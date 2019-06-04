Home » News

David Platt, McLean Bible Church pastor, apologizes for praying for Donald Trump

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:35 am June 4, 2019
21

President Donald Trump makes a surprise visit to McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, where pastor David Platt prayed for him Sunday June 2, 2019. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg

The pastor of a Northern Virginia church has acknowledged hurting some in his congregation by praying for President Trump when the president made an unscheduled stop at his church on Sunday.

Pastor David Platt of McLean Bible Church in Vienna said he made the decision in haste and he did not intend his prayer to be an endorsement of Mr. Trump or any political stance.

“Sometimes we find ourselves in situations that we didn’t see coming, and we’re faced with a decision in a moment when we don’t have the liberty of deliberation, so we do our best to glorify God,” Mr. Platt said in a statement to church members. “I found myself in one of those situations.”

Referring to the biblical passage of 1 Timothy 2:1-6, the pastor said, “My aim was in no way to endorse the president, his policies, or his party, but to obey God’s command to pray for our president and other leaders to govern in the way this passage portrays.”

“I know that some within our church, for a variety of valid reasons, are hurt that I made this decision,” the pastor said. “This weighs heavy on my heart. I love every member of this church, and I only want to lead us with God’s Word in a way that transcends political party and position, heals the hurts of racial division and injustice, and honors every man and woman made in the image of God.”

White House spokesman Judd Deere said Sunday that the president stopped at the church to pray for the victims of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and for the community. The president’s motorcade arrived at the church unexpectedly while Mr. Trump was returning to the White House from a golf outing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

The pastor told his congregation that the president’s visit surprised him.

“At the end of my sermon at the 1:00 worship gathering, I stepped to the side for what I thought would be a couple of moments in quiet reflection as we prepared to take the Lord’s Supper,” he said. “But I was immediately called backstage and told that the president of the United States was on his way to the church, would be there in a matter of minutes, and would like for us to pray for him. I immediately thought about my longing to guard the integrity of the gospel in our church.”

He added, “I know that it is good, and pleasing in the sight of God, to pray for the president. So in that moment, I decided to take this unique opportunity for us as a church to pray over him together.

Before the president’s arrival, the pastor said, “I prayed specifically for an opportunity to speak the gospel to him, and for faithfulness to pray the gospel over him.”

“While I won’t go into the details of our conversation backstage, one of our other pastors and I spoke the gospel in a way that I pray was clear, forthright, and compassionate,” he said “Then I walked back out on stage, read 1 Timothy 2:1-6, and sought to pray the Word of God over the president, other leaders, and our country.”

Pastor Platt said he prayed for the president because 1 Timothy 2:1-6 urges, in part, that Christians pray “for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.”

The president stood on stage while the pastor prayed for him, on a day that evangelist Franklin Graham had announced as a “Special Day of Prayer for the President.” Pastor Platt did not specifically refer to the Virginia Beach shooting, and Mr. Trump, with head bowed and folded hands holding his golf cap, didn’t say anything on the stage.

Afterward, the pastor said, “the president walked off stage without comment, and we closed our gathering by celebrating heroes among us, a couple who has spent the last 48 years spreading the gospel in remote places where it had never gone before they came. We then recited the Great Commission as we always do, sending one another out into the city for the glory of our King.”

The pastor’s statement suggested that he felt rushed into the decision.

“I’m guessing that all of us will face other decisions this week where we don’t have time to deliberate on what to do,” he said. “I’m praying now for grace and wisdom for all of us to do exactly what we talked about in the Word today: aim for God’s glory, align with God’s purpose, and yield to God’s sovereignty.”

8:35 am June 4, 2019 at 8:35 am

Very sad when a “pastor” has to apologize for his obedience in following a Scriptural mandate to pray for those in authority over us, regardless of who is President at the time. Neither Obama nor Trump hold a candle to the evils done against the Church by the Caesar who was serving at that time and was the object of the Apostle Paul’s prayers.

    10:03 am June 4, 2019 at 10:03 am

    It is our creed to insure life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. My contemporaries started every school morning with The Lord’s Prayer led by school teachers. The Ten Commandments was The Box Office Champion in 1957 and the majorities values. Sex Education was dating , courtship and waiting for sex in faithful marriage to one of the opposite sex.

    Today school teachers, and professional Associations normalize morbid behaviors to society using all venues thus permeating our environment beginning with malleable school children , by Dem legislation and Dem appointed Supreme Court Injustices.

    When Clergy -Priests agreed with rotten government that corrupted Israel our God said, in Jeremiah 23: 14 … ” among the prophets of Jerusalem I have seen a horrible thing… All of them have become to Me like Sodom, And her inhabitants like Gomorrah.”

    The people who elect Dems have created the legislated society corrupting swamp -cesspool everyone has to live in today. Trump- Pence won in spite of the Dem society corrupting Media predicting a Killory victory. We need righteous legislation instead of rotten society corrupting Dem legislation.

8:38 am June 4, 2019 at 8:38 am

Shame on you for apologizing for praying for the President of the United States. And shame on all you, so called, Christians who complained about praying for the President of the United States. What a slap in the face to the God of our salvation.

8:44 am June 4, 2019 at 8:44 am

So, Pastor, you say you hurt some of your congregation by praying for President Trump.

Have you thought of how many would have been hurt had you NOT prayed for our President? Or don’t they matter? Perhaps you don’t care about their hurt. Cater to the few. It’s those who were “hurt” by praying for our President that have a problem, not you or those who want President Trump to do what we elected him to do.

