Dallas mom shoots man who tries to steal car with kids inside: ‘Defending what’s mine’

Michelle Booker-Hickstold a local Fox affiliate that she was paying for a tank of gas at the Shell station near Camp Wisdom Road around 10 p.m. when she saw a man get into her SUV with her 2- and 4-year-old sons still in the backseat.

“I proceeded to jump in my backseat and told the gentleman to stop, to get out the car,” she said.

Ms. Booker-Hicks said the man started to drive off, so she went for her firearm that she keeps in the glove box.

“He would not get out of the car. He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the armrest to get my glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun from my glove compartment,” she said.

Ms. Booker-Hicks said she shot the man once in the face, causing him to run the car off the road and crash into the fence of a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

“I should have emptied the whole clip, but I didn’t,” the mother told a local CBS affiliate. “I’m not a killer, but I do believe in defending what’s mine.”

She said the man then got out of the car, staggered across the street and collapsed in a nearby parking lot.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Ricky Wright, was arrested and taken to the hospital for treatment. His charges have not yet been announced.

Ms. Booker-Hicks and her children were unharmed.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.8/10 (4 votes cast)