Cuomo proposes confiscation of guns from domestic abusers

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo unveiled new legislation Wednesday that would ban people convicted of domestic violence crimes from owning firearms.
The new law is the first proposal of his 2018 State of the State address. As he does every year leading up to his address, Gov. Cuomo announces several proposals he will be pushing the state Legislature to pass during the coming legislative session.
While the NY SAFE Act does impose background checks and restrictions preventing convicted criminals from owning firearms, Gov. Cuomo said it does not properly address domestic violence offenders.
Under his proposed bill, anyone convicted of any domestic violence crime, regardless of severity, will be stripped of all firearms — including handguns, rifles and shotguns — and will permanently be barred from purchasing another. And, in addition to issuing an order of protection, judges would require the defendant in a domestic violence crime to surrender firearms and suspend licenses until the case is resolved.
Gov. Cuomo said the legislation is in response to a growing number of gun crimes linked to domestic violence cases nationwide.
“This year will be remembered as the year of reckoning, when both the tragedy of mass shootings and cultural and institutional harassment of women became impossible to ignore,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement. “Building on the Women’s Equality Agenda, we are continuing our mission for progressive values and women’s rights with this legislation to target the unquestionable relationship between domestic violence and gun violence.”
Jill L. Parker, executive director of the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County, said she is pleased with the proposal, noting that some of the clients who come through her door fear gun violence in their own lives.
According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit group seeking an end to gun violence, a woman is five times more likely to be killed if a gun is present during a domestic abuse incident.
“We feel that this piece of legislation is the first step in holding domestic violence offenders accountable regarding the use of firearms,” Ms. Parker said.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, more than half of the women killed in 2011 were killed by an intimate partner or spouse. Additionally, according to the American Journal of Medicine, women in the United States are 16 times more likely to be shot and killed than women in other first-world countries.
At the federal level, lawmakers have tried to close what’s known as the “boyfriend loophole,” wherein current gun restrictions apply to those who commit violence against a spouse but not a dating partner.
___
(c)2017 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)
Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.) at www.watertowndailytimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
What we have to change is the outdated idea and mindset that women can’t defend themselves. There are many programs out there to help women and I am not just talking about the Judo class at the local Y. Overcoming the stereotype that women are frail, weak, and not supposed to fight back is our biggest problem. Through out history women have always been responsible for their own defense they just let the men think it was their idea. With new technology the methods are the only thing changing. Women no longer have to prod or cajoled their male companions that were physically strong enough to handle the bulky weapons of the past. More smaller, lighter, better weapons and techniques are available today than any other time in history.
Not just that, but look at the OVERWHELMING SUpport women DV victims get. Last i checked, ther was only TWO.. T W O national DV shelters for MEN.. but over 200+ for women. Add to that even if the man is being victimized by the woman, COPS STILL TAKE HIM OUT in cuffs 90% of the time, not HER!!!
This is just more sexist tripe, to portray women as victims, men as villains
Out of 123 major studies on domestic violence, everyone of them found domestic violence is committed in nearly equal percentages by both genders, with women committing slightly more
Yet, it is known as the “boyfriend loophole” because we make laws that violate the equal protection of the law by giving acts such names as Violence Against WOMEN Act
They start out with a lie and then just build on it from there.
It is all about creating a presumption of guilt so they can accuse you without a shred of evidence, just like they do now with sexual harassment
The first thing to ask for when they tell you their facts, what is the source of their information
99% of the time it is just something someone made up
The biggest problem is liars with mouths loaded with lies to get the government to do violence to you based only on their word
Add to that women lawyers like that one out in Texas who STILL HAS NOT BEEN disbarred, who was caught on camera ADMITTING SHE TELLS HER women divorce clients “first thing to do is claim you are the victim of domestic violence. Even if there’s no proof, that gets you
A) Sole custody of the house
B) Sole custody of any kids
C) Sympathy from 90% of jurors..
ALL with out any chance of going to jail, cause NO DA has the balls to jail fake accusers…”
Could someone, please, check if Cuomo had any ancestors in Soviet Union, Russia, or vicinity? Because his sense of “justice” smells like Soviet/Marxist “justice”.
Under Cuomo’s proposal, a gun owner must surrender all his guns just because somebody charged him with domestic violence. Like during Soviet purge when the official motto was “better ten innocent people suffered than one guilty got away with his crime”.
Also, after one gets into a fight with a spouse or a sex partner, he – if convicted – loses his right to have a gun for lifetime, even if he moves out and lives alone. This is outrageous. A restraining order would be more than enough.
Except that the main purpose of these “gun-control” laws is to disarm the American citizenry.
Liberals are soft on crime and have a lot of compassion for criminals, but their compassion ends when it comes to the Constitutional right of Americans to defend themselves with a firearm. Well, hypocrisy and double standard are defining features of Liberalism.
And women are 10 times more apt to shoot men in arguments than physically assault them, then men are. Frankly I’d rather be physically assaulted than shot. Next these mindless Liberal dreamers will tell you they will ban arguments between the sexes,,,which ususally only occurs in their population when heavily drugged.