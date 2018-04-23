Daycare gun rights suit sets off wide debate

An Illinois woman who runs a child care service out of her home is suing the state, saying its restrictions on day care facilities make it illegal for her to keep a gun in her house for self-defense.
Jennifer Miller’s lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for central Illinois after the state emerged as a battleground in the post-Parkland gun debate, with citizens and various localities trying to stake claims on either side of the issue.
Mrs. Miller and her husband, Darin, both hold concealed-weapons permits. But Illinois’ rules prohibit handguns from being kept in day care homes, with exceptions only for law enforcement or others who have to carry guns for their jobs.
Any firearms in other day care facilities have to be unloaded, kept under lock and stored separately from ammunition.
The Millers say the rules mean they have to make a choice: give up their guns or have Mrs. Miller give up her day care.
The state last month gave them a warning, the lawsuit says.
Mrs. Miller has been a day care home licensee since last year and a day care home provider since 2016. Her husband is a special equipment operator for a paper producer in central Illinois — a job that would not require him to keep a gun in the house.
Gun rights groups have taken up their cause.
“We’re in court to make sure that the state cannot discriminate against day care operators who merely wish to exercise the rights we’ve restored in Illinois,” said Second Amendment Foundation founder Alan Gottlieb, whose group brought the lawsuit with the Illinois State Rifle Association and Illinois Carry.
The lawsuit names Lisa Madigan, the state’s attorney general, and Beverly Walker, director of the state’s Department of Children and Family Services, as defendants.
Ms. Madigan’s office declined to comment on the merits of the case.
A spokeswoman for the Department of Children and Family Services said the agency couldn’t comment on pending litigation.
It’s not clear how many people are affected by the day care rules, but pro-gun advocates say local cases such as this can turn into precedent-setting expansions of gun rights.
Mr. Gottlieb pointed out that his group’s challenge to Chicago’s ban on handguns ultimately led to a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision affirming that states must respect an individual’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
A separate legal challenge from the group also forced Illinois to allow the concealed carry of weapons in 2013, after courts found the state’s restrictions on the practice unconstitutional.
Indeed, Illinois appears to be a hotbed of legal challenges over gun rights.
The Second Amendment Foundation, the National Rifle Association and other gun rights advocates are suing to block the village of Deerfield, in suburban Chicago, from enforcing a ban on semi-automatic firearms.
Meanwhile, Effingham County, located about 75 miles southeast of Springfield, recently moved in the other direction by pushing to become a “sanctuary” for gun owners if state lawmakers approve stricter gun controls.
A resolution the county board passed last week reads in part: “If the Government of the State of Illinois shall infringe upon the inalienable rights granted by the Second Amendment, Effingham County shall become a ‘sanctuary county’ for all firearms unconstitutionally prohibited by the government of the State of Illinois.”
Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler acknowledged that the resolution was largely symbolic but said the county wanted to take a stand against a number of gun control bills that the state legislature is considering.
“It’s symbolic … but it really proves that people in southern Illinois are getting tired of being pushed around,” Mr. Kibler said recently on Fox News.
Good for this woman filing suit against the politicians who want to destroy our 2nd Amendment rights!
I agree. GOOD on this woman and her husband.. Hope their suit fairs well.
BUT with the total and utter idiocy in the courts in Illinois, i can see it failing..
simple solution, get out of Illinois, lots of other good reasons to do that
I agree. THere’s little left imo, as a reason for ANY Sane individual to stay in Il.. Other than leaving will HAND the state lock stop and two barrels, TO the liberals..
They have been refusing to control the mentally ill from getting guns…. But, will try to drive those who are law abiding into insanity.
ALL of the OUTLYING Counties should band together and Secede from Chicago.
A show of Solidarity AGAINST an oppressive regime that forces Unconstitutional CONTROLS over the People should get the attention of the People living inside the HELL that is chicago.
IF the secession is Successful. install an ELECTORAL COLLEGE SYSTEM to prevent the same thing from happening again.
It works at the federal level, and listen to the would-be OVERLORDS squeal when they lose elections!
I’d include all of Chi-raq’s outlying cities/towns too..
Why is this a problem, if it is concealed then nobody knows you have it, Right.
People are misguided by there missundestament of the Rules of Common sense.
Here’s their other option, make carrying a loaded firearm a ‘condition of employment’ therefore it is necessary ‘for their job’.
If they are an LLC, they can write that into their By-Laws and they are done.
They SHOULD try that route, but i just know the libtard idiots running the state, would rule “that there is no requirement for a day care worker/security guard to be armed”..
The Marxist Agenda has gone hog-wild. How on earth do you expect them to establish their Gulag-Amerika if rational, law-abiding citizens can shoot their oppressors?
One phrase in the 2nd Amendment is “shall not be infringed”. Concealed carry laws and fees are an infringement and therefore unconstitutional. Best they be ignored.