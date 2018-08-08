DACA ruling appealed by Trump administration

The Trump administration filed notice late Monday that it is appealing last week’s ruling that ordered it to restart the Obama-era DACA deportation amnesty in full.
The move had been expected, but the speed the Justice Department showed signals an interest in teeing the case up for quick action at the appeals level, and perhaps eventually back at the Supreme Court.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in a statement hours before the appeal was announced, had teased the move, chiding courts for encroaching on the administration’s powers.
The case is part of a wide-ranging legal battle over DACA, which President Obama announced in 2012, claiming executive powers to create a program to grant hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrant “Dreamers” tentative legal status and work permits, entitling them to Social Security numbers and some taxpayer benefits.
The Trump administration tried to use a memo — the same method the Obama administration used to create DACA — to phase it out.
Yet several courts have ruled that illegal, saying the government must go through a full notice-and-comment process to kill the program, even though the Obama administration didn’t.
On Friday Judge John D. Bates ruled the Trump phaseout illegal and ordered the government to restart the program anew, including taking brand new applications from Dreamers who’d never been approved before.
Mr. Sessions called that ruling wrong.
“Not only did the Trump administration have the authority to withdraw this guidance letter, it had a duty to do so,” Mr. Sessions said.
He also criticized courts for being too eager to battle Mr. Trump, saying they were trampling on the president’s powers and undermining his national security decisions.
Monday’s appeal joins appeals of other adverse DACA rulings the administration faced in New York and California.
The California case has already been heard by an appeals court and a ruling is pending. The New York case has yet to be heard by the circuit court there.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
When these lower courts abuse their power (Trump has every right to rescind an Executive Order, since it did not go through Congress), Trump should either ignore the Court ruling or the Supreme Court should immediately step in, overturn the lower Court rulings, when they do not follow our Constitution or these lower courts make up their own laws and the Supreme Court should give a verbal whipping to the lower Court communist Judges!
No surprise… Liberal judges sees nothing wrong with ILLEGALLY instituted Obama policy, but Trump ENDING it is, somehow, ILLEGAL!
They ALSO seem to think that the LAW (US Code 1182) that vests authority to the POTUS ”
Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, the president may, by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.” to be illegal!
Odd, that was passed by DEMOCRAT congress and signed into LAW by Democrat President!
Who KNEW it was ACTUALLY ILLEGAL (according to TODAY’S Liberal judges)?!
Let me see if I’ve got this sequence of events correct.
The Presidential oath of office requires POTUS to affirm that he will faithfully execute the duties of his office in upholding the US Constitution and the nation’s laws.
Congress passes immigration laws which require deportation of those crossing into the US illegally.
Obama and the DOJ draft a policy implemented by executive order. The executive order directs the DOJ to use “prosecutorial discretion” to NOT implement fedeal laws with respect to deportation of “Dreamers,” minors brought to the US as children.
Upon taking office, Trump rescinds the Obama executive order; defaulting to the enforcement of immigration laws. Trump directs ICE and DOJ to target “undocumented” aliens with criminal records; or, those who have previously been issued deported by order of a court of competent jurisdiction–without deference to “Dreamer” status.
A federal judge insists that it is illegal/unconstitutional for Trump to issue an executive order rescinding an Obama executive order. Further, the judge has issued a nation-wide stay on the executive branch of government from enforcing immigration law; specifically barring deportation of “Dreamers”–notwithstanding that the judge has no judicial authority to do so and no legal theory…other than Trump’s tweets imply POTUS has a predisposition that those who came here illegally…have no legal right to remain in the US.