Dayton family outraged that brother shot by clerk while robbing store

GOPUSA StaffDayton Daily News Posted On 6:53 am October 14, 2019
A Dollar General clerk fatally shot an armed robber Wednesday night inside the store at 2228 North Gettysburg Avenue.

“I just had somebody try to attempt and rob me over here at Dollar General on Gettysburg,” the 911 caller said. “Came in with a firearm, threatened to take money out the drawer, pointed a gun at me and my staff members.”

The suspect, believed to be in his 20s, entered the store about 6:20 p.m. with a firearm, and the clerk shot him after he demanded money, Dayton police Sgt. Thomas Schloss said.

“He pointed a gun at me, I had a firearm on me, I pulled my firearm and I shot him in self-defense,” the caller said.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said Roosevelt Rappley, 23, of Dayton, was pronounced dead at the the scene.

Schloss said the suspect walked out of the store after being shot and collapsed outside the front doors.

“He’s laying in front of my store,” said the caller. “He’s laying down in front of my door on the sidewalk.”

It’s not clear how many shots were fired, but when dispatchers asked the caller if the suspect fired any shots in the store, he said, “he shot back.”

It’s also not clear if the robber showed his gun or told the clerk he had one.

Max daddy
Max daddy
8:33 am October 14, 2019 at 8:33 am

So, what would have been the “right” thing to do? Become the kid’s personal cash machine?
It’s sad that he grew up so foolish and his older siblings are no wiser.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (44 votes cast)

    Richard Brandt
    Richard Brandt
    9:40 am October 14, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Play 'Stupid' Games, Win 'Stupid' Prizes. You know that.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (17 votes cast)
      drillbeast
      drillbeast
      10:20 am October 14, 2019 at 10:20 am

      Ten little XXXXX standin’ in a line,
      One toddled home and then there were nine;

      Nine little XXXXX swingin’ on a gate,
      One tumbled off and then there were eight.

      Get the picture?

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 4.3/5 (11 votes cast)
    Bill Strickland
    Bill Strickland
    9:45 am October 14, 2019 at 9:45 am

    correction,,,he wasnt a real robber, only one in training. A REAL robber comes in shooting everyone in the place and doesnt take chances on getting shot. This intellect comes in to rob, but hes not fully trained how to use a gun, nor one to use his conversational skills. He failed at his every move. What the family should bemoan is their own failure to not have trained him better, or their lack of direction in not pointing him the correct way to go to get to choir practice on time. Im sure he was a sweet boy, never hurt a fly, never kicked a dog, never argued with his mom, and was planning to become a priest. It was just a simple mistake that he made—carrying a gun—going in to rob—pulling the gun—and dying as a reward for all his hard thought out planning and great management skills. Pull a gun, and expect to likely be on the receiving end of some hot lead delivered by a guy MUCH faster and more accurate than you. Dumb decision, dumb reward.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.8/5 (19 votes cast)
      glenn
      glenn
      10:10 am October 14, 2019 at 10:10 am

      Dumb decision but not a dumb reward, at least one less criminal walking the streets.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)
      crustyoldgeezer
      crustyoldgeezer
      10:29 am October 14, 2019 at 10:29 am

      They didn’t tell him to ALWAYS CHECK FOR THE “GUN FREE ZONE” before entering….

      NEW BUSINESS PLAN!!!

      Every business should put up the signs, then TRAIN AND ARM EVERY EMPLOYEE in Concealed Carry, Threat Assessment, and SITUATIONAL AWARENESS in dealing with ‘armed robber’ scenarios.

      Offer the days take as a reward for getting rid of a “bad guy with a gun”.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)
      DrGadget
      DrGadget
      11:27 am October 14, 2019 at 11:27 am

      Better to shoot them before they achieve that level of experience.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
    DELICIOUS
    DELICIOUS
    9:46 am October 14, 2019 at 9:46 am

    He was WRONG in the first place. He got what was coming to him. The whole thing stinks! What is wrong with a family that lets the kid get away with “murder” ???
    Plenty is wrong with the family and still is wrong with the family.
    I know it will be MORE WRONG if I hear about the family suing ! He got what he asked for and it was self defence ! If the family does not have common sense or even street smarts then the least they can do for themselves is learn THE LAW!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (13 votes cast)
      glenn
      glenn
      10:13 am October 14, 2019 at 10:13 am

      There is no family just another baby producing woman popping out fatherless kids.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)
      crustyoldgeezer
      crustyoldgeezer
      10:31 am October 14, 2019 at 10:31 am

      WHY did the media even ask the family what they thought of an instant judge, jury and GUILTY VERDICT?

