D.C. woman dumps cup of urine on bus driver

Metro Transit Police have arrested a woman who allegedly threw a cup of her urine on an X2 bus driver over the weekend on charges of simple assault.

Opal L. Brown, 38, of Southeast D.C., was riding the X2 bus on Saturday evening. According to Metro, surveillance cameras on the bus captured Brown peeing into a cup near the back of the bus.

Then, right before she got off the bus at the Minnesota Ave and Benning Road NE stop close to 6:15 p.m., she threw the urine-filled cup around the protective shield and onto the bus operator before fleeing the scene, according to surveillance footage.

“ ”

The bus driver, who was an adult female, was taken to a local hospital for decontamination, Metro says.

Read more at DCist

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 1.0/10 (2 votes cast)