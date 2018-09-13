Damning New Strzok Text to Page: “The Times is Angry With Us About the WP Scoop”

A series of text messages released Wednesday reveal that former FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok was in contact with reporters at the New York Times and Washington Post regarding stories they published about the FBI’s investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and President Trump’s campaign during the spring of 2017, according to a series of texts obtained by SaraACarter.com.
The text messages suggest that Strzok, along with his paramour, former FBI Attorney Lisa Page, had been in contact with reporters from both newspapers. Strzok specifically mentioned two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times writer Michael Schmidt his text message to Page.
Strzok wrote, “Also, apparently Times is angry with us about the WP (Washington Post) scoop and earlier discussion we had about the Schmidt piece that had so many inaccuracies. Too much to detail here, but I told Mike (redacted) and Andy they need to understand we were absolutely dealing in good faith with them,” Strzok texted to Page on April 14, 2017. “The FISA one, coupled with the Guardian piece from yesterday.” (The New York Times did not respond immediately for comment. The Washington Post also did not respond immediately for comment.)
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at SaraCarter.com
Sara Carter, thankfully you are one of the few reporters, who reports facts and you work hard to obtain the facts, unlike the Fake News reporters. Keep up the great work and I love seeing you on Fox. With regard to Strzok and Page, if we had a real Attorney General, these two clowns would be in prison. Shame on you, Jeff RINO Establishment Sessions.
One would be a fool to think that ANY news organization is honest or ethical.
But when the an FBI member starts playing footsie with the news media.
They need to be shot or at least put in prison.
I vote for shot.
These text messages would be easier to read if these two wouldn’t always talk in code. i.e. “Are you available for a 5 pm BJ?” means “Is that new fake news leak ready to go out yet?”
“Only if you do that special thing you do” means “I’m putting the finishing touches on it, then we’re good to go!”
Love ya!
My question is “What Changed?” Were we just naive in younger years? Did this crap go on back then and we just didn’t know about it? Has the Internet given us the ability to learn more, or are we speculating and listening more to rumors? Is the Internet leading to more false information than true information? How is one to tell today what is true and accurate and what is not? As a kid, we all knew certain supermarket tabuloids printed lots of garbage. Has the Internet helped, or hurt our ability to see, read and hear the truth?
The question about “then” and now is not about discerning what is fact and fiction. The difference is that in prior decades (Go back 39-40 years) the media was comprised of journalists and those people dug for details, rather than accepting bulleted talking points doled out by groups with agendas. Today the internet has served to expose the lies, the Corruption and bad actors. But today to get facts and real truth one must do their own homework… That which was once done by reporters.
And we should bless the internet for opening Pandora’s box. But one group stands out above all others as seeker of truth, responsible for exposing more of the Deep State underbelly than any and all others. That org is JUDICIAL WATCH. Subscribe to it, support it with donations. They have successfully brought hundreds of lawsuits seeking govt docs in FOI release. Were it not for them we’d know little facts about what is going on.