Dana Zzyym, intersex person, can’t be denied passport, judge rules

A federal judge ruled Wednesday the State Department must give a passport to an individual who identifies as neither male or female, saying the agency’s binary classification is irrational.
U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson, an Obama appointee, said Dana Zzyym, a U.S. Navy veteran who identifies as intersex, can no longer be denied a passport.
The veteran had applied for the travel document, but did not choose either “M” for male or “F” for female.
As a result, the passport application was denied, even after the plaintiff provided medical records from doctors certifying the veteran was intersex and does not identify as a man or woman. The agency said it would give the applicant a passport marked “female” since that corresponds with the person’s drivers license.
The department said placing sex classification would “help identify the bearer of the document, and ensure that the passport remains reliable proof of identification.”
Judge Jackson, though, said the applicant met every other requirement for a passport and couldn’t be denied for refusing to specify a sex, and that international standards call for an “X” to be used when a gender isn’t specified.
“I find that requiring an intersex person to misrepresent their sex on this identity document is a perplexing way to serve the department’s goal of accuracy and integrity,” he wrote.
Paul D. Castillo of the pro-LGBTQ group Lambda Legal represented the plaintiff and called on the State Department to promptly turn over a passport to his client with the appropriate “X” marker in the sex field.
“It is well past time for Dana Zzyym and other non-binary citizens of this country to be recognized and respected for who they are, to live openly and authentically, and to be able simply to travel freely about the world,” Mr. Castillo said.
When you join a society you are expected to play by the rules of that society in order to glean the benefits of that society. Then there are the confused insane Liberals who think they can recreate themselves better than the way the CREATOR made them, and glean only the benefits of society in exchange for the insanity and confusion they bring to the American table. Failure is not an option in poor countries, only in rich countries on the road to perdition in now affordable failed social experiments. There is a fine line between the finite and the infinite. Some chose to look and cross the line upward toward the proud infinite. Others cross the line downward and find only the current dust of insanity offered by the failed secular liberals bent on corrupting our successful American reality to make us all dependent life failures like they are instead of the Self-governing individuals we were designed by our CREATOR to be.
He could have gotten a DNA test and know his sex! There are only two and looking at him he is definitely a male. This judge needs to be removed from the bench as his mind ain’t all there either. Sorry, no passport until he fills out the male or female area. Good grief, we have so many mentally disturbed, lousy education people running loose and thinking they are normal! Just read a book where it said “the insane cause the sane to be insane” but it ain’t gonna
work for those of us who are truly compos mentis!
Actually in this case the ruling makes sense. The term “intersex” is the modern term for hermaphrodite. This person was born with both male and female sex organs. In the past, parents would choose which sex and then the child would have surgery early on to remove/change sex organs, but now physicians and psychologists recommend not doing surgery on young children but to leave them as they are and allow them to choose “corrective” surgery as an adult if they wish to. This person isn’t choosing a gender neutral identity, this person actually physically has both genders and has had from birth.
I’d love to see the look on his and the arrived foreigner’s faces when he arrives in a Muslim country, presents his documents and is sent to the chopping block to anatomically create the sex he imagines to be.
An Obama appointee. Do I need to say more?
How do you give a passport to a fictitious person?
“Ok, you can leave the gender column blank” (stolen from a feature on passports of my native Canada, the birthplace can be left blank).
BTW, if a foreign country you want to enter considers it unacceptable, “you made your bed, sleep in it” applies!
If he, she or it doesn’t know who they are, where they came from, or where they’re going they don’t need a passport!
Give it a passport. That doesn’t mean we have to let it back in.