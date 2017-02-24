CT Governor Tells Police, School Leaders They Don’t Have to Cooperate with ICE

As President Donald Trump moves forward with a campaign promise to crack down on undocumented immigrants, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is reminding school and law enforcement leaders that they don’t have to enforce federal immigration laws.
The governor’s administration sent memos to school superintendents and chiefs of police this week with recommendations on how they should respond to requests from the Department of Homeland Security and how they should interact with agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Groups that work with undocumented immigrants praised Malloy for reaffirming a commitment to that community in the wake of memos issued by Homeland Security describing sweeping new guidelines to ramp up deportations under an executive order Trump signed last month.
“The message is loud and clear, the state of Connecticut will not allow the Trump administration’s racist and xenophobic actions to destroy our community,” Ana Maria Rivera-Forastieri, director of advocacy at Junta for Progressive Action, a New Haven-based organization that works with Latinos, said in a written statement.
Malloy, chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, has been a frequent critic of Trump’s immigration policies, even saying in his State of the State address last month, “Regardless of whether your family settled in Connecticut 300 years ago or three days ago, you are welcome here.”
“I think it’s a message that leaders need to communicate,” Stamford Superintendent Earl Kim said of the memo sent to school districts. “It’s a stand that they take whether popular or not. I think as much as it is a legal document, it’s also a moral statement for the people of Connecticut. It’s a symbolic thing, but it’s important for people to hear.”
The memos don’t represent a change in policy for many school districts and police departments, but Jesus Morales Sánchez, a statewide organizer with the Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance, said the group was happy to see the governor “advocating for the things that we’re fighting for,” particularly when there’s concern about threats to strip federal funding from cities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration agents.
Under state law, the requirements are very specific about when state or local police or the Department of Correction can hold someone in custody solely based on a request from ICE.
The Connecticut Trust Act, passed in 2013, says law enforcement can only detain an individual on a violation of federal immigration law if they have been convicted of a felony, are subject to pending criminal charges and have not posted bond, have an outstanding arrest warrant, are a known gang member, are on a terror watch list, are subject to a final order of deportation or present an unacceptable risk to public safety.
“Law enforcement should not take action that is solely to enforce federal immigration law,” Malloy and two of his commissioners wrote in the memo to police chiefs. “The federal government cannot mandate states to investigate and enforce actions that have no nexus to the enforcement of Connecticut law or local ordinances.”
Malloy’s memo is only a recommendation, and it doesn’t mean that police departments can’t work with ICE.
“This is an individual community practice or decision to be made,” said Monroe police Chief John Salvatore, president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association. But Salvatore noted that most departments already were not expending a lot of resources or time on immigration issues.
Although Trump has moved to reinstate a program that allows ICE to partner with local law enforcement to locate and catch undocumented immigrants, John DeCarlo, the former chief of police in Branford and a professor of criminal justice at the University of New Haven, said he didn’t expect many police departments in the state to participate.
“It’s a blue state and I don’t know that you’ll see many people in local governments signing on to a program like this,” DeCarlo said.
The 287(g) program can also hurt relationships between local police and the communities they serve, he said. Malloy’s memo said he encouraged all state law enforcement agencies not to participate in the program.
“When you look at the way that we’re trying to police in the United States … and then we have police officers going in and doing immigration raids … it flies in the face of community policing in general,” DeCarlo said.
Camila Bortolleto, policy director for Connecticut Students for a Dream, which has been pushing to get undocumented college students access to financial aid, praised Malloy for making it clear that state and local law enforcement don’t need to enforce immigration law.
“If local law enforcement agencies choose to enforce federal immigration law, it will undermine community safety,” she said in a written statement. “We will continue organizing to win sanctuary spaces and build deportation defense networks so that we can all live a life with dignity and a life without fear.”
In the memo to superintendents, Malloy and his education commissioner, Dianna R. Wentzell, said they believed the Trump administration would continue to follow Obama’s “sensitive locations” policy, which puts schools off limits for immigration enforcement. Still, “we encourage you to consider having a plan in place in the event that ICE agents come to one of your schools requesting information about or access to a student,” Malloy and Wentzell wrote.
