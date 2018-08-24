Dan Patrick says CNN, MSNBC ‘accomplices’ in Mollie Tibbetts’ murder; challenges Geraldo to debate

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claimed on Fox News Thursday that the Democrats and left-leaning media are “accomplices” in the murder of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.
Appearing on “America’s Newsroom,” Mr. Patrick, a Republican, said the Democrats were dragging their feet on bipartisan immigration reform because they’re trying to politicize the issue ahead of the November midterm elections.
“On the left, it’s pure politics,” he said, according to a clip flagged by Mediaite. “They’re playing with people’s lives. Again, American citizens and people who legitimately want to come here aren’t criminals. They’re playing with their lives for politics.”
Mr. Patrick then attacked the left-leaning media, saying they’re complicit in Tibbetts’ murder.
“The CNNs, the MSNBCs, most of the print media in this country and the Democrats — they are all accomplices in the death of this young girl and the death of everyone else,” he said, without elaborating.
“And even Geraldo Rivera,” he added. “I’ve never met the guy. I seem to like him — seems like he’s got a good heart. I saw him on Fox saying, ‘I feel badly about this, but—’ There is no ‘but.’ And I’ll be happy to debate Geraldo Rivera any time, any place, anywhere on this issue.”
Mr. Rivera fired back in a series of tweets Thursday, accepting Mr. Patrick’s challenge to a debate. The Fox News commentator argued that the majority of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. were otherwise law-abiding, and that Ms. Tibbetts’ death shouldn’t be used as a political talking point.
@DanPatrick claims outrageously that I’m effectively an accomplice to horrifying murder of #mollytibbetts because I beg compassion & mercy for undocumented immigrants-How dare he make so false an allegation? He is fear-mongering & I accept his challenge for debate. @seanhannity
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 23, 2018
Vast majority of the 11-12 million undocumented here are hardworking, otherwise law-abiding-For decades they’ve come & gone home over Southern border. Since 9/11 these workers have been treated as terrorists by politicians like @danpatrick Ratify #DACA bring reason to immigration
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 23, 2018
Days ago a fiend named #ChrisWatts allegedly slaughtered his 2 little children, his pregnant wife & his unborn child. Yet scarcely an utterance from politicians like @DanPatrick. Why no outrage? Imagine if this monster had been an undocumented Latino?! There would be a lynching.
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 23, 2018
Anytime Anyplace-how about on @seanHannity the #1 show on cable-Enough jingo rhetoric to gain votes rather than heal this wound & fix this problem. Immigration reform now.Politicians like @DanPatrick don’t want a fix. They want an issue to divide & distract Americans. https://t.co/tfqVqKGHY2
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 23, 2018
Mr. Patrick agreed to debate Mr. Rivera, tweeting that he had already contacted Fox News host Sean Hannity.
I am ready to debate @GeraldoRivera. We immediately called @seanhannity but they haven’t put this together yet. Let me be clear. A 7 minute segment is not a debate. I will fly to NYC for 30 mins, face to face, Sept 4 or 5. Hope @seanhannity will graciously host. #txlege
— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) August 23, 2018
I agree to these terms. Let’s see and hear who has the moral and legal high ground
— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) August 23, 2018
The body of Ms. Tibbetts was found Tuesday in Poweshiek County, one month after she disappeared while jogging. Cristhian Rivera, a reported illegal immigrant, faces first-degree murder charges in her death.
Reacting to the news of the arrest, President Trump at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, called the nation’s immigration laws “a disgrace.”
“Should have never happened. Illegally in our country,” the president said. “We’ve had a huge impact, but the laws are so bad, the immigration laws are such a disgrace. We’re getting it changed but we have to get more Republicans.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Yes, the majority of the illegal immigrants are good people and they are law abiding, EXCEPT for the law they broke by coming here illegally or staying beyond their visa expiration, which both show a disrespect for our laws. Let them do it legally and get in line behind the people who respect our laws and are doing it legally.
If the illegals care about our laws and want to become American citizens, turn in those criminals you know to ICE. If you don’t, you really are just the same as those criminals.
For the media, see above. You are part of the problem. For criminal sanctuary cities and states, see above. You aren’t 1960’s civil rights marchers, you are criminal accomplices.
“otherwise law-abiding.” What a term, since they’re breaking the law with every breath they take. There is no “otherwise.”
csilrun, that is EXACTLY the kind of weasel language the damned media employ in the service of their COMMUCRAT masters and script writers to conceal the TRUTH about the “illegal invasion” issue. What they are attempting to do is DISMISS the crime they committed by coming here in the FIRST PLACE to make it more “acceptable” for them to BE HERE and STAY HERE. That is, after all, the PRIMARY objective of their COMMUCRAT masters, to get illegals here and KEEP them here so they can ILLEGALLY VOTE in our elections! Having alienated most of their voting base, the COMMUCRATS are now DESPERATELY trying to build themselves a NEW ONE consisting of illegal immigrants, DEAD PEOPLE and invasive/conquest-minded Muslim COCKROACHES.
