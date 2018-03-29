David Hogg calls on advertisers to boycott Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show

David Hogg, one of the most outspoken survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, is pushing back against Laura Ingraham’s taunts.
Ingraham, a conservative radio host and author, teased Hogg about the 17-year-old’s rejections from college.
“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” she tweeted Wednesday with a link to a Daily Wire article. “(Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)”
David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018
Hogg told TMZ that he had been rejected from UC Los Angeles, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine, but accepted at Florida Atlantic University, Cal Poly and Cal State San Marcos.
“I am not surprised at all, in all honesty,” he told the gossip site.
“I think there’s a lot of amazing people that don’t get to college, not only that do things like I do but because their voices just aren’t heard in the tsunami of people that apply every year to colleges in such an economic impacted school system here which we have here in America where people have to go into massive amounts of debt just to go to college and get an education,” he said.
Hogg, who has been outspoken about gun control since 17 of his classmates were shot and killed, responded to Ingraham after her jeers.
“Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend,” he tweeted.
Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers … Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018
Around 9:30 p.m., he published a list of advertisers, asking his 595,000 followers to call the companies, including Hulu, Liberty Mutual and Sleep Number.
Pick a number 1-12 contact the company next to that #
Top Laura Ingraham Advertisers
1. @sleepnumber
2. @ATT
3. Nutrish
4. @Allstate & @esurance
5. @Bayer
6. @RocketMortgage Mortgage
7. @LibertyMutual
8. @Arbys
9. @TripAdvisor
10. @Nestle
11. @hulu
12. @Wayfair
— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018
He also tweeted directly at the businesses, asking if they will continue their support of the Fox News host.
Others spoke out in defense of Hogg, who has been the subject of conservative criticism as he and his classmates have continued to push for gun control.
“I have to ask — @IngrahamAngle — honestly, what kind of a mother bullies a HS student who survived a school shooting and a massacre?” Congressman Nydia Velazquez, a representative from New York, tweeted. “These kids know more about grace and class than you’ll ever understand.”
Attorney Lisa Bloom also called out the Fox News host.
“His friends are dead. He’s asking us to save other children from being killed. One of the organizers of massive protests,” she tweeted. “Fox News host mocks him for some colleges rejecting him even though he has an impressive GPA. Guess @davidhogg111 has really gotten under Fox News’ skin.”
Actress Alyssa Milano suggested an alternate form of anger management.
“Hey, Laura! I’m not sure why you have such animosity for David, but maybe just scream into a pillow instead of publicly attacking a mass shooting survivor,” she wrote. “@davidhogg111 is actually shifting a narrative that was fossilized by out of touch people like you. What did you do today?”
David Hogg the foul mouthed liberal, who wants to suppress freedom of speech, by taking a Conservative talk show host off of the air. Hogg, another snowflake suffering from “microaggressions”. I am crying crocodile tears for this foul mouthed piece of you know what! Secondly, Lisa Hollywood Bloom shooting off her mouth, when Bloom was soliciting companies to give her money, so she could give them to her clients to pay off mortgages etc., so they would bad mouth Trump.
Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake. Before all of this nonsense started, the dems were 15 points up going into the midterm elections, and President Trump’s approval rating was in the 30s. Now that these little socialist brats have started running their mouths, and have become the little darlings of the main-stream media, democrat politicians across the country have jumped on the bandwagon. We are now hearing about their REAL agenda of “banning all semi-autos” and eventual “repeal the 2nd Amendment.” As a result, the polls (including CNN’s) now show dems with less than a 5 point lead going into the midterms (which is within the margin of err0r), and President Trump has a 42% approval rating (add 10 to 15 percent for the REAL number), which is the highest it’s been so far.
So, yeah… by all means, let them keep talking.
I wonder if he’s the nephew of Boss Hogg?
Might be he lies like him
Two interviews first one he says he saw it on the news and rode motorcycle to school to do interviews
Second one he claims he was in classroom. Which one is a lie
I just learned from the Washington Times that Kid Hogg just rejected an apology from Laura Ingraham. That is our main problem.
Those doing this need to stop with the apologies now and go on total offense 100% of the time. If the Hoggs of this world can’t take criticism they should find something constructive to do with the much, too much free time they seem to have. Some examples would be actually studying their books after school and finding gainful employment to prepare for their, as of now, bleak futures.
I agree. THIS CRETIN should never have been apologized to by Laura, who simply said the TRUTH..
And yet again, we see proof the left wants to SILENCE ANY AND ALL opposition voices..
I think that Mr. Hogg will find many companies unenthusiastic about joining his sophomoric crusade. A number of companies cut ties with the NRA only to find an immediate negative impact on their bottom line. He has nothing to offer them. Snowflake approval is a poor substitute for hard cash.
With how many STILL are joining the ‘bash guns’ bandwagon, i wouldn’t be so certain about those companies being unenthusiastic about boycotting Ingram..
Welcome to adulthood, you thumb sucking sniveler..
What you will discover is that for Mexifonistan, you are the wrong ethnicity, the wrong sex, have the wrong gender preference, and reside in the wrong country to be admitted into the UC system.