Other recommendations included contacting an attorney if an ICE agent shows up at a school, confirming that agents have a warrant before letting them into the school and if an agent presents a warrant, reviewing it carefully “to determine exactly what it authorizes ICE to do, and who issued it.”
“We have heard anecdotally that families may be keeping kids home from school out of fear of immigration actions,” said Abbe Smith, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Education. “This letter is meant to help districts address those concerns and provide resources to families about their rights related to immigration matters.”
William Clark, chief operating officer for New Haven Public Schools, said that Malloy’s letter doesn’t raise any new issues and is very much the same as the instruction and training given to school staff and leaders in New Haven.
However, he said it’s “important for the community and the folks in the trench to hear it from their elected officials and to have that solidarity and support. I think we certainly feel supported by the governor and law enforcement in the guidelines they set out.”
Clark says he continues to hear many concerns and fears from families, the community and school staff about the immigration issue. “Every morning there is a new headline,” he said. “People are on the edge.”
Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Hartford’s acting superintendent of schools, reiterated the city’s support for undocumented students in a video message on the district’s website.
“Hartford’s legal and moral obligation to educate all children will not be derailed by any of the language in recent presidential executive orders,” she said. “We want each and every student to be in school and ready to learn in safe environment.”
Why does he not just come out and tell the people he was elected to LAWFULLY represent, that you don’t have to follow ANY rules of LAW written by the majority into law by Constitutional means, and that the rule of law and the Constitution mean nothing,,,,, that individual impulse and emotion is all that is required as the law of the jungle becomes the political failure flavor of the day, led by emotion rather than REASON and that the age of REASON has finally ended. Fools like this one are destroying civilized American society in divisive rule by emotion, sans REASON and when left in power will destroy you, your family and your nation. Since he is the elected protector of the law, then we don’t have to follow what HE says either, just the EMOTIONAL impulse of the day, and if driven by emotion might just grab our torches, tar and feathers, you know, like in the good old days when judges and elected officials who corrupted the law, feared THE PEOPLE and feared the feathers, rather than THE PEOPLE now fearing the social confusion and lawlessness THEY bring to WE THE PEOPLE of the newly minted American jungle, that is beginning to resemble The Planet of the Apes, naked of reason, naked of law, naked of safety, now run by naked apes without the sense to pickup the discarded rotten social banana peels they leave in their wake for WE THE PEOPLE to slip upon.
It is so funny to watch these drooling, big-government, statist democrats telling people that they don’t have to follow the laws of the federal government now that they aren’t in charge anymore.
The best bet would be to rescind this moron’s citizenship. If he doesn’t agree with American laws, he should not be an American citizen. As such, he is an illegal alien and should immediately be allowed to immigrate to the Socialist Democrat’s dream country, Cuba.
Better yet marines. SINCE iirc as part of the oath of office a Governor states, that they will UPHOLD the laws of the land. NOT just certain laws, NOT just “only these laws i agree with.. ALL LAWS..
AND since he was sworn INTO governorship by a JUDGE, CITE HIM FOR contempt of court and breaking his oath of office…
Simple answer. Trump just cuts off the federal monies. No reimbursements for their welfare/Head start/other social programs. I heard recently that CT is in BIG trouble financially, -and their idiot Governor goes and pulls this? I’d put some heat on them. it certainly worked in Miami.
We are seeing this in every denizen of democrat controlled area around the country. They really believe the law does not apply to democrats, and by extension, illegal invaders. There should be a special tax on registered democrats, equal to the cost incurred by this country due to the presence of illegal invaders.
The best way to handle these idiot democrat leaders is to cut off all federal funding to them and see how they get along without it.
… I totally agree. If a state decides they do NOT need to follow the RULE OF LAW and our CONSTITUTION … then, well it’s simple. You do NOT get our TAXES to help you in ANYTHING, PERIOD!
Just see how long they last without Government Help from D.C. Just see how long they can survive BREAKING THE RULE OF LAW.
They have taken an United States Oath of Office….Arrest THEM .. They are NOW LIARS/ TRAITORS & should be treated as such.
[They have taken an United States Oath of Office….Arrest THEM .. They are NOW LIARS/ TRAITORS & should be treated as such.]
Exactly Gunflint. THEY HAVE taken oaths of office which they are breaking.. ARREST THEM NOW..
