News

Dayton OH sends 350 officers, spends $650K to counter 9 members of the KKK

Posted On 7:42 am May 27, 2019
Armed protesters against KKK group of 9 in Dayton, OH. May, 2019

A rally by an obscure Ku Klux Klan group that drew only nine participants was met Saturday with an overwhelming law enforcement and counter-protest presence in Dayton, Ohio.

The rally by the Honorable Sacred Knights, a KKK group from Indiana, went off without incident after police fenced off the Montgomery Courthouse Square, placing two police lines, a barricade, and blocks of distance between the KKK and a protest crowd estimated at 600.

Police said the rally drew nine people.

“You could barely see them, and definitely couldn’t hear a word they said all day,” tweeted Mr. Fischer, who was on the scene.

The city spent an estimated $650,000 on security measures, with about $250,000 for personnel and $400,000 for contracts and materials, according to WHIO-TV.

About 350 officers were on the scene. Joining the Dayton Police Department were officers from the Ohio State Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo police.

“Some may be critical of this investment,” city manager Shelley Dickstein told WHIO-TV. “Unfortunately in today’s world where individuals are free to open carry unlimited numbers of guns and where we have seen vehicles driven into crowds of peaceful protesters, we feel this investment was necessary.”

There were no arrests. Some protesters carried firearms, as shown on social media. Among the protest groups that turned out to denounce the KKK group were Black Lives Matter, Antifa and the New Black Panther Party.

The Mayor said she was angered by having to spend public funds “responding to people who want to make our neighbors less safe” in a statement last night. Some taxpayers told me they were frustrated by that too today — though they agreed it was needed for public safety. @whiotv
– John Bedell (@JBedellWHIO) May 25, 2019

To give perspective on how far apart these two sides were, here’s me fully zoomed in on the KKK people, then zooming out to the perspective the counter demonstrators had through cops and fence. You could barely see them, and definitely couldn’t hear a word they said all day. pic.twitter.com/VcKTnJnrXw
— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) May 25, 2019

Downtown #Dayton, OH is fully closed off to cars and there’s heavy police presence for the KKK rally and counter protest. (EMT are wearing bullet proof vests, snipers on roof, lots of riot gear cops, etc.) pic.twitter.com/7zlMqW4A16
— smoketinged (@smoketinged) May 25, 2019

The NAACP Dayton Unit held a festival at the same time as the rally at McIntosh Park, which drew Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and other elected officials Throughout the city were signs posted with the message, “Dayton Unites Against Hate.”

“I am very glad that today’s events went off without incident and the hate group that tried to threaten our city is gone,” Ms. Whaley said in a statement. “Daytonians demonstrated what we’ve known all along— that we are a community that can come together in a time of fear and anger and peacefully stand up for our neighbors.”

The NAACP was scheduled to hold Sunday a “symbolic cleansing of the square” at the site of the KKK rally.

15 Comments

Ed Gilroy
EFG2
8:34 am May 27, 2019 at 8:34 am

Drama queens on both sides.

650K spent? Let them fight and arrest those who do.

    vetsvette
    vetsvette
    11:22 am May 27, 2019 at 11:22 am

    “The Mayor said she was angered by having to spend public funds “responding to people who want to make our neighbors less safe” in a statement last night. Some taxpayers told me they were frustrated by that too today — though they agreed it was needed for public safety. @whiotv”

    For God’s sake people. 9 freaking people? That’s around $72K per white supremacist! At this rate all they have to do is hold a rally a week and they’ll bankrupt the city in short order. 9 People! The knee-jerk response of the professionally offended posed more of a threat to “public safety”! I find the KKK and it’s ilk despicable, but be realistic. A couple of uniformed officers could have handled keeping the nasty nine in line for the duration of their little demonstration and no one would have been the wiser. But because of all the offended that showed up the KKK got what it wanted. Attention. What could have been a nothing event is turned into national news. Idiots!

    safebet
    safebet
    11:24 am May 27, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Better yet, spread those “KKK” members around on a rotating monthly schedule and bankrupt the mob mentality liberal cities.

    Then, if ONE individual of the “KKK” is injured or refused the right to peaceful assembly, sue the city for not controlling the vicious armed mobs.

    After all, many liberal cities already have serious budget deficits due to wasting our tax dollars with hand-outs to illegal aliens and other black hole “social” programs- take feces filled SF in Commiefornia for example.

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
8:45 am May 27, 2019 at 8:45 am

Dayton could have saved a huge amount of money. Get a couple or three Navy Seals or Special Forces, deputize them and put a few thousand each in a trust fund for them and their families.

No matter which side acted first, it would be their last action for either awhile or forever and the confrontation and threats of violence would be over.

Meanwhile, the taxpayers would save well over $600,000 and there probably would not be repeat march in the future.

Keepdad
Keepdad
8:57 am May 27, 2019 at 8:57 am

So responsible for the city of Dayton to send 350 police officers and spend $600,000 to protect the free speech rights of nine citizens from an angry mob. Very commendable, I’d say.

DonS
DonS
9:02 am May 27, 2019 at 9:02 am

Ohio has become a VERY, VERY STRANGE PLACE. The elected loons deploy outrageous shows of force because they are totally out of control! It just shows, if they have the resources, they will squander them!

Rowwdy Colt
Rowwdy Colt
9:09 am May 27, 2019 at 9:09 am

So the dems don’t like their KKK having a public rally…all of 9 people? Hilarious.

    HotTea
    HotTea
    11:16 am May 27, 2019 at 11:16 am

    And let no one forget that it was the Democrats who created the KKK!!!

Surly_Curmudgen
Surly_Curmudgen
9:21 am May 27, 2019 at 9:21 am

The KKK, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the New Black Panther Party. Four hate groups, all of the far left variety supposedly protesting, more likely all paid for or by Soros. Send the bill to either Soros or the DNC.

    HotTea
    HotTea
    11:17 am May 27, 2019 at 11:17 am

    Yes all of the groups you mentioned are creations of the Democrat party.

josejimenez
josejimenez
9:31 am May 27, 2019 at 9:31 am

Rest assured if one of the KKK folks had been armed like the BPP in the photo, they would have been arrested and put away so deep they would have had to have sunlight piped to them.
Of course, if you’re BPP or BLM or Antifa or any other black radical group, (including the idiots in naacp) then you get a free pass, maybe even a commendation for trying to prevent hate and promote peace and love. Yeah, right.

Michael Sorrell
Michael Sorrell
9:58 am May 27, 2019 at 9:58 am

Protected the civil rights of 9 PEOPLES 1st amendment rights from death or injury from communist agitators.

Pat Altentaler
Pat
10:04 am May 27, 2019 at 10:04 am

So 4 democrat organizations are protesting each other, and the city spends $650,000 to separate them. Let them have at each other! None of them would be missed!

Leonidas
Leonidas
10:05 am May 27, 2019 at 10:05 am

This would have been a prime location for a meteor strike.

There were no good guys present in Dayton and certainly not in city hall. It sounds like a gathering of the blooming idiot society.

safebet
safebet
11:17 am May 27, 2019 at 11:17 am

Great to see the liberals are protesting against their own kind.

Didn’t we have a civil war way back when to break the democrats stubborn strangle hold on their love of slavery? Oh, I’m sorry to offend all the snowflakes that have no clue what history is since just the other year they cheered while ripping down flags and statues in the South while blaming conservatives for their own slave owning roots.

What next? The “NEW Black Panther Party” gonna destroy police cars and set fire to Dayton too?

liberals = a new kinda stupid.

