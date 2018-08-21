David Hogg turns on ‘older’ Dems; they ‘won’t move the f– off the plate and let us take control’

Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control activist David Hogg says “older” Democrats need to “move the f— off the plate” for young people if they want to be successful.

A new profile piece by New York Magazine shadowed one of Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential” people for months to see what makes him tick and where he’s going. The answer: work on a candidate’s 2020 presidential campaign and then his own run for Congress.

“The reason Republicans are successful right now is because they’re empowering young people,” the March for Our Lives told writer Lisa Miller for an interview published Sunday. “Older Democrats just won’t move the f— off the plate and let us take control. Nancy Pelosi is old.”

The 18-year-old noted that U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan was 45-year-old upon taking up the leadership role.

“Hogg is working on a seven-year plan. … He and his friends in the March for Our Lives organization plan to spend the next several months meeting more activists and canvasing in advance of the midterm elections,” Ms. Miller wrote. “And if he could design his future without any obstacles, he would go to college in the fall of 2019, ‘read a sh—load of books” then take some time off in 2020 to work on a presidential campaign.

“(Certain candidates have already approached him, he told me.),” she continued. “Then, after college, he would prepare for his congressional run. ‘I think I’ve come to that conclusion,’ he says. ‘I want to be at least part of the change in Congress.”

Mr. Hogg added that the rise of Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York will eventually culminate in her successful run for the White House.

Aside from Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, however, he isn’t thrilled with the current state of the Democratic Party.

“[Sen. Bernie Sanders is] a great guy, terrible on guns,” he said. “[Former President Obama] increased drone warfare and killed a lot of civilians. … Honestly, they all kind of suck.”

