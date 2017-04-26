Dad Claims Regret Over Daughter’s Genital Mutilation as Criminal Case Develops Against Doctors

The father of a 7-year-old Minnesota girl who allegedly came to Michigan in February for a genital mutilation procedure knew about the trip, texted with his wife while she was in metro Detroit and now regrets letting his daughter come here in light of the explosive criminal charges, according to documents obtained by the Free Press.
“(He) told the Child Protection investigator that if they knew what would come of it, this never would have happened,” authorities wrote in a child protection services petition filed in Hennepin County, Minn.
The petition contradicts a widely held belief in the victim’s family’s Indian-Muslim community: that genital cutting is a closely guarded secret among only women, and that the men don’t know about it.
“(The father) knew about where they were because (his wife) texted him,” states the petition, which offers fresh details in a case that has so far landed two doctors and a woman in jail on genital mutilation charges involving two Minnesota girls.
Previous Story – Judge: Doctor in Michigan Genital Mutilation Case a Danger to Public
Previous Story – Islam in Detroit: Second doctor, wife charged for genital mutilation of young girls
According to the petition, one of the victims told a child protection investigator that she and her friend “got cake after” the alleged procedure “because the doctor said they were doing good.” The girl also told the investigator that there were three people in the clinic and that “the doctor made her cry,” the petition states.
None of the parents have been charged, though Minnesota authorities temporarily removed the girls from their homes. They are now back with their parents.
“This is a very difficult situation,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “This is the kind of conduct that should not be imposed on little kids. The parents, simply, should know better.”
Meanwhile, in a historic prosecution in Detroit, two of the defendants charged in the case are due in court today to find out whether a judge will grant them bond, or keep them locked up on charges that they were involved in the alleged genital cuttings.
Those two defendants are Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, 53, and his wife, Farida Attar, 50, who were arrested Friday morning at the Burhani Medical Clinic in Livonia, where the alleged cuttings took place. Prosecutors say the wife held the girls’ hands during the procedure and that the husband let another doctor use his clinic to perform the mutilations. Both are charged with conspiracy to perform genital mutilation.
The alleged cutter is Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, who was arrested April 12 in what is the nation’s first federal prosecution of genital mutilation.
All three defendants are part of a small, Indian-Muslim community known as the Dawoodi Bohra, which was at the center of an Australian genital-cutting prosecution that sent three people to prison in 2015.
Nagarwala has denied the allegation, maintaining through her lawyer that she did perform a scraping procedure on the girls’ genitals for religious purposes, but that it wasn’t cutting. She was denied bond last week and remains jailed after the judge concluded she was a danger to society and a flight risk.
The Attars also have denied any wrongdoing.
Nagarwala, an emergency room doctor with the Henry Ford Health System, has been placed on leave. She is not accused of performing any genital mutilation at the hospital, but rather at the Livonia clinic owned by Attar.
According to the court documents,Attar, an internist, has admitted to authorities that Nagarwala has used his clinic after hours to treat children ages 6-9 for problems with their genitals, including genital rashes, but that she only saw the patients “when the clinic is closed on Friday evenings or Saturdays.” She never billed for the procedures nor documented them, authorities have alleged in court documents, noting multiple other young girls have told authorities that Nagarwala also performed genital mutilation on them.
Nagarwala has claimed through her lawyer that she did not engage in any actual cutting, but rather that she removed a membrane from the genital area using a “scraper” and gave it to the parents to bury in the ground as part of a religious custom within the Dawoodi Bohra community.
An organization that oversees the Dawoodi Bohra community in Detroit has said the group does not condone its members breaking the law and has since urged all members not to practice anything that could be construed as genital mutilation.
According to an affidavit unsealed Friday by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, cell phone records and surveillance video helped trigger charges against all three defendants, who were all placed at the alleged scene of the crime. The case involves two Minnesota girls whose mothers brought them to Michigan in February for what the girls thought was a special girls weekend. Instead, prosecutors allege, they ended up at the Livonia clinic on Feb. 3, where they underwent genital mutilation procedures.
A follow-up exam by a Minnesota doctor revealed that the girls’ genitals had been altered. According to surveillance video outside the clinic, Nagarwala, Attar and Attar’s wife were all there. Attar let Nagarwala in the clinic while his wife held the girls’ hands to comfort them, the affidavit said.
Authorities said phone records also show Attar was in regular communication with members of the same Indian Muslim community in Minnesota, making 50 phone calls in a three-month period starting last fall. Authorities said they also intercepted phone calls in which Attar’s wife is heard telling one Michigan member of the religious community not to cooperate if investigators inquire about the procedures. She allegedly told that parent to “completely deny” allegations of genital mutilation and “to say that nothing happened.”
___
(c)2017 the Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Dad Claims Regret Over Daughter’s Genital Mutilation as Criminal Case Develops Against Doctors,
This clown so called father is sorry now, because he does not want to go to jail. What a joke, for this SCUMBAG to be called a father! Fathers protect their children from harm, they do not mutilate their children. Oh, and by the way Tucker Carlson indicated that the New York Times does not want to call it “genital mutilation”, because it might offend some people (Muslims).
I hope both parents see the inside of a prison for years!
He regrets getting exposed.
What freaky religious beliefs that require young girls to go thru this procedure.
The religion of Satan.
Charge the parents with aiding & abetting.
Charge them with the mutilation! They delivered this child to be scarred for life, The parents bear more responsibility than even the doctor. Take the children away and sterilize them both. Ban them from adopting or any other position over any children.
I’ll like to do an operation on him the Dr. and on her the other lady Dr. It will only take a few seconds. Buy they will suffer for the rest of their miserable way of life.
And these are the people the liberals want us to give sanctuary! I’ve noticed none of the feminist groups have rung in on this issue but they’re tied up blaming white American men for whatever they feel is wrong; the again since abortion is fine with them what is a little mutilation in contrast. I forgot it all about a woman’s body?
I CALL BUII : “(He) told the Child Protection investigator that if they knew what would come of it, this never would have happened,”
Because they were caught they feel bad, and not because they mutilated their child. Mooohammedan’s feel bad when they get caught, if they don’t get caught they celebrate their mental disease five times a day !
OK, got it. Dad was filled with remorse when he found out they weren’t going to get away with it.
The ONLY thing this piece of human EXCREMENT is “sorry” about is that he was CAUGHT and now faces criminal prosecution and losing custody of that poor little girl for his part in this OUTRAGE. You notice he didn’t express any remorse at ALL about what was done to his daughter!
I’m sure he’s also “sorry” that, since his daughter will be taken into child services custody, he didn’t get the opportunity to SELL the little girl to some pedophile MUSLIM for a “wife”, or murder her in an “honor killing” if she failed to live up to his DEATH CULT beliefs and expectations.
How MANY of these “procedures” were performed and NOT prosecuted while Obama was in office? Because you just KNOW Obama the Muslim would be “down” with this practice and would not want to impede his Islamic pals in the pursuit of their FILTHY DEATH CULT beliefs. And how many of these “procedures” are STILL being performed here because these filthy VERMIN were admitted into our country and allowed to bring their FILTHY DEATH CULT practices here with them?