D.C. woman dumps cup of urine on bus driver

Metro Transit Police have arrested a woman who allegedly threw a cup of her urine on an X2 bus driver over the weekend on charges of simple assault.
Opal L. Brown, 38, of Southeast D.C., was riding the X2 bus on Saturday evening. According to Metro, surveillance cameras on the bus captured Brown peeing into a cup near the back of the bus.
Then, right before she got off the bus at the Minnesota Ave and Benning Road NE stop close to 6:15 p.m., she threw the urine-filled cup around the protective shield and onto the bus operator before fleeing the scene, according to surveillance footage.
“”
The bus driver, who was an adult female, was taken to a local hospital for decontamination, Metro says.
Read more at DCist
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Black Trash Matters, another one of Obama’s people, who have no dignity and class. Garbage for the garbage dump in North Korea!
I would call this woman a pig, but it would be be slanderous to pigs who wouldn’t think of doing such a thing. So, bit*h will suffice, for she’s at least that.
I agree. Pigs are MUCH cleaner than this scank..
Did we really need to have an ad for plumbing services before the video played?
I think showing an “African American” womyn doing that is a racist, misogynistic hateful mischaracterization of a noble member of an oppressed minority who is just doing the best she can to get by in a society where the deck is stacked against her and her fellow (or sister) victims who, due to our history of being the only nation in the world to have slavery, find it impossible for any of them to get to any position of power in a white man’s world. Do you think any “African Americans” can ever attain any political office? No, of course not, and they can’t get any of the rights that white Americans take for granted without a group of elite, compassionate intellectuals who know what’s best for them.
I think the vote against your post missed your sarcasm.
Nah, aladin–it was just our resident cowardly libtard troll who is afraid to take anybody on in honest debate, so it just skulks around ONE-STARRING everybody who disagrees with its Lefist LOON ideas.
I think you should get in touch with Ms. Opal and give her all your stuff like BLM advocates for. It isn’t fair for white people to have stuff while they don’t. Their welfare checks just don’t allow them to buy things they need after they pay for the big screen TVs, the latest cell phones, their $100 Jordan kicks not to mention their drugs and alcohol. You’re just being selfish working 40 hours a week, paying a mortgage, car payments, food for the family and then paying for their higher education.
>> after they pay for the big screen TVs, <<
Gotta leave that one off the list. That big-screen tv monitor was looted fair and square, no payment due.
Neilstar, I think you should do some research on Slavery. I am sure you will find that slavery was supported my many nations for over 1000 years before America was even a country. You will also be amazed to learn that America was the first Country to actually ABOLISH slavery! This alone should let you know the direction of our country over the past 200 years! It seems to me that you truly don’t to accept the fact that you live in the most advanced Country the earth has ever known! You cling to your own racist ways by pointing to whites, and use this as a crutch for your own social failures. When in fact you have the same god given rights as the rest of the population. If you fail to meet your own expectations, You only have yourself to blame. Throw away your crutch, and become the person God intended you to be! After all, we were all created in his image! That image is the Humanity that we all have not skin color or ethnic background. MLK said it best! “Judge not by the color of ones skin, instead by the content of their character”. In other words what in their heart! The Bible backs this up by saying ” Judge not, lest ye be Judged yourself”.
As far as African Americans holding political office. What about the last eight years with Obama! Or do you disclame him because his mother was White! What about all of the governors and mayors across our country who are African American! You have no basis for your claim!
Umm … It’s called “sarcasm.”
Throw her in jail!
Na. MAKE her go clean up Elephant and rino pens for a month at the local zoo
The disgusting BLM/antifa SCUM of the Left in all its scatalogical glory! Peed into the cup in the back of the BUS? Blechh! Well, at least it was WARM and FRESH when she dumped it on the driver. Arrest this SCUM for BIOLOGICAL TERRORISM.
Urinboard her.
You knew that she would be Canadian. Didn’t you?
Turns out Opal was in a hurry to get somewhere and did not have time to use a restroom, so she relieved herself in a cup.
Fully intending to dispose of it properly, then….. it all got ugly
“She (bus driver) said ‘Have a nice day’ all sarcastically,” Brown said. “She could have been more courteous.”
So she threw the liquid onto the driver, who soon realized it was urine.
There you have it. Guess you don’t need to leave a banana peel around to offend them, just not say things exactly as they think you should
Kind of reminds me of the little fat boy in North Korea and a picture of a crowd, where everyone knew they had better cry as hard as they could and not look like they were faking it when Monster Spawn’s sire died or he would have them tortured.
Same thing just did not have the same level of power but a bully and a tyrant none the less