Cultural Appropriation: Sombreros, Tacos, Tequila and More

The impossibly fickle, selective and whimsical rules of cultural appropriation are hard to keep straight.
(Oops! I said “straight.” Apologies to whomever. Oops, can I say “whomever?” Zimever? Verselves? Gah.)
According to the white people who run the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center, eating tacos, drinking tequila and wearing sombreros on Cinco de Mayo “are textbook examples of cultural appropriation.” Euro-privileged people at Gonzaga University similarly warned “non-Mexican individuals” on campus not to wear costumes insensitive to the “Latinx culture.” No-nos included “serapes” and “fake mustaches.”
An African-American writer at The Root, a website for “Black news, opinions, politics, and culture,” counseled non-Mexican people on behalf of Mexican people to “cut it out with being a culturally appropriating jackass and leave the sombreros home.”
According to the politically correct powers that be on Twitter, a white girl cannot wear a Chinese qipao dress to prom because Asian-Americans might be offended — even though actual Chinese people are not. The cultural contretemps was set off by a Chinese-American man, Jeremy Lam, who fumed, “My culture is NOT your goddamned prom dress” — while littering his own social media feed with ghetto slang (“N—— dayuum!”) appropriated from rappers.
And a Korean-American restaurant owner came under fire recently for cheekily naming her business “Yellow Fever” (used to describe the condition of non-Asian males enamored of Asian females) to “embrace the term & reinterpret it positively.”
To review the misappropriation mandates so far: teenage white girls in Utah can’t wear Chinese dresses to prom. Non-Mexicans can’t wear sombreros on Cinco de Mayo. Wearing other groups’ attire as costumes is insensitive. Re-appropriating phrases deemed inappropriate is inappropriate, even if done by a member of the aggrieved minority victimized by inappropriate appropriation. History shall not be trivialized. Identity must be respected.
So it is with extreme befuddlement and bewilderment that I sifted through pages and pages of photos from this week’s Met Gala, whose theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”
Pop diva Rihanna came dressed as a stiletto-heeled pope in pearls, crystals and sky-high medieval headgear. (Will The Root writer scold her to cut it out with being a Catholic appropriating jackass and leave the bedazzled mitre at home?)
Nickelodeon alum Ariana Grande, draped in Vera Wang’s cherub-adorned silk organza, chirped that she represented “the back wall of the Sistine Chapel” and felt “fairly important in this outfit, I have to say.”
Entertainer Katy Perry, donning massive white feathered wings on her back that seem to have been borrowed from last year’s Victoria’s Secret runway, pronounced herself “angelic, celestial, ethereal.”
Lana del Rey, sprouting angel wings on top of her head, paired with Jared Leto decked out as Jesus in a gilt crown of thorns and powder blue Gucci suit.
Rosy-cheeked, mantilla-clad Kate Bosworth mimicked the Virgin Mary. Former Disney star Zendaya strutted the red carpet in Versace chain mail and Joan of Arc bangs. Nicki Minaj, last seen appropriating the Chinese martial arts video game cartoon character Chun Li (because that’s OK), channeled the devil. And assorted supermodels and their arm candy escorts sported rosaries, halos and veils like haute couture cosplay.
Now, this is the point at which I might cry out indignantly: My religion is not your costume! But the Vatican actually collaborated with the Met Gala on the event, donating prized vestments, cassocks and other relics. No, I’m not offended. I’m just queasy and exhausted from trying to keep track of what we’re supposed to wear and not wear, say and not say, eat or drink and not eat or drink, and who all is allowed to dictate what to whom and when.
“Piss Christ” is art. Muhammad cartoons are fatal blasphemy. Suburban girls in qipaos are human rights violators, but black female rappers and their fans in Chinese ox horn buns are cutting-edge. College kids in sombreros must be re-programmed, but Kim Kardashian parading like an oversized, gold-sequined chalice with crucifix stick-ons is high style.
The dizzying diktats of offense avoidance need to be burned like palm branches and tossed into an ash heap with campus offense-avoidance guidebooks. Can I get an amen on that? I say: Let me eat taco meat drenched in soy sauce with my chopsticks, drink a mango lassi while cooking latkes in my kimono, and be merry while making Spam musubi with my Catholic-Jewish-Ukrainian-Filipino-Chinese-Spanish kids.
Isn’t that what celebrating diversity is all about?
