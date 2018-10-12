Daughter of woman whose ’emotional support’ squirrel got her kicked off flight says she’s ‘upset and angry’

The daughter of a woman whose emotional support squirrel got her booted from a recent flight says she’s “upset and angry” over the way the airline handled the unusual animal.
Monica Torok, whose mother Cindy made headlines after she brought her emotional support squirrel Daisy on a Frontier flight Tuesday, said she finds the situation “heartbreaking.”
“They were wrong for the way they treated my mom,” she told CBS affiliate WKMG. “I’m upset and angry the way it had to happen.”
Cindy was removed from a flight headed from Orlando to Cleveland Tuesday after she boarded the plane with Daisy in tow.
A spokesperson for Frontier said that Cindy had noted she was bringing a support animal with her, but failed to indicate that it was a squirrel.
“Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights,” the spokesperson said.
But Monica told WKMG that she’d twice called the airline to double-check that the squirrel would be allowed on the flight, and was told that as long as Daisy remained in her pet carrier and Cindy provided a doctor’s note, all would be well.
Monica provided a copy of the note — which says Daisy’s presence is necessary in order to limit Cindy’s anxiety as she flies — to WKMG.
Here is the doctor's note meant to help allow Daisy the squirrel to fly on an Orlando-Cleveland @FlyFrontier flight Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/8UMf0RNUTl
— Clay LePard (@ClayLePardNews6) October 10, 2018
A spokesperson for Frontier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Does she look like a threat? All this fuss over a little baby squirrel,” Monica said. “Daisy helps keep her calm, her anxiety down. She relieves a lot of stress and anxiety and depression.”
She added that the family planned to make some phone calls regarding the American with Disabilities Act, though she did specifically say what the calls would entail.
“We got to fight for your rights,” she said. “You can’t let people take your rights away… I’m proud of my mom for sticking up for her rights.”
She sounds squirrellier than the squirrel!
“…she’d twice called the airline to double-check that the squirrel would be allowed on the flight, and was told that as long as Daisy remained in her pet carrier” — that latter might be the key, sounds like Monica modelled off the Jordanian gal denied in 2010 at Halifax’ Stansfield Airport for a one-way flight to Cleveland (purportedly to join her husband) in the shill-spues (the Jordanian, who had shortly-prior been naturalised to Canada, failed to provide proof of her marriage and her husband’s status in US — ironically, there was a rather simple strategy she could have gotten-away with even with that lack of documentation).
A squirrel is a rat with a bushy tail.
After the way the left went after Kavanaugh men are right to be paranoid about losing their nuts.
Where are the wildlife activists complaining that this woman keeping a squirrel as a pet is detrimental to the squirrel?
A squirrel to relieve anxiety? Have you ever seen a squirrel? They are the definition and embodiment of anxiety. You want to relax? Get a sloth.
The note from her physician does not mention squirrel. Even if it did, it would not be allowed. The letter indicates an emotional support animal. I think the ADA and subsequent regulations define allowable emotional support animals. She was selfish and unhinged to disrupt the flight for her ridiculous request.
oh please go to ur safe space & grow up
1 Health department, since there is food served there, 2. rabies
This emotional support animal craze is just what it is “crazed” people attempting to inflict their crazed state on everyone else. Animals travel in cargo or not at all. One exception, trained and certified service dogs. Simple huh?
This world is being turned upside down by selfish leftists who think their wants come before everyone else’s needs. What if the person sitting next to her doesn’t want to deal with a rodent in close proximity? There are people who are truly terrified of rodents. And they’re known to have rabies and fleas. What’s next someone will want to bring their ‘security animal anaconda’ on a plane?
Point 1 The note was not from a Doctor. It was a Nurse Practitioner who claims to be certified to practice Psychiatry (ARNP is a valid professional but not a doctor). I may be wrong but it seems that a Dr. that deals with mental issues would be consulted rather that a general Practioner.
Point 2 Am I the only person in the world so mentally stable that I don’t need an emotional support animal? (Bet she’s a Democrat).
Point 3 I wonder how well her support squirrel will do when spotted by a real Support dog that missed his lunch.