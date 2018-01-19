DACA showdown, government shutdown could backfire on Dems

Forcing a government shutdown over immigration could backfire on Democrats by jeopardizing their political standing even further with coveted union members who jumped parties in droves to back President Trump.
Lawmakers have until midnight tonight to fund the government, and Democrats are angling to tie passage of a temporary budget to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that Trump ended, which protected children brought to the United States illegally by their parents from deportation.
Such an issue could divide union members if the government shuts down and workers are furloughed.
“I think there is going to be a lot of debate within our own membership on whether that is something that people are willing to accept a shutdown over,” said Carolyn Federoff, the vice president for the American Federation of Government Employees at the Massachusetts AFL-CIO. “We represent Border Patrol. We represent ICE. But we also represent employees in other agencies who, shall we say, have a more liberal bent. … I know our membership is probably split on that issue (DACA).”
But congressional Democrats saw a rare opportunity to use leverage against the Republican majority.
“If this bill passes, there’ll be no incentive to negotiate, and we’ll be right back here in a month with the same problems at our feet,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Trump, however, wants immigration talks tied to the construction of a wall along the southern border with Mexico.
A shutdown would affect an estimated 4,000 local union employees, Federoff said. That could range from unpaid furlough days to, in the case of Transportation Security Administration workers or Veterans Affairs hospital orderlies, still showing up to work but not receiving a paycheck until the shutdown ends, she said.
During an appearance in Pennsylvania yesterday, Trump tried to rally his supporters against Democrats.
“I really believe the Democrats want a shutdown to get off the subject of the tax cuts,” he said, “because they’re doing so well.”
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
I pray it does — so that Dhimmicruds’ true colours will be revealed to all!
Pity you just KNOW that 90% of the media will do all they can to COVER for the dims.. They will do all they can to paint it as all being the fault of the republicans.
Unpaid vacation or deferred payment. Either way, without closing open spaces that require no government employees-we can see just how much government we can live without.
The government has shutdown twice before; furloughing workers. In both instances, part of the funding bill provided full-pay for those that were furloughed, and double-pay for those essential workers that continued working during the shutdown. Of course the real loser each time was the taxpayer–who lost services…and then had to pay extra for the privilege of the service outage.
And military members. THAT IS WHY I SAY if it shuts down, NO ONE BUT THE MILITARY should get paid.. PERIOD.
The general American public is smart enough to see that the Democrats are not worthy of any more votes.
Only SOME of the public are that way. There are still just TOO DAMN many libtard idiots out there, who will believe ANY LIE the dimbocracks shove in their face..
The shutdown should last for at least 90 days. The savings from not having all these “nonessential” bureaucrats at their desks writing checks to their cronies would be huge! It’d be financially good even if we had to give them back pay after the shutdown.
That’s the thing. THERE WON”T BE any savings as they WILL all get back pay (and more in some cases)..
The savings will come from the lack of those bureaucrats being at their desks spending taxpayer $$$ like drunken Democrats. Every day we stop the actions of the massive bureaucracy, we’re millions of $$ ahead. Critical functions like military operations and ICE will continue. However the “nonessential” operations will suffer — what’s so bad about that?
Feinstein looks like Merkel’s sister on this picture. Not surprisingly, they both share tremendous naivete and overriding commitment to absurd ideology over national survival. I bet they both have roots in former Soviet Union.
The Democrats will shut down the government in an attempt to benefit foreign nationals in our country illegally. I would like to see a fix for DACA but would not trust the Democrats to do anything on border security once they have gotten what they want.
Thing is, you just KNOW IF WE give them anything on DACA, they will take that as a sign we are weak willed and can be BULLIED INTO GIVING a full on amnesty.
Let the communist DemoRATS shut down the government. The DemoRATS can shove DACA. The DemoRATS want Ronald Reagan’s amnesty with no border security.
If you search DACA in news and reading the comments if looks to me like Democrats will get blamed.
If we get the government shutdown until the EO’s time for congressional action expires, then DACA will just cease to exist, and no amount of court activity can restore it. Perhaps that’s what President Trump was counting on so he can blame the end of DACA on the “do nothing but impede” congressional Democrats.
BUT how many members of the military do you know, who could go for two entire months without their paychecks?