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)
      DrGadget
      DrGadget
      11:28 am October 14, 2019 at 11:28 am

      You know why, crusty.

      They want to make the family into “victims”.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
    glenn
    glenn
    10:09 am October 14, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Another example of Johnson's great society producing fatherless kids, 88% single black families.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)
    listenorleave
    listenorleave
    10:31 am October 14, 2019 at 10:31 am

    Too many people think THEY should have no consequences for their bad actions and decisions. If you point a gun at someone you should expect to get shot and not assume only you have one. Apparently the siblings need to be taught this too. Other life rules include: do what the police tell you, do not run from the police, do not try to beat up a policeman, and don't abuse innocent people. Lots of concealed carry today so good people can protect themselves from bad people like this guy who got shot.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.7/5 (12 votes cast)
    southernpatriot
    southernpatriot
    10:44 am October 14, 2019 at 10:44 am

    The noise by the family is falling on deaf ears of those with sound minds. The family should bemoan the fact that moral and ethical teaching failed with this thug wannabe and that despite the huge taxpayer support he and his family received over the years, it just was not appreciated since it did not encourage the value of work.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)
    captjellico
    captjellico
    11:34 am October 14, 2019 at 11:34 am

    The fact that the CRIMINAL'S family is outraged, that he got shot while committing a violent felony, is precisely the problem. Honestly, it would probably be a benefit to society to double-tap them as well.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.7/5 (3 votes cast)
    AmVetUSA
    AmVetUSA
    11:50 am October 14, 2019 at 11:50 am

    I think the clerk did the right thing, Max Daddy. Prayers should go out to the clerk and his fellow employees. Unfortunately for them, it was their destiny to be part of natural selection on that day.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
oldsaltydawg
oldsaltydawg
9:06 am October 14, 2019 at 9:06 am

What shocked them his being a crook or being killed because he was a crook??

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (29 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:24 am October 14, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Consequences. They take some getting used to.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (8 votes cast)
    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    11:32 am October 14, 2019 at 11:32 am

    I know my brother was in the wrong but…

    There’s no but. Some mistakes can’t be fixed afterwards. If she knew it was wrong, then why didn’t she do anything to convince her brother out of a life of crime? She had to know he was a thug. It’s not like street thugs can pass for normal.

    This is the price you pay for this particular mistake.

    And did you notice she threatened to “take matters into her own hands”? Sounds like a threat.

    I’m sure the clerk has more bullets. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings if she was gunned down as well for trying to kill an innocent man.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.0/5 (4 votes cast)
      DrGadget
      DrGadget
      11:37 am October 14, 2019 at 11:37 am

      Also this is biblical. You know, that pesky Bible that the Left hates so much until it’s election season? That.

      The Bible makes a very clear distinction between the taking of innocent life and the taking of guilty life. The clerk is innocent because he was acting in self-defense. The robber deserved to die.

      If she goes after the clerk (as she threatened) she would be trying to kill an innocent man. She now deserves to die as well, whether she is successful or not. If he’s armed and she engages in attempted murder, he has the right to use deadly force to defend himself. He kills her dead, and he’s still innocent of her blood.

      One of the many reasons the Left hates the Bible is because God demands personal responsibility. The Left hates personal responsibility. They want others to pay for their crimes and mistakes but never themselves.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
ConservativeNotRepublican
ConservativeNotRepublican
9:08 am October 14, 2019 at 9:08 am

"Clean up needed just outside aisle 1 at the front door please. Clean up needed at the front door please."

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.7/5 (26 votes cast)

paulrph1
paulrph1
9:11 am October 14, 2019 at 9:11 am

Some people think that everything they do is justifiable just because they are. They have absolutely no accountability. Seems to run in the family.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (29 votes cast)

    glenn
    glenn
    10:15 am October 14, 2019 at 10:15 am

    Have only seen blacks saying it isn't justifiable to shoot one of their sweet little boys.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.5/5 (8 votes cast)
      maloneconservative
      maloneconservative
      12:17 pm October 14, 2019 at 12:17 pm

      I have wondered for quite a while if it is just that there are more blacks committing crimes or that the media is only reporting on stories involving blacks committing crimes to add to the "racial inequality" and "white supremacy" crap they are continuously shoving down our throats.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
taxmannc
taxmannc
9:17 am October 14, 2019 at 9:17 am

The proper way to handle this crime. If someone tries to rob you just shoot them dead!!! As to the family, they taught this punk to be a criminal, so perhaps they should share the blame and have to pay damages to the poor clerk who had to kill the felon!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (26 votes cast)

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
9:18 am October 14, 2019 at 9:18 am

Accolades to the Dollar General clerk!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (17 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:28 am October 14, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Prayers as well. This cannot be easy for a young man to deal with and I am sure he will not be allowed to live a normal life for quite a while.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)
Steven L. Cady
Steven L. Cady
9:21 am October 14, 2019 at 9:21 am

Live by the gun…die by the gun….

