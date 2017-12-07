Dan Rather, famous for fake news, rips Trump’s ‘unrelenting’ attacks on media bias

Newsman Dan Rather says President Trump’s administration is akin to eating “bad oysters” because of his “unrelenting” attacks on media bias.
The journalist who lost his job at CBS due to infamous reporting on forged documents during the 2004 U.S. presidential election between John Kerry and George W. Bush says the commander in chief spends too much time focused on the press. Mr. Rather showed up on TBS’ “Conan” Monday night to promote his book, “What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism,” when he made the claim.
“This is not normal,” Mr. Rather said when asked about his perspective on the White House. “There’s never been anything like this before. We’ve certainly had presidents, for example, who didn’t like the press. We’ve never had one that steadily, out of his own mouth, weighed such an unrelenting campaign against the press.”
The reporter, who covered presidents dating back to Dwight D. Eisenhower, went on to say that he worried an entire generation will regard Mr. Trump as just one more in a long line of presidents.
“This is something brand new in American history,” Mr. Rather cautioned. […] It’s not normal. There is a campaign to convince people, and I think particularly young people, ‘oh, well, this is just the way presidencies go.’ That is not true. Look, many things about the age of Trump will make the stomach sicker than bad oysters. Everything from what he says to the way he says it. For example, trying to strike some equivalency between neo-Nazis — neo-Nazis — and other people trying to protest.”
The newsman’s comments were in reference racial protests over the summer in Charlottesville, Virginia, which culminated in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer.
Mr. Trump was criticized afterward for saying that bat-wielding “alt-left” protesters who clashed with white supremacists should also be condemned by the press.
Ms. Heyer died after she was run over by a vehicle operated by 20-year-old suspect James Alex Fields Jr. He was then arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident.
Dan Fake News Rather. Go into the woods with Hillary and take selfies of yourself. Maybe you two will get lost in the woods and we will not have to hear from you or Hillary anymore.
If rather, hillary, hussein o, and the rest of these libtards were the last things earth you would end up with those naked things in lord of the rings. (Assuming they could reproduce) Tried to think of something nice but that’s all I could come up with.
And maybe a hungry bear will do us all a favor and EAT YOU two!!!
What a monumentality huge hypocrite Rather is to try and say President Trump should just put up with all the Bull Stuff that the MSM spews. For the first time in history a president has the means (social media) to dispute the fake news that the majority of “so called journalist” are putting out. People like Rather got away with character assassination and slander and everything else you could think about for years, now when a president can and does fight back they want to cry fowl. Dan Rather of all people should keep his mouth shut about fake news since he got caught not just reporting a fake story but was the actual person that fabricated it.
Dan Blather, you lost your job for being a fake news liar. You have no credibility, you are the main reason I haven’t watched CBS in years. Just go away.
Even when he was still at CBS, did he have any credibility??
Dan rather talk smack that tell the truth. Glad you are gone Dan….lol
Dan Rather, like most Queen of denial liberals who spend their later lives attempting to redeem their discovered corruptions exercised while in power, office, or prime media, still cannot understand that wised up to the truth America NOW, would Rather NOT. His use for opinion or reporting fell from grace when he lifted his left on the American Truth, and only the most radical and diehard Liberal would listen to him for more than 20 seconds, let alone interview him for a real opinion. Trump eats up bad oysters like Dan with every morning Tweet. The good oysters he enjoys like an aphrodisiac. Exit Rather, another truth abandoning Democrat inspired Social father of Fake news where TRUTH always become their abandoned child which when attempting to remain in their Democrat house of cards just gets molested even further.
Dan Rather has no room to talk about fake news because he is the master of it. Whenever there is no there there, just make it up, fabricate, embellish, whatever. Typical liberals. If the charge against Hillary could incriminate just change gross negligence to extreme carelessness. Instead of investigation, call it a matter. Go above and beyond to get a conviction which is then unanimously overturned by courts. The Mueller witch hunt is a disgrace and how it can continue is beyond belief. Past due time to drain the swamp. They can’t stand President Trump because their business as usual corruption will come to an end.
Please old gizzard. Your opinion is fake news. So beat it>>
Who are you addressing ?
Typical lefty. Only THEIR opinions are protected by the first amendment. So they think.
Just like its not racism or dicrimination when THEY do it!
There are special things about in-the-blood Libbies, Rather among them; they never relent, never self-examine, never acknowledge their failures, hypocrisy, nor delusions, and, to our and their detriment, never seek treatment for their psychosis.
This lying *** needs to look at the unrelenting, every day, 24/7/365 day attacks on our duly elected President!
Knowing this ignoramus, he will say “What attacks”..
GL, is the old fraud trying to prove he still has the pretence of relevance?
Always the victim. Always the victim. Always the victim………
Does ANYONE really care what this fake, fraud says anymore and why does any organization publish what he says?
Looks like some do. We’re all commenting on it.
Actually, I kind of like laughing at him again. How long has he been out of work now? Not long enough.
Cause 90% of them are still libtard owned and ran.. So of course they would print his drivell..
This fraud has a ‘black belt’ in fake news…the ‘iron chef’ of cooked-up fake news…the award of dishonor in fake news..!! Begone Dan..!!
My hope is that future generations will look at this time as the period where alternative news sources emerged in a way that helped to establish sound government, reveal fake news and motivate a lethargic population…!
Did tthey really call Rather a newsman in this article? That’s funny.
By mistake.
Rather is right to a degree.
Everyone knows that the MSM is totally biased in favor of the Left and Donald doesn’t have to waste any more time on these horses’ patoots. Even the Left -Wingers know that the MSM is full of” you know what” but won’t expose their biggest supporters.
Mr. Fake News, what are you smoking? Your quotes, “This is not normal” and “This is something brand new in American history,” should be referring to the stupid media who are still crying because Hillary lost, including yourself! Get over it! Y’all lost! Try and move on. Or don’t. Keep up the obstructionist crap and 2018 will make 2016 like a “light” victory.
The nerve of Trump, calling out the media for the liberal trash they are. The press never had a president confront them and they are all wetting their pants
Remember as the old bumper sticker says, “CBS Rather Liberal”.
I would rather not to see or hear from dan rather. He should sit down, keep his mouth shut and not be seen or heard from. He is NOT adding any value to the current happenings in this country or the world.
Rather is right about one thing, we have never had anything like this before! But we have never had a media that has tried to destroy the President of the United States in such a blatant and shameless manner even to the point of attacking him, his family, and anyone who supports him with no regard for the facts. Once the news was about the facts; it has become about the opinions and what the public should believe rather than making up their own minds.