And all of this because other emotional adolescents like yourself who found an avenue to spout their feelings loud enough and often enough eventually found a friendly ear who was able to affect a negative change in policy.
Congratulations!
They did not find a friendly ear, the ear, Blumberg, Soros and the like “The Left” found him useful and jumped on the opportunity to take a really sad case and strike for their agenda!
Awesome!
And i STILL HATE that he’s called a survivor, when he was not even IN THE SAME BLOODY BUILDING where the shooting went on in.. THat’s like saying cause i was at an airport where a plane that took off from crashed, makes ME a survivor..
Surviving the 1958 fire at Our lady of the Angels school in Chicago where 92 kids and 3 nuns died did not make me wise or an expert on arson, fire-fighting or anything else. Surviving a school shooting did not make Mr. Hogg wise or an expert on anything either. Blaming guns for school shootings is like blaming cars for the carnage on our highways or pencils for misspellings. In my youth we had more, and more easily accessible, guns; fewer laws related to guns, an no school shootings. We also had more two parent households, stricter parenting through which boys were taught courtesy, responsibility, and self worth. “Common sense gun laws,” is a specious argument and one intended to distract from the really tough problems plaguing American society and which the left’s policies have created.
Good point Gio. To go one step further, calling him a “survivor” leads one to believe he was in the front lines, dodging bullets, hearing the distinctive zing as the projectiles whistled past his ears. Survivors where those who were in the kill zone and walked away. The cowardly policeman outside was not a survivor, nor were any of the others who were not actually in the line of fire. The media has made this narcissistic clown a hero, a genius, a seasoned analyst, and a spokesman for the left. The clown part best qualifies him for that job.
Whoa! I remember that as a 7th grader in Nettelhorst. Sorry for the impossible to erase trauma you suffer. I know from experiences in the SE Asian War Games the lasting damage of horror that must be so much worse experienced at such a young age.
You certainly do have your head screwed on straight and communicated a great deal of truth and fact in a short statement.
Thank you.
Was he even there the day of the shooting? Did he even know any of these “friends” that he alludes to? The only college that would accept him would be liberal Berkley. There you study the art of disruptiveness. He can take baldy locks with him. Loudmouth ignorant is the only description of these “children” that comes to mind. As for Alysssa Milano, shut up and pray to the Lord above that you get another season of “Project Runway All Stars”. Your career is in the crapper so the only way to remind people who you are is to spout your nonsense….you were only a “child star” in a series that is long forgotten and not picked up in any syndication arena. So much for “acress” in your career description. Be sure to make “nice” with Adkins, maybe they will give you another chance as a spokesperson…..NOT!
{ In my youth we had more, and more easily accessible, guns; fewer laws related to guns, an no school shootings.}
Heck i remember hearing stories from my uncles and grandparents, about how they’d take the gun to school, then go hunting AFTERWARDS.. And no one had issues..
It never happened to me, but I remember very well that having to go back home to get help dressing a deer one shot on the way to school was considered a legitimate excuse for tardiness. If I could turn back time …
This PUNK wasn’t even at the school yet everyone calls him a shooting survivor. A few weeks before he was complaining about the first amendment and why it was mandatory for clear see-through backpacks–DUH. His mother is a known anti-Trump organizer. He has become the number one spokesperson for NRA sales just like Obama was the number one gun salesperson of the year 8 years running.
young mr.hogg needs a good old fashion trip to the woodshed for an attitude and manners adjustment.
And who do you think in his life, will administer that attitude adjustment??
Was this little twerp actually in the same room as any of the victims while the shooting was going on? Or Is he a “survivor” because he attended the same school? His political aspirations are more than obvious. He is going to keep drawing media attention until the dirt starts to show up. I hope he is ready for the flip side of all this media hype that is being financed and encouraged by Bloomberg and Soros.
This fowl mouth wanna be stated that when he heard of the shooting he was 3 blocks away and jmped on his bike with his camera and raced to the school. I’m sure that scenario will change and we’ll be told that he flung himself on his classmtes bodies to protect them from this maniac. Why wasn’t this clown in school and how did he get past that brave sheriff hiding behind his car. It appears that this kid has a future in the news business, for he has mastered the lying and make believe heroic aspects of his future trade.
Job security assured at CNN, the master of “fake news.”
Live high on the hog, fame is fleeting when based on tirades and profanity!
For idiot libtards, that’s all they need to hold someone up as an idol.. Profanity and stupid tirades..
Yes, so now he’s not only an expert on all things, but an ‘amazing person’! Just ask him!
Mr Hogg has had his 15 minutes of Fame
He has had more like 14000 minutes!!!
What’s going to be ‘amazing’ is when he finds out the world isn’t going to carry him. Then he’ll be in college to study the advantages of Communism. Good luck, punk.
These JDs are getting way too much publicity for their low understanding of anything CIVIC or CIVIL. They can join the democrat party, and bring it to a new low.
Linda. JD? Haven’t heard that term in many decades, since when I was a JD.
