Home Daily Beast Writer Calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a ‘Butch Queen’
Daily Beast Writer Calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a ‘Butch Queen’

Even the “Mean Girls” weren’t this mean.

Just moments after President Trump promoted Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the role of White House Press Secretary she was attacked by a swarm of woman-hating liberals.

First, the propagandists at The New York Times and MSNBC questioned Ms. Sanders’ character and called her a liar, but now journalists are attacking her physical appearance.

Ira Madison, III, of The Daily Beast, likened Ms. Sanders to a drag queen in a hateful Twitter post.

“Butch queen first time in drags at ball,” he tweeted to his followers – along with a photograph of the press secretary.

    • They lost their Disney castle.

      Quickly to follow, their giddy facade began to crumble…their glitzy pastel slogans fade…their rainbow colored flags become tattered….and suddenly, maddeningly, the ‘fruits-in-full-bloom’ get all in a wad upon becoming exposed to a God-loving, morally-principled woman who demonstrates strength in her behavior…and unlike her liberal counterparts, no vitriol is required. Instead of taking notes on how to better themselves, the frothing-at-the-mouth crowd instead attempt to belittle this woman who embodies true strength and Godly values in a derogatory manner,…and with a name associated primarily with their culture of choosing…’butch’. If Republicans in leadership position were to have done this, the dems would demand a Senate hearing and heads to roll.

      How utterly hetero-phobic of them!

      • Excellent post, NDDT! I particularly like the term “hetero-phobic.”

      • Now that is one helluva comment! Best I’ve read this year! I’d give you 5 stars twice if allowed to.

  2. The Left hurls insults because they have little else to present. They have bad policies, poor values, bad choices, bad candidates, liars, cheats, and swindlers… They aren’t even patriotic to the country that has given them so much… And, last, but not least, they don’t even want God in their programs… So they insult…they have little else…

    • And yet you see what happens if one of trump’s team had said the same about ANY liberal news woman.. They would have been frothing at the mouth.

  3. The liberal MSM and their ilk will see their day.

    “My only regret with Timothy McVeigh is he did not go to the New York Times Building” Ann Coulter. My sentiments exactly.

  4. One never has to worry about making a liberal look like a putrid, rancid example of humanity. They do a fine job of that all on their own.

  6. Consider the but suckingreprobate source of this statement, when they praised the switch hitting, drug using, Quran wielding camel riding , prince bowing Islamic terrorist and they pick on a woman. Smokin

  7. Next time one of my liberal acquaintances talks to me about alleged bullying by Pres. Trump and Republicans I’m going to bring this article out.

    • To rabid libtards, that is the gravest sin ever…

      Just like to most blacks. being a black conservative is being a ‘traitor to black hood’..

  10. We will have enough good people in key positions to make our society safer for our children. Good things are happening or the Democrat, and Rino lovers would not be so upset.

