David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez: NRA has been ‘basically threatening us’

David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, two students who survived last month’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said Monday that the National Rifle Association has been “basically threatening” them.
Mr. Hogg and Ms. Gonzalez, who came to national prominence after repeatedly attacking the NRA and pushing for stricter gun control laws in the wake of the Feb. 14 massacre, told CBS News that the NRA had recently reached out to them.
“The way that they’ve been reaching out to us is basically threatening us,” Mr. Hogg said.
“They’ve been instigating things,” Ms. Gonzalez added. “And then, when we reply, they, like, shy back away. They can dish it out but they can’t take it.”
The pair didn’t expand on what the NRA allegedly did to constitute a threat.
“I think it just goes to prove what exactly they are,” Mr. Hogg said. “I don’t think NRA members are bad people at all. I think they’re responsible gun owners that want to become politically active and make their voices heard in this democracy, and I think that’s an excellent thing.
“I think the problem comes in when it’s people at the top of this organization that don’t listen to their constituents and continue to scare people into buying more guns, creating more violence, so they can scare more people and sell more guns,” he added. “The people at the top of the NRA are no longer working for the people that are in their organization. They’re working on behalf of the gun lobby.”
Both Mr. Hogg and Ms. Gonzalez said they’ve received death threats in response to their activism.
“There’s always been people who are going to want to harm us,” Ms. Gonzalez said. “I’m not going to pretend that this like opened my eyes to a cruel and harmful world. … When it comes right down to it, we already knew that this world was going to be tough. So getting death threats like that doesn’t really faze us.”
The NRA has not yet responded to the students’ criticism.
Thousands of students are preparing to march on the nation’s capital this weekend in support of more gun control following a nationwide school walkout last week that was organized by Youth Empower, a division of the left-wing national organization Women’s March.
Emma wasted no time tweeting to Maryland students who were affected by a school shooting this morning.
We are Here for you, students of Great Mills 💗 together we can stop this from ever happening again https://t.co/bkzL1FcVgu
— Emma González (@Emma4Change) March 20, 2018
Put up or shut up, kids. Publish some links to the NRA’s threats towards you or stand down. Aren’t your 15 minutes about up?
Gadsen1805, You took the words right out of my mouth. Great commentary. These kids are brought up in a snowflake world, where they make things up and they then suffer from a “microaggression!
David, guess the money you are getting to spout nonsense makes you feel good and superior! Sorry, but the NRA doesn’t ever threaten anyone except we use our weapons to fend off intruders, rapists, murderers, etc. Your future will be over soon as your usefulness just doesn’t cut it very long. Sad to know what your future will be after your lack of commonsense leads you to speak wrongly and stupidly. Guess you also didn’t rate high on the scale of intelligence and grades in school either. If you think this is your nitch in life, think again. They don’t keep usefulness of so many very long. Adios! Your lies will not win you any trophy either.
And anyone who believes the NRA actually DID threaten them, must have mush for brains.
Agreed, they say the NRA has threatened them, however, they do not bother to tell how that was done. Seems like, as you say, they only want to get attention to their ignorant cause, by blaming a organization which they feel is detrimental to society. The NRA does not sell guns, they only promote the 2nd amendment right to bare arms. Every coin has two sides, and on one side they say they want to take guns away, to protect them at schools, etc, but on the other, had a registered gun carrier been present at that school instead of the cowardly police which were there, they probably would have been saved from at least some of the carnage perpetrated by that very troubled kid. They are guided, and funded, by the likes of George Soros and the Left who would love to take away our guns and leave us defenseless against their own tyranny.
IMO that’s cause the threats are MADE UP. FAKE.
Agree!!! These baby-liberals had better think twice about accusations. Or they may learn about “lawsuit”.
They don’t have a clue about the NRA, which doesn’t have any constituents, it has members, and the members are the NRA. BTW, those who hold office in the NRA are also members, no different from the rest of the membership.
Clueless brainwashed kids are clueless about the NRA. They FEEL it’s a government organization with constituents because they can’t comprehend any organization that’s not run by the government.
I CALL BS.
Of course this is total BS.. I’ve never once, heard someone in the NRA actually threatening anyone. BUT i’ve heard plenty of instances of idiots on the left FAKING hate crimes and threats against them, to jerry up support and sympathy..
This is why we don’t let children run out society, especially liberal children. Their brains are not fully developed and they have not had the prospective of having their own children that they have to protect against all threats. Maybe they need to live in Iran for a while.