Yeah, now they call them “youthful offenders.”
As I understand it, he is 20 yrs old, did not attend that high school and was at home during the shooting. When he heard the sirens, he rode his bicycle to the school to get video. He is just trying to promote himself to the Democrat party. His Hitler salute should tell you everything you need to know about this punk.
Which is why i can’t see how people can critique Laura for ‘Attacking a high school kid”. HE”S AN ADULT!
Contact the advertisers that Hogg listed and tell them that you do not support the boycott that he is calling for because he is against freedoms that are guaranteed in the Constitution.
In other words, torpedo his efforts.
AND contact them all to say, any who DO decide to boycott ingraham, will THEMSELVES get boycotted by we the people.
Well, Mr. Hogg, I’m curious what exactly you “survived”, when you can’t even tolerate a little teasing. Better start wringing your hands, searching out some safe spaces and applying for your democrat card, because you’re going to have a difficult time out in the real world.
Alyssa Milano suggested that Laura Ingraham “… maybe just scream into a pillow …” Wrong kind of woman for that behavior Alyssa. Surely you don’t think she’s a weak-kneed liberal, do you ?
Not a Hogg, just a whiny little piglet capitalizing on a tragedy and looking for attention.
Take heart, my friends, now that the Soros/Clooney circus (they called it a “March”) is done, the spotlight is over for this child and his shaved-head clone. Other than maybe an interview on Ellen or Kimmel, you’re not going to be seeing or hearing from them anymore. Both will settle into obscurity and jobs at Starbucks.
I doubt the media’s gonna stop showing him any time soon. HE”s their newest darling.
Poor kid. I volunteer to slap his face back into alignment.
I’m second>>
Good thing his last name isn’t Kennedy…
I hear now that he wasn’t even in SCHOOL that day. In any case, he was NOT in the building where the shootings occurred, and was never in ANY danger of getting shot, therefore he is NOT a “survivor.”
If a burglar shoots a homeowner in a house 4 blocks from where he lives, would you call him a “survivor” of that shooting? No? Then STOP calling him a “survivor” of this one–that only feeds into his LYING narrative!
So much for his half-hearted suggestion that “everybody come together and have a conversation”. I guess that only applies if the “conversation” you want to have agrees with what HE is saying. Otherwise, he wants to MUZZLE you, boycott your TV show, etc.
This little fool is too IGNORANT to realize he is NOTHING but a “useful idiot” for the anti-Second Amendment Left.
How do you know he’s ignorant, and doesn’t fully believe in their agenda?
Well, for starters he is totally “ignorant” when he says this: “When your old-*** parent is like, ‘I don’t know how to send an iMessage,’ and you’re just like, ‘Give me the f**king phone and let me handle it.’ Sadly, that’s what we have to do with our government; our parents don’t know how to use a f**king democracy, so we have to.” A f**king democracy???? We have a REPUBLIC!!!NOT a Democracy!
He is already being compared to the new NAZI Youth leader from the wonderful golden days of the Hitler Youth movement….
David Hogg is a little piss ant. He will make a good Communist when he grows up.
Potty mouth David Hogg is lecturing PhD and and LLB Laura Ingraham about class and grace? This kid is a riot! I see some are bashing Laura Ingraham for bullying (?) a school shooting survivor? Really??? In a CBS interview he stated that he was not there when the shooting started; that he grabbed a camera and rode 3 miles on his bioe to get to the school, and by that time the shooting was over. So what is he a survivor of, exactly? It most certainly was not the shootings at Parkland. It seems that our Mr. Hogg has a problem telling the truth, too.
Since when have facts mattered to those idiot news people?
The kid should have applied to either UC Berkley, or UC Davis. His activism would have likely earned him a scholarship irrespective of grades or test scores; particularly if he’d self-identified as a transgender–or claimed he has family lore that he’s part of Liz Warren’s tribe.
Let’s do a little correlation here: as mentioned above we once had a society with two parents, male and female, one worked, the other took care of the kids. We had guns in schools, our fathers almost always owned guns, we all had bb guns when we were ten, and crime was almost unheard of in rural America, so what happened? Well, let’s just take a look at the time line. Once we had the Cultural Revolution of the sixties and the rise of liberalism the whole damned country went to pot, crime has risen through the roof, most families have at least one divorce, and our society in general is a total mess, all do to the advancement of liberal loons and their policies of free love, free sex, free drugs, free health care, free housing, free food, free condoms, free, free, free, everything under the sun is free with no conditions or consequences. What we have created, yes we, by letting the left to own the narrative, and the planning, is a society so screwed up, so reckless, and so stupid and uninformed that we are destroying ourselves from within, and when a society reaches this point there is usually only one way of getting ourselves out of this screwed up mess, we’ll have to eliminate the root cause of all this madness, the liberal loons and their minions who have propagated this disaster upon this country. Are you ready for what’s coming? RamBoze
Let’s call on a boycott of Hoggs and everyone associated with him, including the left and Democratic Party.
I agree. Let’s find out EVERY Company who advertises or otherwise supports HIM and start boycotting them!!