Michelle Malkin, Great commentary as always. If anyone tried to prevent me from wearing anything that I wanted to wear, I would get an attorney and sue the person, school or facility, based on my First Amendment rights based on freedom of speech and expression. These snowflake clowns can go to you know where!
Look, I get it…everyone is Irish on St. Patrick’s day, and people like to don fake mustaches and sombreros on Cinco De Mayo. The thing that gets me is that one minute you’re bitching about immigration and building some useless wall, then the next you’re doing tequila shots and eating tacos. Which is it then? You either accept Latino people along with their culture, or you don’t get to celebrate our holidays whilest talking your.
First of all, wanting to enforce our immigration laws and expect that people who come here as “immigrants” do so LEGALLY is NOT “refusing to accept” Latinos. It’s refusing to accept illegal invaders thumbing their noses at our laws, regardless of WHAT ethnic group they belong to. We are NOT “bitching about immigration.” We are complaining about people INVADING our country illegally–often to sponge off American taxpayers, commit crimes, smuggle drugs, etc. What part of the word ILLEGAL did you miss? This is NOT “immigration”–it is INVASION, and that is an ACT OF WAR.
As far as “not getting to celebrate your holidays,” who elected YOU the holiday police? You just sound like another whiny, professional victim liberal DIVIDER to me. And that would be true from your tone, and your attitude, no matter WHAT ethnicity you are. Your user name seems very apropo to your DIVISIVE nature!
Interesting user name. Clearly you don’t understand.
Come here legally observing our laws and process. Follow our laws once you are here. Learn to speak English. Assimilate to American culture and strive to become a citizen. Enjoy your traditional food and other traditions and we will enjoy them with you. Recognize that you are now in America. Don’t try to make it over as the country you ran away from.
Maybe we should yell at the use of levi’s, boots or anything used by minority’s that white people started. Maybe we should send white gangs to Central America and call them ms-16 or something. Don’t these morons have anything better to do?
So the snowflakes are crying because we wear different countries clothing. Can’t waste my time on that. Go snowflake-crying to someone that may care. Not here>. Down with PC–BS
This cultural appropriation nonsense from the left is total BS. This is nothing but someone looking for something to be upset about and trying to make themselves look important. Get over yourself.
Isn’t using English to admonish “Euro-privileged” students cultural appropriation too?
How about Frederica Wilson wearing those stupid cowboy hats? Isn’t THAT “cultural appropriation?” And yet I don’t hear a WORD of complaint form the Leftist LOONS about that!
Sooner or later people will realize they just need to ignore all these fools.
Okay, I admit to not being able to understand leftist logic. If cultural appropriation is such a horrible thing, then how can multiculturalism be such a good thing, or even exist?
“Leftist logic”is an oxymoron.
The reason you can’t understand “leftist logic” is THEY DON’T HAVE ANY. Everything is based on emotion and the desire to divide everybody into separate, squabbling little groups, the better to exercise power over all of them. There is NO logic to t heir position. All liberals are INSANE, and it is INSANITY to try to accommodate their LOONY constructs such as “cultural appropriation.”
It’s perfectly fine, in the eyes of the liberals, to wear clothing that is derogatory toward the Catholic faith because they are on the incredibly short list of those to vilify and otherwise defile their vestments, sacramentals, and other signs of their faith. I’m confident that they clothing would be entirely different if the theme was ‘The Muslim Imagination in Fashion’ or ‘The Jewish Imagination in couture’. If the various ethnic backgrounds want to stop having their culture appropriated why don’t they start by NOT appropriating someone else’s? No jeans (those are from gold miners), no tee shirts, no cowboy boots, no hiking boots, etc. for those whose ancestors came from Africa. They need to be wearing beautiful batik caftans and wrap dresses with headcoverings in the same fabric. Those from Latin American countries need to wear clothes from their heritage. No Asians in a business suit…they need to be in traditional garb. If you are a tech person from India then saris and other traditional clothing are your only choices. See how ridiculous this gets. We could all go back to wearing loin cloths and furs but that isn’t environmentally and animal friendly. The world has gone crazy!
The only thing sensible people can do is just ignore the blockheads. Say NO to PC – there’s no such thing as cultural appropriation.
True.
