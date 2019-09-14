Dartmouth enables students to pretend they’re someone they’re not

Dartmouth College has announced that it’ll allow students to select their preferred name, gender and pronouns in all school-issued documents.

The policy will be implemented at the beginning of the fall 2019 term at the Ivy League school in New Hampshire, which starts on Sept. 16.

“Dartmouth recognizes that some students wish to identify themselves by a name other than their Legal Name,” a statement in Dartmouth’s Chosen Name and Identity page reads. “For this reason, beginning in the fall 2019 term, Dartmouth will enable students to use a ‘Chosen Name’ where possible in the course of their Dartmouth education. They may also indicate their gender identity and pronoun.”.

Provost Joseph Helble said in a statement, “As a community, Dartmouth recognizes that it is important for students to be known by the names they choose. The College now has the infrastructure to make it easy for students to make their chosen names known.”

Since 2007, transgender and gender non-binary students could request changes to their documents and identification cards to reflect their preferred names. However, starting on Sept. 16 they can simply log on to the school’s registration portal and make the changes themselves.

A recent upgrade to the college’s registration system made the self-service system possible.

“I have learned over the years what it means for some students to be able to choose their name. It can have a big impact. So it means a lot to me that we can do this,” registrar Meredith Braz said.

Braz, who spearheaded the Chosen Name and Identity initiative, said that “students have been asking for this for a while, sometimes even before they matriculate. It’s the right thing to do.”

Even though the policy will benefit transgender and gender non-binary students, and non-binary students, all students who wish to will also be allowed to change their names, Braz added.

The changes can also be reflected on transcripts, diplomas, and commencement programs.

