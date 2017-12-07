Dan Rather, famous for fake news, rips Trump’s ‘unrelenting’ attacks on media bias

Newsman Dan Rather says President Trump’s administration is akin to eating “bad oysters” because of his “unrelenting” attacks on media bias.

The journalist who lost his job at CBS due to infamous reporting on forged documents during the 2004 U.S. presidential election between John Kerry and George W. Bush says the commander in chief spends too much time focused on the press. Mr. Rather showed up on TBS’ “Conan” Monday night to promote his book, “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism,” when he made the claim.

“This is not normal,” Mr. Rather said when asked about his perspective on the White House. “There’s never been anything like this before. We’ve certainly had presidents, for example, who didn’t like the press. We’ve never had one that steadily, out of his own mouth, weighed such an unrelenting campaign against the press.”

The reporter, who covered presidents dating back to Dwight D. Eisenhower, went on to say that he worried an entire generation will regard Mr. Trump as just one more in a long line of presidents.

“This is something brand new in American history,” Mr. Rather cautioned. […] It’s not normal. There is a campaign to convince people, and I think particularly young people, ‘oh, well, this is just the way presidencies go.’ That is not true. Look, many things about the age of Trump will make the stomach sicker than bad oysters. Everything from what he says to the way he says it. For example, trying to strike some equivalency between neo-Nazis — neo-Nazis — and other people trying to protest.”

The newsman’s comments were in reference racial protests over the summer in Charlottesville, Virginia, which culminated in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Mr. Trump was criticized afterward for saying that bat-wielding “alt-left” protesters who clashed with white supremacists should also be condemned by the press.

Ms. Heyer died after she was run over by a vehicle operated by 20-year-old suspect James Alex Fields Jr. He was then arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident.