Thanks for the heads up. I don’t even celebrate Cinco de Mayo, but now I’m going out and getting me a big sombrero. I mean BIG! Gonna stick on a big mustache. Glue tacos all over my body. Gonna shout “Rrriba! RRRRRRriba!” Uh… Whatever the heck that means.
The best way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo is to toss a jar of it off the end of the pier.
Ah, ah, ah! You’re not ‘respecting the environment’!
“Cultural appropriation” is twaddle — but there is “cultural INappropriation”, the attempt to foist acts known to be utterly-wrong as “normal” (of course, those who spue much about “cultural appropriation” are patently guilty)!
The diversity scam is not about diversity. It is about stereotyping white people as oppressive racists, so that all other colors can be lionized as the victims of white oppression. This is racist propaganda that supports the legally imposed white discrimination/minority favoritism of affirmative action, multiculturalism and the diversity scam as a necessary political prevention of white oppression. In the real world the support of all three is originated by American politicized bigots and thieves, who are not after equality, diversity or justice. Rather they, their D.C. enablers and their thoroughly contemptible education system are using this propaganda to hide their only desire, which is to personally profit from the confiscation and redistribution of the opportunities and incomes earned by others.
And if those opposing racial discrimination and its political profiteering, currently enriching bigoted thieves and their political enablers, as an unjustifiable political process, no matter what color is targeted for the corollary hate, don’t start publicly denouncing this human scum, then they win by default.
I don’t celebrate Cinco De Mayo, only because it does not interest me and because it is NOT part of American culture or traditions, as the meaning behind Cinco De Mayo has nothing to do with the history of the United States, but if I did, if I felt like wearing a Sombrero and a serape while stuffing tacos and enchiladas into my mouth and sucking down tequilas, that would be nobody’s business but mine. Since when did the wearing of another culture’s national dress become a crime? Just because some snot nosed ignorant and disrespectful snowflake punks don’t like it, tough! As far as I am concerned, they can take their “political correctness” and shove it so far up their butts that they can taste it. I am not, nor have I ever been nor will I ever be politically correct, and I believe that all Americans should stop being politically correct. Political Correctness is just another word for hiding the truth.
Just by happenstance, we were in Agua Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico during the early 1980s on Cinco de Mayo. When we asked around to see if they would be celebrating, the residents looked at us like we were crazy.
We never celebrated it here in the U.S., so no big loss there. However, we brought back some very nice blankets and some clothing but with all the “cultural appropriation” crap going on, I tossed it all. Why bother?
“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery”, or at least that is what I was told.
I am currently eating a breakfast burrito sold to me by a man of Mexican descent that I am sure hopes that this cultural appropriation thing doesn’t take hold. My “appropriating his culture” helps pay for his car, mortgage, and feeds his family.
Michelle – you’ve always been my hero….
I thought the entire concept of the “melting-pot” was cultural appreciation; not appropriation.
The trouble is, in the drive for universal victimhood, the liberals and PC crowd have entirely forgotten that appreciation and acceptance…TRUE DIVERSITY, only comes from knowing, understanding, and immersion in the customs, traditions, food, & dress of other cultures.
Our PC neighbors, viewing everything as a slight, an offence, or a “micro-aggression,” SAY that they want a full plate with diverse immigrants from all across the world; but in reality, what they really to really want is cafeteria-style tray, with a bunch of compartments, to keep everything separate and apart…with no mixing at all.
I guess they’ve figured out that identity-politics and special-interest groups don’t work very well when people accept one another.
Interestingly enough, and more than a little ironic; the most narrow-minded among us in America, are the ones decrying the loudest that Americans are all narrow-minded.
This whole “cultural appropriation” BS is just another ploy by Leftist LOONS to divide everybody into little squabbling groups, and incidentally, another excuse for them to attack anybody who does not agree with their divisive INSANITY. They need to sit down and SHUT UP. They contribute NOTHING to the national “conversation” except NOISE.
So if you’re not Irish, quit celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, and if you’re not a decendant of the Pilgrims, quit celebrating Thanksgiving. If you’re not Christian, don’t celebrate any Christian holidays… The list goes on and on. When are people going to stop all this stupidity?
If you keep up with this nonsense every pizza joint in the country that is not owned by an Italian would have to shut down. I’m sorry, at my house pizza is always on the menu, along with chow main, bratwurst or anything else we want to eat. If anybody doesn’t like that idea then tough beans (I wonder where those came from).