The “mainstream media” of today are little more than made-up, perfectly coifed SCRIPT-READERS–all reading from the SAME PROPAGANDA SCRIPT the damned COMMUCRATS write and distribute to them each day. And that is the sad, sorry truth of the matter! You can TELL it is the truth by just listening to them–as they ALL say virtually the SAME THING, literally WORD FOR WORD. If that’s not rote, MASS MEDIA script-reading, what else would you call it?
And the politicians expect us to ignore identity theft too, apparently?
Patrick is correct – all those who aid and abet illegal immigration are guilty of every crime these illegals commit. Every democrat in America is guilty of the murder of Mollie Tibbits.
What say you then BLM when 900 black women kill their own babies every DAY? The killing of Mollie is proof of the Left’s arrogance concerning American lives. While in the case of the abortions, the media again is an accomplice here of what would otherwise be called genocide!
They are NO DIFFERENT, LibsRvermin–and no less COMPLICIT and GUILTY–than the guy who drives the “get-away car” in a bank robbery. And by the way, LOVE your username, because it speaks the TRUTH!
Geraldo is another of those undercover racists that puts members of his race ahead of his country
He is constantly pimping D.A.C.A and sanctuary cities .
I concur that most ILLEGAL ALIENS have not committed any crime other than entering the country illegally. So I guess that means that trespassing is no longer a crime. But here is the problem. These people come to the country with no skills, no education and no means of support. They then ask for the citizens to pay for their welfare, education (including children’s), healthcare, food, housing, etc. They use our resources which then cost extra for legal citizens to use. They drive up the cost of housing since the laws of supply and demand create shortages. They take jobs from people who are here legally. They work under the table and send their earnings back to their home country while crying poor so they can get extra benefits. Many vote illegally (aka Foreign intervention Mr. Mueller and company). They are all a drain on the country. You would think 11 million of them could band together and improve their own countries.
GREAT post, Gary Burger. I agree with every word you said!
It is time to vote these destructive officials out of office. They should be indicted as co-conspirators in the deaths of any citizens murdered by illegal immigrants. We need to elect people who understand that they are just as guilty as the killer.
Geraldo we have enough of our own head cases, we don’t need to import them.
It is OK as long as it is not your daughter !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! No amount of ILLEGALS is WORTH one innocent AMERICAN LIFE. The government is suppose to protect us. Socialist if you want more votes it is easy worry more about the welfare of americans instead of your own BANK ACCOUNT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BUILD THE DAMN WALL SAVE AMERICAN LIVES AS WELL AS AMERICA.
Absolutely! The socialist progressives say that confiscating all guns would be just fine if we saved one life. Build the wall! Then let’s talk about the million babies murdered every year.
If illegals were not able to come here it would save lives. Rivera will never admit to that.
nokabosh, libs are currently pushing the LIE that illegals are “more law-abiding” than American citizens and commit fewer crimes. That is a BLATANT LIE–as even a CURSORY examination of arrest records and the demographic make-up of prison populations tells a FAR DIFFERENT STORY. In fact, ILLEGALS are many times MORE likely to not ONLY commit crimes, but to commit VIOLENT crimes.
“Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick claimed on Fox News Thursday that the Democrats and left-leaning media are “accomplices” in the murder of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts.”
Well, they ARE accomplices. Every SINGLE time they advocate for sanctuary cities and states DEFYING and VIOLATING our immigration laws and setting criminal VERMIN loose to prey on American citizens and legal immigrants, they are ACCOMPLICES.
Every time a high-profile crime is committed by an illegal or a Muslim refujihadi, they will try to dance all around the issue by HIDING the fact that the perp is one or the other. That obfuscation helps to conceal the scope of the problem and the NUMBER of violent crimes committed by these vermin, and makes the media COVERING for them ACCOMPLICES.
And finally, their 24/7 ATTACKS on Pres. Trump, creating distractions that make it difficult for him to do his job, including making progress toward building the wall and #MAGA makes them ACCOMPLICES to those obstructionist COMMUCRATS who are fighting him EVERY STEP OF THE WAY to prevent immigration reform and the building of the wall, because they want as MANY ILLEGALS here as they can cram in, for their VOTES. And yes, illegals ARE ILLEGALLY voting in our elections, with the FULL approval and ASSISTANCE of the lousy CONNIVING COMMUCRATS, because that is the ONLY WAY they can WIN an election–is by STEALING it with illegal and fraudulent votes!