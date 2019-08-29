David Hogg urges supporters to put his body ‘on the NRA’s doorstep’ if he’s fatally shot

Gun control activist David Hogg wants supporters to deliver his dead body to the National Rifle Association’s front doorstep if he is ever fatally shot.

The Parkland shooting survivor who told “older” Democrats to “move the f— off the plate” in 2018 has new plans to forward his agenda: hashtag activism #MyLastShot and the macabre dumping of his body at the NRA’s Virginia headquarters.

“If you want your photo published if you die from gun violence tweet about it so it’s on the record with #MyLastShot,” he began a series of tweets Aug. 25. “I’ve said this before but I’m going to say it again for the record. If I die from gun violence I want my photo published, there will be those that say you are politicizing tragedy — They are wrong, not doing anything to stop it this violence is politicizing tragedy. #MyLastShot. In the event I am killed, organize, mobilize and get the Peace Plan passed and put my body on the NRAs doorstep in Fairfax, VA.”

Mr. Hogg, a co-founder of March For Our Lives, told New York Magazine in August 2018 that he had a seven-year plan for his activism, which includes preparation for a congressional run.

“I think I’ve come to that conclusion,” he told the publication. “I want to be at least part of the change in Congress.”

The activist’s current work, however, features the release of the Peace Plan for a Safer America.

March for Our Lives’ latest effort to “take on corrupt powers that be” include:

“A multi-step approval process, overseen by a law enforcement agency, that requires background checks, in-person interviews, personal references, rigorous gun safety training, and a waiting period of 10 days for each gun purchase.” “Annual licensing fees for anyone who wants to obtain a national gun and ammunition license.” “A higher standard for gun ownership, which would start with raising the minimum age for gun possession to 21.” “A limit of one firearm purchase per month.”

“Nearly two years ago, we created this organization out of crisis,” March for Our Lives tweeted Aug. 21. “We waited for solutions. But we’re not waiting anymore.”

Suspect Nikolas Cruz was charged with murder after 17 died and 17 others were wounded in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

March for Our Lives called its initiative a “no-holds-barred” recipe for “real change.”

