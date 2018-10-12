Daughter of woman whose ’emotional support’ squirrel got her kicked off flight says she’s ‘upset and angry’

The daughter of a woman whose emotional support squirrel got her booted from a recent flight says she’s “upset and angry” over the way the airline handled the unusual animal.

Monica Torok, whose mother Cindy made headlines after she brought her emotional support squirrel Daisy on a Frontier flight Tuesday, said she finds the situation “heartbreaking.”

“They were wrong for the way they treated my mom,” she told CBS affiliate WKMG. “I’m upset and angry the way it had to happen.”

Cindy was removed from a flight headed from Orlando to Cleveland Tuesday after she boarded the plane with Daisy in tow.

A spokesperson for Frontier said that Cindy had noted she was bringing a support animal with her, but failed to indicate that it was a squirrel.

“Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights,” the spokesperson said.

But Monica told WKMG that she’d twice called the airline to double-check that the squirrel would be allowed on the flight, and was told that as long as Daisy remained in her pet carrier and Cindy provided a doctor’s note, all would be well.

Monica provided a copy of the note — which says Daisy’s presence is necessary in order to limit Cindy’s anxiety as she flies — to WKMG.

Here is the doctor's note meant to help allow Daisy the squirrel to fly on an Orlando-Cleveland @FlyFrontier flight Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/8UMf0RNUTl — Clay LePard (@ClayLePardNews6) October 10, 2018

A spokesperson for Frontier did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Does she look like a threat? All this fuss over a little baby squirrel,” Monica said. “Daisy helps keep her calm, her anxiety down. She relieves a lot of stress and anxiety and depression.”

She added that the family planned to make some phone calls regarding the American with Disabilities Act, though she did specifically say what the calls would entail.

“We got to fight for your rights,” she said. “You can’t let people take your rights away… I’m proud of my mom for sticking up for her rights.”

