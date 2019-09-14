Home » News

Dartmouth enables students to pretend they're someone they're not

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 6:50 am September 14, 2019
Dartmouth College has announced that it’ll allow students to select their preferred name, gender and pronouns in all school-issued documents.

The policy will be implemented at the beginning of the fall 2019 term at the Ivy League school in New Hampshire, which starts on Sept. 16.

“Dartmouth recognizes that some students wish to identify themselves by a name other than their Legal Name,” a statement in Dartmouth’s Chosen Name and Identity page reads. “For this reason, beginning in the fall 2019 term, Dartmouth will enable students to use a ‘Chosen Name’ where possible in the course of their Dartmouth education. They may also indicate their gender identity and pronoun.”.

Provost Joseph Helble said in a statement, “As a community, Dartmouth recognizes that it is important for students to be known by the names they choose. The College now has the infrastructure to make it easy for students to make their chosen names known.”

Since 2007, transgender and gender non-binary students could request changes to their documents and identification cards to reflect their preferred names. However, starting on Sept. 16 they can simply log on to the school’s registration portal and make the changes themselves.

A recent upgrade to the college’s registration system made the self-service system possible.

“I have learned over the years what it means for some students to be able to choose their name. It can have a big impact. So it means a lot to me that we can do this,” registrar Meredith Braz said.

Braz, who spearheaded the Chosen Name and Identity initiative, said that “students have been asking for this for a while, sometimes even before they matriculate. It’s the right thing to do.”

Even though the policy will benefit transgender and gender non-binary students, and non-binary students, all students who wish to will also be allowed to change their names, Braz added.

The changes can also be reflected on transcripts, diplomas, and commencement programs.

4 Comments

backpacker
backpacker
8:19 am September 14, 2019 at 8:19 am

Oh my God, the clown liberals who need safe spaces and suffer from microaggressions. Having a gender other than male or female, will really prepare you BOZO’s for the outside world, won’t it?

Elder John
Elder John
9:49 am September 14, 2019 at 9:49 am

I identify as whoever is actually talking. Not saying that I share their opinion or gender, I just identify as them. Accordingly, my chosen pronouns are:
1st person: I, my, me, mine
2nd person: I, my, me, mine
3rd person: I, my, me, mine
And my chosen name is that of whoever is talking to me or about me.
Example Mortimer speaks to me; Hi Mortimer, my name is Mortimer. How are I? Why don’t I sit by me? Is that ok with me? Hi Sally, I want you to meet our new classmate, Mortimer. I identify as the person who is talking so use my name when you are talking to me.
Then Sally; Oh hi Sally! Am I a freshman at Dartmouth? Do I know my way around yet? If I don’t have all my books yet, feel free to borrow mine!

proudrealamerican
proudrealamerican
9:53 am September 14, 2019 at 9:53 am

Hey, Dartmouth, you can allow anyone to say what gender they think they are but bad news. God decided what gender you are and if you are not sure, go get a DNA test. Say what you want but the truth is the truth and you are not helping people by letting them act like idiots. Crummy College!

Wes Cordeau
Wes Cordeau
10:13 am September 14, 2019 at 10:13 am

How much are the parents paying or borrowing to send their little one to this school? Any amount is too much. In the real world, this will hurt their little Jane or Johnny, unless they are interviewing with a nutjob like the student.

Another reason not to eliminate Student Loan debt over silly stuff like this.

