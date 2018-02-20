Dallas Mayor Pro Tem urges NRA to find a new home for their convention

(UPI) — The National Rifle Association said it has no plans to move a convention in May out of Dallas, after a city leader said the organization should go elsewhere.
The NRA’s comments follow those from Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, who said the firearms group will be met with opposition if it goes ahead with plans to hold their convention in the city from May 4-6.
NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said the group is ready to return to Texas for the first time since 2013, when the convention was held in Houston.
“No politician anywhere can tell the NRA not to come to their city,” Arulanandam told WFAA-TV. “Dallas, like every American city and community, is populated by NRA members. Our members work in fire stations and police departments. They save lives in local hospitals and own businesses in communities urban and rural throughout this country.”
Caraway, during a news conference, questioned the need for civilians to own high-powered weapons — particularly in light of previous gun violence that’s marred Dallas in the past.
He said asking the NRA to reconsider was a “tough call” and said the group needs to “come to the table” for a solution.
“I would hope that the NRA would be watching, as I’m sure they are, around the country what has just taken place. They have children. They have families,” he said.
Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway needs to grow up and learn what is really the issue. NRA is not the problem. Mental illness and lberals (one in the same) are the problem.
If Dwaine Caraway were not a (soulless and conscienceless***) bleem (my own term for a BLM idiot), he would have been able to see that it’s not NRA that’s the problem but gutter-trash like himself!
*** IMO, mandatory quals for being in BLM
Why doesn’t the mayor take his own advice. Oviousaly out of touch and only care about his and his parties agenda
A heads-up — NRA aptly told him where to stick it!
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/a-top-dallas-official-wants-the-nra-to-move-its-convention-the-nra-says-no-way/ar-BBJmBuD?li=BBnbfcL&ocid=wispr
I question the right of the Mayor Pro Tem to express this opinion. I am sure the Convention Center and Hotel Owners in the area might object to his very existence on the City Counsel. I am more sure that he will have a very hard time being re-elected for stating such a negative idea in public against his own city. Liberalism IS a mental disease.
The NRA teaches and promotes firearm safety. What exactly does he want them to rethink?
Mr. Caraway has armed security, as does the mayor, to protect him. Wow..,
Mr. Carroway, PACK SAND! You get out!
Dallas, huh? Isn’t that where one of the brother’s brothers killed 5 police officers guarding a “black lives matter” march? I suppose that is the NRA’s fault too.
R Lee Ermy (and others) was right. All that comes out of Texas are steers and queers. which one does Pro Tempore Mayor who cares purport to be?