The gutless RINOS in Congress need to pass a law that any politician who shelters illegal aliens will face felony charges, with a minimum 15 years in prison and if the illegal causes death or injury of any kind, to an American Citizen, that politician will spend the rest of his life in prison. It is too bad the RINOS in Congress are gutless!
Now that is the best one I have heard so far. They are breaking the law and he should be fully responsible for the death of that young girl. Since by the governors actions or lack there of, he should have to go to prison right next to the murderer. If the guy that murdered her gets 25 to life, so should Governor Malloy. If he had deported the guy like he was supposed to by law, this young girl would still be alive today.
Obstruction of justice.
Interference with LEO.
Aiding and abetting.
Inciting violence.
Harboring a fugitive.
Seems there are laws on the books now that can be enforced……
I think a governor or mayor in jail might change the advice they are giving to illegal criminal aliens.
Very true Drill. WE already have numerous laws on the books to cover this situation. There is no need to create yet ANOTHER law, if we are not going to enforce the bloody things!
Because this is a country of laws, and before that completely goes away. I strongly feel that the President should enforce the law of the land upon the Governors and Mayors of any state with Aiding and Abetting known criminals.
Not sure how these Governors and Mayors have come to the decision that they are more powerful than the Government and they can dictate the law of the land. But they themselves are breaking the law and are publicly admitting that they are an accessory to these crimes.
And yet, we do nothing but rehire these people…
me thinks another state wants federal funds withheld…good bye Grants and all
funds…send them to Florida…
ARTICLE ELEVENTH.
GENERAL PROVISIONS.
SEC. 1. Members of the general assembly, and all officers, executive and judicial, shall, before they enter on the duties of their respective offices, take the following oath or affirmation, to wit:
You do solemnly swear (or affirm, as the case may be) that you will support the constitution of the United States, and the constitution of the state of Connecticut, so long as you continue a citizen thereof; and that you will faithfully discharge, according to law, the duties of the office of………..to the best of your abilities. So help you God. http://www.sots.ct.gov/sots/cwp/view.asp?a=3188&q=392288
Sarge: It must be noted that “The Constitution of the United States” comes before “The Constitution of the State of Connecticut” so the Constitution of the United States takes precidence. And I am sure it was written that way on purpose. These liberals make up laws as they go along. Malloy is a fake governor.
And last i checked, a STATE constitution cannot Override the FEDERAL constitution..
This guy is an idiot at best and should be dealt with for malfeasance in office. He is there at the pleasure of the people to uphold the Constitution of the USA and Ct. Anything contrary to that should result in impeachment.
A young girl lost her life because of Governor Malloy. We should do more than just impeachment. He still gets to go on living. I believe he should have the same sentence as the man that stabbed this young girl to death. I think 25 to life should do it for him.
And the SAME should happen to ALL governors, and Mayors who allow this illegality to keep happening… THEY all need to get charged for their ineptitide..
Is it too much to ask, no demand, that State Governors who refuse to follow federal law have ALL federal funding cut off. I t would be interesting to see just how long those States could survive with law enforcement, road, food safety and school funding. I wouldn’t wish the ensuing riots when food stamps, welfare and housing get cut off though.
I guess that when the Democrats are in power we can do the same? Just following their logic. He just violated his oath. Kick him out.
What does it take to get these people to distinguish between legal immigrants and illegal aliens? (Yes, I know: something in the nature of a miracle.)
That language does not fit the Progressive-Communist-Globalist Double-Speak/Think Narrative…therefore it does not compute to them.
Yea that sludge they have, formerly known as a brain keeps going “Warning, incompatible information, ERROR.. ERROR”… PITY it doesn’t give THEM a blue screen of doom!
I can see it now: “.. but, but, the Governor said I did *NOT* have to listen and comply with you! What do you mean I’m under arrest????? … ”
Wow, there is NO cure for stupid, is there?
apparently you are right and there is no cure for stupid. And this guy goes way beyond stupid.
I have to teach my citizenship students what “rule of law” means. With the lawlessness of public officials becoming more obvious each day and the disgraceful failure of law enforcement to deal with these democrat vermin becoming more obvious, I am feeling more and more like a hypocrite and a liar when I teach that the US is a nation of laws.
