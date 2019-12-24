David Remnick, New Yorker editor: ‘It’s a source of great frustration’ people still support Trump

The New Yorker Editor David Remnick said Sunday that it’s “a source of great frustration for the press” that Americans still continue to support President Trump despite last week’s impeachment drama.

During an appearance on CNN, Mr. Remnick was asked by “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter whether anything was going change now that Mr. Trump had been impeached by the Democrat-controlled House.

Mr. Remnick, who took the helm at The New Yorker in 1998, the same year former President Bill Clinton was impeached, lamented that Republicans’ “illusions about Trump remain.”

“The stakes here are immense,” he said. “It’s not just about the political future of one man, Donald Trump, it’s about the future of democracy and democratic process. And this is a trend throughout the world. It’s about the future of the Earth. We have a party that has decided to be disbelieving about climate change. It’s about issues as essential as that.

“Right now, you have a country that is split, and to the great frustration of people like you and people like me, we don’t somehow understand,” he said. “We don’t understand why the evidence of things, why facts don’t penetrate so many of our brothers and sisters in the United States of America. And it’s a source of great frustration for the press and for anybody who is thinking about these issues that are so important.”

