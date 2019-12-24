Home » News

David Remnick, New Yorker editor: ‘It’s a source of great frustration’ people still support Trump

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:55 am December 24, 2019
The New Yorker Editor David Remnick said Sunday that it’s “a source of great frustration for the press” that Americans still continue to support President Trump despite last week’s impeachment drama.

During an appearance on CNN, Mr. Remnick was asked by “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter whether anything was going change now that Mr. Trump had been impeached by the Democrat-controlled House.

Mr. Remnick, who took the helm at The New Yorker in 1998, the same year former President Bill Clinton was impeached, lamented that Republicans’ “illusions about Trump remain.”

“The stakes here are immense,” he said. “It’s not just about the political future of one man, Donald Trump, it’s about the future of democracy and democratic process. And this is a trend throughout the world. It’s about the future of the Earth. We have a party that has decided to be disbelieving about climate change. It’s about issues as essential as that.

“Right now, you have a country that is split, and to the great frustration of people like you and people like me, we don’t somehow understand,” he said. “We don’t understand why the evidence of things, why facts don’t penetrate so many of our brothers and sisters in the United States of America. And it’s a source of great frustration for the press and for anybody who is thinking about these issues that are so important.”

15 Comments

tremors1
tremors1
12:05 pm December 24, 2019 at 12:05 pm

“The New Yorker Editor David Remnick said Sunday that it’s “a source of great frustration for the press” that Americans still continue to support President Trump despite last week’s impeachment drama”

And this fool doesn’t think those supporting President Trump feel the same way about people supporting the progressive communists like Hillary, Obama, Warren, etc.

Max daddy
Max daddy
12:37 pm December 24, 2019 at 12:37 pm

“We don’t understand why the evidence of things, why facts don’t penetrate so many of our brothers and sisters in the United States of America.”

What evidence? What facts?

The evidence and facts do NOT support the man made global warming hoax.
The evidence and facts do NOT support impeachment.

What the evidence and facts do support is the proposition that many in the Democrat Party employed in intelligence are active conspirators against our Constitutional Republic system and deserve to be tried and sentenced as traitors.

Teri Eggert
Teri Eggert
1:16 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:16 pm

“Mr. Remnick, who took the helm at The New Yorker in 1998, the same year former President Bill Clinton was impeached, lamented that Republicans’ “illusions about Trump remain.” We have no illusions about Trump, but apparently the Democrats do, otherwise they wouldn’t be supporting the idea that taxpayers, should be supporting the idea that everything should be free, for those that never earned it. If, we support Trump, it’s because he’s not the one out there shouting let anyone come into the country, and American taxpayers, will give them free stuff too, along with giving them citizenship and the right to vote, while the Democrats pick everyone’s pockets. Maybe, Trump is like me, listening to climate alarmist for the last 60 years, and yet we are still here.

KSlady
KSlady
1:21 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:21 pm

Please, shut up! You are not anyone’s moral compass and your opinion is exactly that. You just have a bigger megaphone. I am so tired of these people, from NY to Hollywood, looking down their noses at people like me. This crap might have worked in High School because no one wanted to not be “cool,” and would do anything to be part of the IN crowd. Hive think! I am far beyond high school, wasn’t very good even then at following along and being of a hive mentality. I darn sure am not now. My eyes are open, I see the good, the bad and the ugly, and I don’t need him or all the other Leftest telling me how to think. These are the real dividers.

johnw1120
johnw1120
1:22 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:22 pm

There are so many wrong things from this fool, let me start with the obvious, HE THINKS that HIS opinion and IDEAS are the ONLY thing that matter, anyone else gets NO SAY, no consideration. All this from a tolerant, inclusive and accepting left wing ideolog, very typical of the accepting left. Suffice to say, the majority of common sense true conservatives see everything he stands for as part of the problem, not the answer. The climate change hoax has been the biggest recruiter of these fools and n0t one of them is smart enough to see that “climate change” has never been about the climate, I am not a denier as some would call me, I have no doubt that the climate changes on a regular basis, where we differ is on the “man caused” part, and you or I cannot do a damn thing about it. The climate change hoax is and has always been about controlling the masses. As far as the impeachment goes, another hoax, impeachment has been a “destination” since at least November 9 2016, a destination looking for a highway to nowhere, the left was set to impeach the day Trump won, they have been in search of the road to that destination since then. The big problem for this fool and the rest of the left is the fact they cannot believe everyone has not been dumb enough to be suckered into the agenda.

Gorba1
Gorba1
1:25 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:25 pm

These arrogant “elites” are nothing but pond scum. They are working to destroy our country and then wonder why people are voting against their evil plans and voting for a President that works hard to maintain the best country the world has ever known. **** fool!

    jondarmes
    jondarmes
    1:41 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:41 pm

    I think you may have insulted pond scum & elevated the demoncRATs at the same time. The demoncRATS tend to accumulate at a point lower than whale crap, the bottom of the ocean.

    GO TRUMP 2020-2024-2028———————-

jondarmes
jondarmes
1:35 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:35 pm

The facts are there is no evidence for the hoax impeachment or the hoax Global Warming, er Global Cooling, er Global Climate Change, or whatever the flavor of lunacy is today.

GO TRUMP 2020-2024-2028———————-

safebet
safebet
1:40 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:40 pm

“Mr. Remnick, who took the helm at The New Yorker in 1998, the same year former President Bill Clinton was impeached…”

STOP the presses…”breaking” news…

So this fool, and the rest of the libtard minions, supported hiLIARy and her pervert husband who counted among his friends the peodfile Epstein and we’re suppose to care that he is allegedly “disturbed” about Trump???

Go away you fake news fool!

BajaRon
BajaRon
1:40 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:40 pm

You don’t understand why Americans would continue to support a President who;
1. Actually loves America
2. Is doing all he can to actually KEEP his campaign promises
3. Has brought our economy back to where we all knew it could be
4. Reduced the jobless rate & the welfare rolls to record lows
5. Has gotten NATO to pay their fair share
6. Has gotten us out of devastating agreements around the world
7. Has rained in the UN
8. Supports the US Constitution as written instead of just giving it lip service.
9. Is Pro-Life (as is our US Constitution)
10. Is doing his best to control our borders, strengthen our military and Make America Great Again!

What is our alternative? Support lying democrats who collude with federal institutions and International enemies to bring down our President because he is draining the swamp by cutting into their money laundering, power grabbing gravy train? Just doesn’t sound appealing or smart to me.

Omen55
Omen55
1:41 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:41 pm

That’s because we all know you are LIARS!

RON RICO
vastavazool
1:49 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:49 pm

Remnick, Do you not understand, that your are a hack, a dolt, a buffoon, a partisan dunce and your opinion is without merit! When you compare the good the president has done, despite idiots like you railing against him, to his foibles and idiosyncrasies the objective analysis is that he’s doing a remarkably good job!!!

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
1:50 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:50 pm

It must also be “a source of great frustration” to him that “The New Yorker” is the #1 litter box and parrot cage liner in the country.

fredk
fredk
1:50 pm December 24, 2019 at 1:50 pm

I am frustrated to the point of fury, that people with TDS can not get over the fact that Trump is president, and will be for the next 5 years. Idiots like this tool continue to rant about their TDS with no supporting facts. Here is someone who is working way above his pay grade. He needs to either quit, or get fired because of mental illness.

armbears
armbears
2:01 pm December 24, 2019 at 2:01 pm

So Remnick finds Trump supporters “a source of great frustration”, huh? Get used to it Buddy, ’cause there’s going to be a LOT more of it…

