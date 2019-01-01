David Hogg mocks Laura Ingraham as radio show ends: ‘Happy new year’

Gun-control activist David Hogg sent New Year’s wishes to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, tweeting a misleading Daily Kos headline about the conservative host’s media presence.

“Happy new year @IngrahamAngle,” he wrote Monday, while re-tweeting a Daily Kos article from earlier in the afternoon headlined “Laura Ingraham’s Radio Show Cancelled Due To Advertiser Boycott.”

Mr. Hogg came to national prominence and a spot at Harvard by leading anti-gun students among the Parkland High School student body in, among other things, a boycott of Ms. Ingraham’s advertisers. The Fox News host had mocked his having been rejected by several public universities in California and Florida.

Ms. Ingraham indeed will no longer do a live radio show in 2019, though she announced that fact in early November, saying she no longer could do a daily live radio show along with her Fox News program.

Instead, she will instead host a daily podcast series “The Laura Ingraham Show” on PodcastOne. The Daily Kos article mentioned those facts, though the headline didn’t.

“But listeners demanded a more flexible listening experience, and my kids need more of my time. Podcasting is where all the action is happening now, and I intend to inject my own brand of humor and substance in the national conversation with in-depth interviews, conversations and even more audience interaction,” Ms. Ingraham told the Washington Examiner back in November.

She also continues to host one of the highest-rated TV shows in cable news.

