Daily Beast Writer Calls Sarah Huckabee Sanders a ‘Butch Queen’

Even the “Mean Girls” weren’t this mean.

Just moments after President Trump promoted Sarah Huckabee Sanders to the role of White House Press Secretary she was attacked by a swarm of woman-hating liberals.

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter: a must-read for Conservatives!

First, the propagandists at The New York Times and MSNBC questioned Ms. Sanders’ character and called her a liar, but now journalists are attacking her physical appearance.

Ira Madison, III, of The Daily Beast, likened Ms. Sanders to a drag queen in a hateful Twitter post.

“Butch queen first time in drags at ball,” he tweeted to his followers – along with a photograph of the press secretary.

READ THE FULL STORY AT TODDSTARNES.COM!

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 8.8/10 (5 votes cast)