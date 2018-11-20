DACA protected Illegal alien in Arkansas police shootout

The illegal immigrant whose shootout with an Arkansas sheriff’s deputy last week was caught on a dashboard cam and went viral was in the U.S. under the Obama-era DACA program, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Monday.
Luis Cobos-Cenobio, 29, faces charges of terrorism and attempted capital murder after a shooting spree that saw him open fire at on police during two separate confrontations as he tried to escape a routine traffic stop last week, authorities said.
Mr. Cobos-Cenobio had at least two previous arrests, officials said, including one misdemeanor charge in 2015 that brought him to ICE’s attention. But the Obama administration, which was in office at the time, concluded he wasn’t a danger, and declined to pursue deportation.
“ICE did not lodge a detainer against Mr. Cobos-Cenobio in 2015 as he is a DACA recipient and did not meet the threshold for enforcement under the DHS enforcement priorities in place at that time,” the agency told The Washington Times.
ICE said Mr. Cobos-Cenobio also appears to have been arrested on another misdemeanor charge earlier this year, but the federal agency didn’t get notified, so it couldn’t place a detainer to effectuate his deportation.
In the latest incident the four-minute dashboard camera video shows a man being pulled over and, when he stops his car, he immediately steps out of the driver’s side and opens fire with a handgun.
“Shots fired! shots fired! Geez!” the deputy is heard shouting. Authorities identified him as Cpl. Brett Thompson of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
A bystander also caught the firefight on video, showing the deputy retreat backwards from his vehicle as he exchanged shots with the driver.
The man then drove off, and another police department spotted him, leading to a second exchange of fire, and he fled again, finally being captured during a third encounter.
No police or deputies were wounded. Mr. Cobos-Cenobio was shot in the shoulder.
DACA is the deportation amnesty President Obama announced in 2012 to grant tentative legal status to illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”
The Obama administration concluded that even illegal immigrants with some criminal charges should be eligible for DACA, which explains how Mr. Cobos-Cenobio’s 2015 arrest on drug possession charges did not cause him to be expelled from the program, much less be deported.
“This is the kind of thing that happens when you don’t enforce standards,” said Mark Krikorian, executive director at the Center for Immigration Studies. “The idea that DACAs are all choir boys is obviously untrue, and yet the Obama administration was much too willing to let people with criminal records avoid deportation.”
Authorities arrested a spate of DACA recipients last year on charges of smuggling other illegal immigrants at the border.
President Trump has proposed phasing out the DACA program, though several judges have halted that plan, saying he cut too many corners. The case is likely headed for the Supreme Court.
Barrak Hussein Obama is responsible for escalating all of this chaos. In my opinion the president acted stupidly….for eight years. (Yes, I know. he knew what he was doing.)
But he’s a legend in his own mind.
I wasn’t, and still isn’t stupidity, it’s TREASON being committed by the individual who lied to the US Citizens when he took an oath to uphold The Constitution of The United States and then for 8 long years did everything he could to destroy our Constitutional Republic. Thankfully, the Citizens living in the non-urban portions of The United States rejected his Soros/OWG hand-picked successor to forestall the rate of destruction. However, we must all be concerned with the gains of seats in the House by the Demoncrats earlier this month; and therefore, must work to restore the House, retain the Senate, and retain the White House in 2020.
ANYTHING is acceptable to the disgraceful Liberal Democrats as long as there is a potential for an illegal vote for the disgraceful Liberal Democrats.
WHAT ARE WE LETTING INTO The U.S.!
Correction, what have the Democrats and their liberal judges let loose and are going to let loose upon us. But wait, they don’t have anything to worry about, they live in armed gated communities, where even their mail is brought to them by law enforcement/secret service personnel.
Holes. To drain away our economy, security, civility and nationality.
A Guillotine to lop the head off Liberty.
Death to America.
That’s what we’re letting in.
The bum should be personally responsible for the illegal’s actions, because he allowed the illegal to stay in the US.
The left is insane. These totalitarian communist monsters care nothing about human life; they only care about votes, and the people who vote for them only care about what they can get the left to give to them. As Nancy Pelosi said “collateral damage”…which is all these officers would have been to that witch if they had been injured or killed. Yes, monsters indeed.
It’s been talked about for 2 years now when is congress going to do something about it, represent the people my ***.
I looked and looked and couldn’t find a single mention of this in/on Lame stream media..
Boy am I surprised..
Too bad the police didn’t manage to kill him. It would have saved the taxpayers a lot of money.
“BLUE LIVES MATTER”
These people are Illegals. They are Trespasser of our boundaries. They have Not Rights. They are Criminals. They are “warring” against our laws. We have the right to shoot them, as any intruder into your home. They know the risk. It is just the Whimps that have given them credibility. This would Never have happened the first 150 years of our country. It is this ” our Open minded mentality with Others freedoms” that we are having forced upon us. When all of these Anti-USA people leave their cars full of gas with the keys in them, their check book on the seat, their doors taken off the hinges and give up ALL their privacy, maybe I will take them seriously; until then, Not A chance. Don’t come to my place Uninvited!!! Don’t come to my country without good intent. Don’t mock my Flag and my Laws. They could get them where They need to be if They implemented them in Their home land, And, Fought For Them, as did my Family for 400 years!!! People have conquered for years. Governments rise and fall. Boundaries and defenses are necessary. If you want to Essentially change this country, maybe you are In the Wrong Country! There are Plenty of failed societies from which to choose. Go There and save us the time, money, and grief As You learn The Foolishness and your errors!!! With You Effort and $$$