Cub Foods to customers: No open carry in stores

Cub Foods announced that it will no longer permit customers to openly carry firearms into its stores and that it has ceased sales of vaporizers and e-cigarettes.

The changes stem from the store’s top priority being the “safety and well being of all our customers,” the store said in a tweet Friday.

“While Minnesota is an open carry state … we also respect the concerns and feedback shared by many of our customers following the recent tragic events throughout our country. Therefore, we’re respectfully asking our customers, other than authorized law enforcement officials, to no longer openly carry firearms into our stores,” the tweet said.

Cub, a subsidiary of Eden Prairie-based SuperValu Inc., said that due to “increasing questions from the health community and complex regulatory environment associated with these products, we will discontinue the sale of e-cigarettes and vaporizers.”

Most of the responses to the tweet were positive, thanking the store for the policy change.