It is time to arrest and try these vermin for every crime committed by protected illegals.
I feeel ya pain. HOW can we keep telling our kids to follow the laws, when day in and day out they SEE these politicians ignoring it willy nilly and getting away with it??
Unfortunately, being a resident of the state of Connecticut this is my governor. I don’t know anybody who likes this guy yet he got re-elected. CT is one of those wimpy states that always votes for Democrats yet we pay some of highest taxes in the country. People and companies are leaving the state in droves because of people like Malloy and those who think like him. If he is telling the police and school leaders not to obey the law, then maybe I will follow his lead and stop obeying the laws I don’t like. Moving out of state is not an easy thing to do but maybe people like me who totally disagrees with Malloy should just stop paying our state taxes. I don’t want illegals in my state or country and I certainly don’t want Connecticut to be a sanctuary state! Malloy, you are an embarrassment!!
Johnpauljonesx,
I am in the same boat, I love Ct, (1/2 of the family has been here since shortly after the Mayflower, other half came from the Ukraine escaping the Bolshevics), unfortunately Dan-Hell and Blame-Them-All make me embarrassed to admit I live in the state. I grew up on the west side of the state and escaped to the conservative eastern side of the state. Too many Manhattan escapees invading the state, unfortunately the big liberal populations are in the west, and the conservatives are mainly east of the CT River.
Why aren’t CT citizens out protesting in the streets…and Calling for the arrest of piss-poor Oath Breaking leaders like this Governor??? Mass protests around state representatives and state Senators residences and this gov. should be the first order of the day.
[Why aren’t CT citizens out protesting in the streets…and Calling for the arrest of piss-poor Oath Breaking leaders like this Governor??? Mass protests around state representatives and state Senators residences and this gov. should be the first order of the day.]
Exactly. We saw all these protests at town halls etc. SO WHY NOT at the governors mansion when these cretins keep welcoming illegal invaders, and cover for them??? Can’t we on the right GET organized anymore??
I guess I’ll take the money I was planning to spend in Connecticut on vacation to another state that supports the safety of the American people.
I guess they just don’t know, or don’t want to know the difference between illegal immigrant and, well, immigrant. They are not one in the same. Illegal means just that. Why can’t these bone-heads get that right?
Another question is about the illegal “immigrant” that murdered Casey Chadwick, If he was a violent murderer, why in hell was he released from prison? Why in hell wasn’t he deported? Haiti didn’t want him because he is a violent criminal. Well then, we certainly don’t want him, Haiti doesn’t want him, what do we do with him except lock him up. But, they released him? Then he committed this murder of Casey Chatwick? How could this happen? What’s up, what’s with that, Connecticut? You knew he was a violent criminal yet he was still released?
“difference between illegal immigrant and, well, immigrant.”
There is no such thing as an “illegal immigrant”
It is an oxymoron. Liberal double-speak
They are ILLEGAL ALIENS
But see how cleaver are liberals, they got you to use their words so you did not know you were agreeing with them and already had you half way to hell.
The word law comes from, to lay down, settle
Immigrant is to settle
So the liberals rational in using the two words together, the law is unsettled, but the people are settled and the reason for law is to bring peace so the law then needs to change.
So do not give them a home with your words
They are ILLEGAL ALIENS, fugitives from justice, on the run from settled law, which they are against it, and can never find a home within it
Illegal Aliens have LONG been treated with kid gloves compared to Citizens in the same situation.
As always, they make no distinction between legal and illegal immigrants as quoted by him: “Regardless of whether your family settled in Connecticut 300 years ago or three days ago, you are welcome here.”
Dear President Trump:
Go after businesses who employ illegal aliens. According to the e-verify site (https://www.uscis.gov/e-verify), it is FEDERAL law to only hire people authorized to work in the U.S. This eliminates any sort of state attempt to block the FEDS from enforcing this.
Take out a couple of employers with huge fines and watch other business get rid of their illegal aliens or face possible jail time or bankruptcy.
Without jobs, a large number of people will self-deport!
ICE is currently authorized to hire 10,000 new enforcement agents, some of which will be tasked with auditing employment records and enforcing the Federal E-Verify laws. It will take 4 to 6 weeks to get up and going with it. When it starts, just watch the mainstream media and liberal anarchists completely lose what’s left of their minds. You will also see illegal aliens fleeing the country.
