Dallas mom shoots man who tries to steal car with kids inside: ‘Defending what’s mine’

Michelle Booker-Hickstold a local Fox affiliate that she was paying for a tank of gas at the Shell station near Camp Wisdom Road around 10 p.m. when she saw a man get into her SUV with her 2- and 4-year-old sons still in the backseat.
“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car,” she said.
Ms. Booker-Hicks said the man started to drive off, so she went for her firearm that she keeps in the glove box.
“He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment,” she said.
Ms. Booker-Hicks said she shot the man once in the face, causing him to run the car off the road and crash into the fence of a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.
“I should have emptied the whole clip, but I didn’t,” the mother told a local CBS affiliate. “I’m not a killer, but I do believe in defending what’s mine.”
She said the man then got out of the car, staggered across the street and collapsed in a nearby parking lot.
The man, identified as 36-year-old Ricky Wright, was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. His charges have not yet been announced.
Ms. Booker-Hicks and her children were unharmed.
TG she had the presence of mind to do this! BUT … why did she leave the keys in her car and the doors unlocked while paying? I always remove the keys even when paying at the pump.
Same here. I also lock the doors. JUST because i’ve heard stories of other folks who had their cars stolen FROM a gas station..
Hopefully she has a CC permit, but I commend what she did in this situation. Her 2nd amendment right to bear arms saved her life!!
You won’t hear that part on the news.
In the great state of Texas you are allowed to carry a gun in your vehicle without having a CC, as long as it is out of sight.
Had she been living in Conneticut, SHE would be the one going to jail, with their idiotic (AND imo Unconstitutional) duty to flee law..
I’d rather be judged by 12 then carried by 6.
How appropriate a liberal criminal shot in the face!