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (20 votes cast)

mathis1689
mathis1689
9:25 am October 14, 2019 at 9:25 am

I say give the clerk an award for outstanding community service.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (29 votes cast)

tbell57
tbell57
9:26 am October 14, 2019 at 9:26 am

Bad intent, choices will most likely end with bad consequences. This unfortunate young man made a bad choice that ended his choice making ability. Sad!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (15 votes cast)

speedle
speedle
9:31 am October 14, 2019 at 9:31 am

This a great example of the fulfillment of the entitlement mentality that the left has been nurturing for blacks for decades. These relatives actually think the guy has a right to try to take money from whitey as long as he doesn't actually shoot anyone. It's related to the Black Lives Matter narrative. "Threatening to harm someone" or even non lethal physical contact is no reason to defend ones self (because some people are "entitled" to "extra" consideration). Sad.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (21 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:31 am October 14, 2019 at 10:31 am

    My dad caught the neighbor kids siphoning gas (1968) from the old Delta 88.
    When he took them over to confront their mother she said “Well, they don’t have jobs…How do you expect them to get gas?”

    (Gas was $0.28 a gallon at the time.)

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)
overlord
overlord
9:38 am October 14, 2019 at 9:38 am

They'll try to turn it into another hoax like Trayvon. https://www.thetrayvonhoax.com/ or Mike Brown. Keep the myth alive that black people are targeted.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (14 votes cast)

    Elder John
    Elder John
    10:05 am October 14, 2019 at 10:05 am

    My money is that in about 3 days we will be told that it was actually a toy gun with an orange tip and Blammo!! written on the sides in bright red and yellow letters. They will release photos of the crook from when he was 10, say the poor boy had been put up to play a practical joke, that he walked in, said "this is a stick up! April Fools!" And then the brutal clerk (who is a white black, white Asian, or White Supremist) then gunned him down, pumping 732 shots into him from his revolver without reloading. They will then release stills from the black and white security footage and sure enough, there is the orange tip and bright red and yellow Blammo!! The crook will be blurred out to respect his privacy but on the left side of the screen will be the photo from when he was 10.
20 years ago this comment would be excessive sarcasm but now? It might not go far enough. Y2K did not break every computer chip, it just broke 90% of all brains.
    20 years ago this comment would be excessive sarcasm but now? It might not go far enough. Y2K did not break every computer chip, it just broke 90% of all brains.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (11 votes cast)
lford
lford
9:45 am October 14, 2019 at 9:45 am

Of course “sista” of the perp said the Clerk who was threatened by her punk brother should have “called the PO-lice” instead of defending himself. She knows law enforcement is under so much scrutiny these days when a black suspect is involved that the LEO will be reluctant about shooting a black suspect. Also, calling the cops would allow the perp time to rob everyone, shoot them, and still make a getaway.

Fortunately, the victim here was under no such restraint and acted decisively once threatened with deadly force to protect himself and the other employees. The loss of life is tragic, but when you engage in actions likely to result in your own demise, just whose fault is it?

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (14 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:43 am October 14, 2019 at 10:43 am

    I would love to see the rap sheet on this “gunman”.

    And say, Sis, where did baby brother get a gun? Did you know he had one, because you don’t seem at all surprised? Wuz dey a Backgroun’ check?
    Did he borrow the gun or steal it?

    Perhaps it was like Kate Steinle’s case where a gun leaped into the hands of an innocent person and fired a deadly round.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)
      crustyoldgeezer
      crustyoldgeezer
      11:50 am October 14, 2019 at 11:50 am

      AND the siblings records as well.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
      jbscpo
      jbscpo
      12:08 pm October 14, 2019 at 12:08 pm

      THAT part of the investigation is still underway, he is “suspected” of being involved in several other robberies.

