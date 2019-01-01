David Hogg mocks Laura Ingraham as radio show ends: ‘Happy new year’

Gun-control activist David Hogg sent New Year’s wishes to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, tweeting a misleading Daily Kos headline about the conservative host’s media presence.
“Happy new year @IngrahamAngle,” he wrote Monday, while re-tweeting a Daily Kos article from earlier in the afternoon headlined “Laura Ingraham’s Radio Show Cancelled Due To Advertiser Boycott.”
Happy new year @IngrahamAngle https://t.co/tdyBcqdOm8
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 31, 2018
Mr. Hogg came to national prominence and a spot at Harvard by leading anti-gun students among the Parkland High School student body in, among other things, a boycott of Ms. Ingraham’s advertisers. The Fox News host had mocked his having been rejected by several public universities in California and Florida.
Ms. Ingraham indeed will no longer do a live radio show in 2019, though she announced that fact in early November, saying she no longer could do a daily live radio show along with her Fox News program.
Instead, she will instead host a daily podcast series “The Laura Ingraham Show” on PodcastOne. The Daily Kos article mentioned those facts, though the headline didn’t.
“But listeners demanded a more flexible listening experience, and my kids need more of my time. Podcasting is where all the action is happening now, and I intend to inject my own brand of humor and substance in the national conversation with in-depth interviews, conversations and even more audience interaction,” Ms. Ingraham told the Washington Examiner back in November.
She also continues to host one of the highest-rated TV shows in cable news.
While there has been some question about David’s true age, there is little doubt about his immaturity. But I am curious: why publish his drivel?
You and others commented on it, right? I bet that’s why they publish it.
I do find it strange they keep giving this moron ink space..
This little piss ant is too stupid to know that he is being used by the far Left who are too evil to be allowed to be quoted or to be allowed to live in OUR country. BTW-that salute is the Nazi salute from Hitler’s days as a Leftist
He’s not being used, he imo, fully knows what he is doing.
If this hogg punk had a small mustache under his nose he would look like a young adolph hitler.
This fellow is ambitious. If he gets any power, he will cut throats.
The little ****** is being “groomed” by the swamp already. His undeserved acceptance to harvard as a resume enhancer only serves to prove that haaahvaaard is also circling the toilet bowl as “an institution of higher learning”.
IMO ha’vard already began that decent into the toilet bowl, years ago.
Is that a heil Hitler salute he is giving?
Probably doing to him what libs do to conservatives all the time. A video of anyone making a speech will often have a moment when the person’s hand gesture looks like a Nazi salute. Libs do that to conservatives all the time, so conservatives have learned to never have their arms that way..
It’s a leftwing power salute (copied from Hitler). Think Black Panthers, Black Lives Matter, Social Justice Warriors, Socialist Democrats, etc. No one accidentally has their arm full extended with the hand in a fist during a speech.
Hogg boy is a full fledged Leftist who wants to take away the rights of Americans.
So when she talked about this little snowflake, he cried and wanted an apology, but he can shoot of his mouth and that’s OK? It’s time to start mocking all of these thin skinned liberal whiners, and PC be damned.
It’s typical of liberals though. THEY CAN bash us all they want, but heaven help anyone who tries to criticize them back.
Seig heil! I can see this young social justice warrior becoming a leader in the Nazi-like Antifa movement and utilizing his celebrity status to promote the left’s agenda of intolerance for political opponents. Unfortunately, the mainstream media’s excessive fawning over David Hoog guarantees that he will continue to have a public platform to disseminate his radical beliefs.
Since Laura started her TV show, she’s had Raymond Arroyo and others fill in a LOT. Kids + radio show + TV show is apparently a bit much. The time from the end of the TV show to the radio show makes for a short night, so I think her podcast will be later in the day.
Yep, she’s been talking about it for months. I think she was just finishing out her radio contract. Of course, leftists don’t bother to fact check. They just attack.
David Who? Can we please stop giving this nobody unearned gravitas?
someone needs to photoshop that Nazi power salute to show him holding a bag of Tide Pods, because that is what his generation represents- people gullible enough to eat Tide Pods, listen to false leaders, be easily indoctrinated, etc…!