8:54 am June 4, 2019 at 8:54 am

Wow, Seems that maybe the good Pastor and some of his congregation are not well versed on scripture after all. The majority of President Trumps policies align quite well with scripture and God’s truths…….and God’s will…

8:58 am June 4, 2019 at 8:58 am

How “Christian” of him.

8:58 am June 4, 2019 at 8:58 am

What’s the problem? Every pastor knows you can’t please all. The prayer was Bible based. End of story. Must have been some influential church members who got to him. All members are equal. The apology and article was unnecessary.

8:59 am June 4, 2019 at 8:59 am

As Christians, we’re supposed to pray for everyone, not just the people we like. In fact, even if we think someone is an egregious sinner, we’re supposed to pray even more intensely for egregious sinners. I seem to recall Jesus saying “I came to call not the righteous but sinners.” And “praying for” means just that: appealing to our Heavenly Father for what’s best for a person — which leaves it open to God to decide what’s best, i.e., for the person to succeed, to change direction, to repent, to be rewarded, or whatever God thinks is best, not what we think is best.

For the record, by the way, I support President Trump in most of what he’s done, and I think he genuinely loves America. I voted for him reluctantly in 2016, but I’ll vote for him gladly in 2020. And yes, I pray for him and his family every day. But then, I forced myself to pray for Obama, too, and I thought he was a slime creature and a traitor.

    9:53 am June 4, 2019 at 9:53 am

    “But then, I forced myself to pray for Obama, too, and I thought he was a slime creature and a traitor.”

    You are a MUCH better Christian than I am. I was never able to pray for what I considered an evil entity, which in my estimation obama is. I won’t dignify that organism by calling it a human.

    10:20 am June 4, 2019 at 10:20 am

    I also said prayers for President Obama even though i thought he was terrible for our Country.

    I Thank God every day for President Trump.

8:59 am June 4, 2019 at 8:59 am

David,
I use your first name instead of Pastor because you just broke one of the major covenants of Christianity. YOU are supposed to preach and pray for EVERYONE!

Why did you secede to yet another group of malcontents and whiners. YOU were the Pastor FOR ALL and just insulted the larger population of McLean’s congregation .

How dare you! Christians are being jailed and slaughtered by tyrants and regimes that don’t tolerate open expressions of love, understanding and support.

Pastor Lon Solomon has got to beside himself and praying for you to decided if you are indeed an appropriate person to lead this church.you

9:11 am June 4, 2019 at 9:11 am

In addition to being a complete jerk and dullard, this “pastor” is also a blatant liar. He says he was surprised by the president’s visit. That is a lie. The president doesn’t go ANYWHERE without the secret service thoroughly checking it out well in advance, and that would include talking to this pastor. His congregation should fire him and make sure he NEVER pastors another church.

9:27 am June 4, 2019 at 9:27 am

Pastor – Instead of apologizing to some of your members for praying for President Trump, you should be apologizing to your flock for FAILING THEM in preaching the gospel and what it means to be a Christian and our responsibility for government:

1 Tim. 2: 1 – 4
I urge, then, first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people— for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior, who wants all people to be saved and to come to a knowledge of the truth.

Pastor, with all due respect, you need to apologize for FAILING your flock for not teaching the gospel, not for praying for The President.

9:35 am June 4, 2019 at 9:35 am

Sounds like the congregation has a lot to learn. Certainly quite self-centered, at least in this regard. Without taking sides, they are wrong to whine about prayer for anyone, they are wrong for letting politics come before God’s kingdom, and the pastor missed an opportunity to teach his congregation something, favoring to tickle ears and be politically correct instead.

Jesus prayed for the very men who nailed Him to the cross…as He was dying on the cross. Matthew recorded the inspired word of God in Matthew 5:44-45 when he quoted Jesus as commanding us to do good to our enemies and to pray for those who spitefully use us.

Sounds like a rather immature congregation who would rather gripe about their own worldly concerns than act on the words of the Savior they claim to follow. Like I said, the pastor backed away from an opportunity to challenge people to stand on God’s word.

9:46 am June 4, 2019 at 9:46 am

In the end times … KJ – Matthew: 10 And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. 11 And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

The church calls itself a Bible church. Maybe they should read it and begin to follow it.

9:57 am June 4, 2019 at 9:57 am

My pastor would have said: “Anyone offended be me obeying the bible and praying for our president can leave, if you repent of your anti-Christ spirit you can come back.”
No wonder scripture says: “…However, when the Son of Man comes, will he find faith on the earth?”
A lot of churches and preachers are anathema.

9:59 am June 4, 2019 at 9:59 am

That is so wrong for you to apologize. God says we are to pray for everyone and if you’re congregation is upset then they are in the wrong.

10:02 am June 4, 2019 at 10:02 am

what a coward!

find you a secular job bud,you dont have the stones to be a man of god.

10:24 am June 4, 2019 at 10:24 am

I’m HURT that you apologized!

Are you going to apologize to ME (and everyone like me who you hurt), for apologizing for praying for the President?

10:30 am June 4, 2019 at 10:30 am

Scripture (Matthew 5:44) tells us that we are supposed to pray for everyone including our enemies. If there are members of his church who aren’t willing to do so then they need to work on aligning their will with God’s. Rather than apologizing for praying for the leader of our country (again we are told to do so in scripture specifically as the pastor stated) he should be using it as a teaching moment. Anything less and he is not leading his flock well.

10:43 am June 4, 2019 at 10:43 am

I don’t see an apology there.
He said he is sad that members of his congregation were bothered by his following scripture.
I hope this will be a learning opportunity for them.

I don’t want to be empowering the enemy against this church.

