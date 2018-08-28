Cruz ad hits Beto O’Rourke for declaring ‘nothing more American’ than NFL anthem protests

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, released an ad Monday criticizing his Democratic opponent, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, for saying there was “nothing more American” than NFL players refusing to stand for the national anthem.

“Nothing more American? Liberal Hollywood was thrilled,” the ad said. “But do Texans agree?”

Apparently not. Retired Marine Sgt. Tim Lee of Texas, who lost his legs to a land mine in Vietnam, said in the ad he was surprised that whether to stand for the national anthem had become an issue.

“Whoever believed that we would have issues about whether you’re going to stand during the national anthem or not?” Mr. Lee said. “I gave two legs for this country. I’m unable to stand, but I sure expect you to stand for me when that national anthem is being played.”

The one-minute campaign video ended with, “In November where will you stand?”

Mr. Cruz tweeted Monday that the combat veteran Lee “gave his legs for this country. I’m proud to stand for him and all of our veterans.”

A number of celebrities, including Kevin Bacon, Ellen DeGeneres and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, cheered Mr. O’Rourke’s comments at a campaign event after they went viral on social media.

The Cruz ad was released as polls showed the Senate race continuing to tighten.

An Emerson College poll released Monday found Mr. Cruz leading his Democratic foe 38 to 37 percent, a week after an NBC/Marist poll showed Mr. Cruz ahead by four percentage points.