Better yet, perhaps they should enlist in the armed forces. Boot camp should straighten them out…
As a retired Navy guy, i certainly wouldn’t trust ANY OF THESE two with watching my six…
Now I know Hogg and Gonzales are LYING. The @NRA has never in its history threatened anyone who has ever called for gun control.
Did you ever wonder why you never see a full body profile of those two? You would be able to see Mikey Bloomberg’s hands up their butts pulling the strings. And I still think that Hogg kid looks a lot like Damion from the movie “The Omen”.
More like Soros’s hand up their butt!
Are these two now an “item”? They’re great poster children for forced sterilization…
They are certainly proof, that certain liberal idiots should never procreate!
In their very fragile world, if you do not agree with the kids, then you are threatening them.
.. and I quote …
” .. The pair didn’t expand on what the NRA allegedly did to constitute a threat. .. ”
Why? What exactly are these SNOWFLAKES seeing as ” threat “?
I’m even wondering IF the NRA has even approached them? Seriously, these two Media Suckers … ( watch what happens when their ” old news ” and their egos crash and burn ) … are not worth the time or effort in my opinion. They are just PAWNS of the Media and when they become OLD NEWS … will they be the next to go POSTAL to get back in the news?
Well, with liberals whining someone saying “god bless” after sneezing as being a Micro-aggression. PERHAPS what they feel was a threat, was the NRA saying “you two idiots need god in your life”.
Or maybe “You are so dumb, i hope you never lose your virginity!”
School kids have been coddled by their parent and brainwashed by the media. They have no respect for anyone, and when chastised, run to their parents who will immediately notify the media and sue the school. When I was younger, and screwed up at school and was reprimanded, I could expect a larger reprimand at home. Not a pat on the head and an iPad. Parents want to be “little pals” to their children and hold out hope that maybe they will mature at a later age. Let’s see them mature in Viet Nam.
Same here. When i was a kid in the 70-80s if i messed up at school, i got punished TWICE. Once AT school by the teacher or deen, and once when i got home by my mom…
If they are really threatening you (not ‘basically threatening us’ whatever that means) then give us examples. Prove it. I don’t think they are, they aren’t that stupid. If you consider asking you to discuss the issues in a logical and adult way as ‘threatening’ then maybe you think they are but a rational person would not.
Now, let’s stop and do a logic check here for a moment. Why would the NRA care if more guns are sold? They don’t get a kickback for every gun sold or for every bullet sold. They don’t want violence as it encourages lawmakers to try to create ‘solutions’ to the problem that will only limit the NRA constituency from owning guns and encourage MORE laws and limits. The NRA isn’t on the side of the criminal. The NRA’s constituency is law abiding, responsible gun owners. That is who makes up their membership and that is who they want to support. The kids view of ‘gun lobby’ is really mixed up.
If this is the ability to communicate and speak logically that kids are being taught in school we are in a heap of trouble as a country and a society.
If they have been contacted by the NRA and if they responded to the NRA as disrespectfully as they have been in interviews and at rallies, the NRA would just back off.
[If they are really threatening you (not ‘basically threatening us’ whatever that means) then give us example]
IMO its cause these accusations are FAKE, that they don’t have examples to give us..
So how long was Cruz a member of the NRA, since you are blaming them for everything!
He wasn’t. Checking online, i see 4 different articles, EACH showing not ONE mass shooter in recent memory, have been an NRA member..
I have been an NRA Life member since 1966. The NRA does ask for people to back-up claims they make. That probably is a challenge for people who read an anti-Second Amendment bit of propaganda.
Asking for facts probably is “basically” threatening.
These school survivors should be angry with the State of Florida, the school and the Sheriff for failing to follow through on the reporting of the years of crimes the school killer had committed. If the criminal justice system had followed through on the dozens of complaints dangerous people, including all of the last years mass killers would have been on the NICS system and unable to legally buy a gun because even if they lied on a Form 4473, they would have been stopped and subject to arrest for perjury on the form.
Of course the criminal network deals in everything from drugs and stolen guns to children for perverts.
School children should be angry that the adults in the schools are prevented by law from having the means to protect them. One “guard or police officer” on a 45 acre school property or even one SRO in a single school building can only protect their immediate area.
Only allowing teachers to choose to be armed, because teachers are in every room, can provide real protection and better still, a deterrent to an attack so it doesn’t even happen.
But the kids should be angry that the proposals to arm teachers are designed to make it difficult and unnecessarily complex to become an armed teacher.
So, I guess Emma has some kind of superpower that can stop school shootings.