@Dan: This is great news!
The e-verify fines must be increased to eye rasing levels! Right now the fines are feeble. Fines range from $500 to a little over $20,000. There is the threat of imprisonment, but this would probably be the most egregious violation.
Unless a business owner wants to be arrested or put into bankruptcy, they should start looking for LEGALLY employable people.
https://www.uscis.gov/i-9-central/penalties
I CHEERED when i saw Trump make that announcement of 15K new INS and border patrol jobs!
It’s almost time for President Trump and Attorney General Sessions to send in the Federal Marshalls to set an example, and arrest these mayors and governors for obstruction of justice. There is no excuse. The federal law is very clear, and cannot be changed or ignored by ANY state. First withhold all Federal funding. Then, begin arresting these enablers. Time for bold actions to stomp out these anarchists.
When liberals cannot attack the message, they attack the messenger.
Just once, I would like a democrat, liberal, progressive, RINO or anybody explain why securing our borders [to only allow authorized and wanted individuals to cross] is harmful? Why teaching the 100% truth in our educational systems is bad. Why teaching and encouraging patriotism is bad.
Why providing the facts on a single page of evidence at the dot com website godauthoredbible should not be read by every student and have an assignment to replicate a similar proof for any other text upon which others base their faith. The answer here is simple … It would prove that the Koran [and others] was authored by Satan and that we live in a world of evil with only a few who are influenced by the Bible are keeping it from full dominate dictatorship control and destruction of individualism by the One World leaders and the shadow government. Those and their minions, puppets and followers are who are attacking President Donald Trump!
Of course liberals attack the messenger, CAUSE THEY CANNOT COUNTER the message!
You can take a Mexican out of Mexico but you cannot take Mexico out of a Mexican
Just in case no one is paying attention, Mexico has a per capita income four times less than the United States, and why they come here.
And here is the kicker, their per capita income is less because of the extent they adhere to the Rule of Law
Since all money is ultimately backed by goods and services, you have to make something or provide a service FIRST before a unit of currency can represent it.
Now who wants to go out on a limb making something or doing something when they don’t believe they can trust they will ever get paid because the law is not there to protect them?
Of course, the parasitic liberals would aid ILLEGAL ALIENS in undermining the Rule of Law because they believe they are above it, just like the Mexican overlords who impoverish the Mexicans in Mexico
Screw the long explanations about why he’s wrong, arrest his butt for aiding and abetting and any law enforcement who cooperates with his stupidity.
If the people don’t get rid of the idiots who think they are doing good for the citizens, they will end up with more totally STUPID people like Daniel Malloy who thinks he is great. People like him will start a real war against normal people with sense.
It must be noted…There is already a War in progress against all citizens who take their nation and our responsibility for it and the Constitution and “the Rule of Law” seriously. The War is IN OUR FACE. Someone, or something, is fomenting a massive reaction. What do you think “they” intend to do once they are successful??? Problem Creation….Problem Solution. The Citizens need to get way out in front of this…method…and the thing behind it. That BEGS focus…and Action.
That is true Simon. The left seems to not only be more organized against us, but have people who are WILLING and able to give days if not weeks to these protests.. SO WHY are we on the right not having the same will??
Is it because to many are working and can’t give the time up? Have family issues? Or something else..
The President should send U.S. Marshals in and arrest the governor for aiding and abetting criminal activity and cut all funding to the state until all the laws of the land are enforced in the state. ICE should go in and do mass arrests of all foreign nationals in the country illegally. Any Officials interfering in the process should be arrested for aiding and abetting.
Just wait until one of his relatives gets injured or killed by an illegal immigrant. What I would like to know is why the dems feel that any illegal immigrant has any political rights at all? We are not talking human rights but political rights.
How about arresting the governor for proposing that people do not have to follow a federal law. What is next? He can tell people that they do not have turn in bank robbers since the robbers are just trying to relieve the big banks from their profits? How about passing a federal law allowing people to sue government officials when their family members are killed by an illegal alien when they refuse to apply the law with the official having to pay for their defense and for any fines? That would force them to buy insurance to protect themselves and would cause many of them not to run for office.