David Hogg calls on advertisers to boycott Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show

David Hogg, one of the most outspoken survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, is pushing back against Laura Ingraham’s taunts.

Ingraham, a conservative radio host and author, teased Hogg about the 17-year-old’s rejections from college.

“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” she tweeted Wednesday with a link to a Daily Wire article. “(Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)”

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Hogg told TMZ that he had been rejected from UC Los Angeles, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine, but accepted at Florida Atlantic University, Cal Poly and Cal State San Marcos.

“I am not surprised at all, in all honesty,” he told the gossip site.

“I think there’s a lot of amazing people that don’t get to college, not only that do things like I do but because their voices just aren’t heard in the tsunami of people that apply every year to colleges in such an economic impacted school system here which we have here in America where people have to go into massive amounts of debt just to go to college and get an education,” he said.

You Might Like







Hogg, who has been outspoken about gun control since 17 of his classmates were shot and killed, responded to Ingraham after her jeers.

“Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend,” he tweeted.

Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Around 9:30 p.m., he published a list of advertisers, asking his 595,000 followers to call the companies, including Hulu, Liberty Mutual and Sleep Number.

He also tweeted directly at the businesses, asking if they will continue their support of the Fox News host.

Others spoke out in defense of Hogg, who has been the subject of conservative criticism as he and his classmates have continued to push for gun control.

“I have to ask — @IngrahamAngle — honestly, what kind of a mother bullies a HS student who survived a school shooting and a massacre?” Congressman Nydia Velazquez, a representative from New York, tweeted. “These kids know more about grace and class than you’ll ever understand.”

Attorney Lisa Bloom also called out the Fox News host.

“His friends are dead. He’s asking us to save other children from being killed. One of the organizers of massive protests,” she tweeted. “Fox News host mocks him for some colleges rejecting him even though he has an impressive GPA. Guess @davidhogg111 has really gotten under Fox News’ skin.”

Actress Alyssa Milano suggested an alternate form of anger management.

“Hey, Laura! I’m not sure why you have such animosity for David, but maybe just scream into a pillow instead of publicly attacking a mass shooting survivor,” she wrote. “@davidhogg111 is actually shifting a narrative that was fossilized by out of touch people like you. What did you do today?”

___

(c)2018 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the disussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (10 votes cast)