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)
copakeman
copakeman
9:55 am October 14, 2019 at 9:55 am

In new york city, the clerk would be facing a prison term of 10 – 20 years. The clerk would have to have been wounded or killed FIRST, before he could legally return fire. That would make the clerk eligible for to get a 5 year prison sentence. If the clerk killed a minority, it automatically becomes a HATE crime, the clerk would receive a life sentence without parole. If only nyc doubled its welfare payments, things like this might not happen too often.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.4/5 (7 votes cast)

    jbscpo
    jbscpo
    12:10 pm October 14, 2019 at 12:10 pm

    In NYC the clerk would ALREADY be in jail for possessing a firearm in the first place!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
praireliving
praireliving
9:58 am October 14, 2019 at 9:58 am

Your brother made a wrong life choice. It had deadly consequences. Sorry for your family’s loss I’m sure you are in pain. However, had the clerk not defended themselves we’d probably be reading an article about a Dollar General employee being killed and seeing their grieving family.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (12 votes cast)

petmilk52
petmilk52
10:12 am October 14, 2019 at 10:12 am

“not clear if the robber showed his gun or told the clerk he had one”. Doesn’t the author of this article believe what the clerk CLEARLY stated??

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (9 votes cast)

    crustyoldgeezer
    crustyoldgeezer
    10:38 am October 14, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Just Prepping for the ‘ he didn’t do nuthin’ wrong ’cause he cudnt hurt nobuddy’….

    LAWSUIT against Dollar General!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (6 votes cast)
    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    12:18 pm October 14, 2019 at 12:18 pm

    In the video the police officer says witness’ stated the perp had the gun drawn.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)
Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
10:16 am October 14, 2019 at 10:16 am

Listening to the sister, she apparently thinks that the clerk and the other employees of the store, should of been the victims of her armed brother’s robbery. Such circular thinking, is mind boggling.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (10 votes cast)

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
10:21 am October 14, 2019 at 10:21 am

Let me see if I have this right…

The kid had a RIGHT to commit Armed Robbery, because his daddy, all of his Aunts and Uncles as well as his grandpa, and his great granpa before him were all Armed Robbers and it’s a FAMILY TRADITION and nobody eber gawt shawt before…..

In that case, they need a new ‘family tradition’.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.8/5 (8 votes cast)

    Max daddy
    Max daddy
    10:53 am October 14, 2019 at 10:53 am

    This may be that new beginning.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)
pcsoln
pcsoln
10:48 am October 14, 2019 at 10:48 am

When you do stupid (and/or illegal) things, bad things can (and do) happen to you. Prayers for the clerk and his staff who will almost certainly be dragged through the mud.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (7 votes cast)

The Real Truth
The Real Truth
10:59 am October 14, 2019 at 10:59 am

The family was “Outraged” ? What did you expect the clerk to do, after your brother tried to rob him with a gun, “Hug Him” ? Your brother was committing a CRIME, and
wound up paying dearly for his stupidity !

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (5 votes cast)

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    11:39 am October 14, 2019 at 11:39 am

    Aha! That’s a trick question. You almost got me.

    The “what did you expect the clerk to do” question requires looking at things from his point of view. Lib sociopaths are incapable of seeing things from any other perspective than their own.

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)
fromo1946
fromo1946
11:32 am October 14, 2019 at 11:32 am

It’s kill or be killed, I’m sure the robber’s family wouldn’t given a rat’s a$$, had their brother shot and killed the clerk…chalk another one for Darwin’s List.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

manowar
manowar
11:39 am October 14, 2019 at 11:39 am

The family should be sued by the store and have to pay for the damages to the clerk and the store caused by the family member robber. A good $10,000 bill should shut up the stupid family!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

johnw1120
johnw1120
11:52 am October 14, 2019 at 11:52 am

ALL job vocations have inherent risks, from a paper cut to death, when you take the job, you should be aware of those risks. If your job involves armed robbery, your ultimate risk is dying while preforming your job, you took the job, you accepted the risk, it is on no one but you. A whining family does nothing more than illustrate the problems of the upbringing you all received, get over it.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

Grant Deel
Grant
11:59 am October 14, 2019 at 11:59 am

Hate to be the barer of bad news, but when you get killed because you took a gun into a store, with the intention of robbing it, your paid for. This is the risk armed robbers take and if their family doesn’t realize that then I pity the message they are sending their young ones.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

fredk
fredk
12:21 pm October 14, 2019 at 12:21 pm

His mother should have taught him better. You go looking for trouble, and sometimes you find it. The stupid mother can’t accept the blame for not raising her son properly, so she is projecting it on the shop owner, who was only defending the people in the store, and protecting his earnings. Her son got exactly what he deserved, and it may have saved someone else from being shot in the future. The shop owner saved the public a lot of money by avoiding a trial. The shop owner needs to be applauded for his heroic action.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes cast)

Leave a Reply