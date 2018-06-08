CrossFit, the latest example of raging, rabid leftist intolerance

An executive at CrossFit put out on Twitter that he was happy a local gym decided to cancel a workout session in honor of LGBTQ Pride Month because, in his view, “celebrating ‘pride’ is a sin” and “the intolerance of the LBGTQ ideology toward any alternative views is mind-blowing.”
For that, he was fired.
And bam, his point’s underscored, highlighted, bolded and capitalized: “The intolerance of the LGBTQ ideology toward any alternative views is mind-blowing” indeed.
This is what happened.
Russell Berger, who until this week served as the chief knowledge officer for CrossFit, tweeted this, according to BuzzFeed, which captured the message before it was deleted: “As someone who personally believes celebrating ‘pride’ is a sin, I’d like to personally encourage #CrossFitInfiltrate for standing by their convictions and refusing to host an @indypride workout. The intolerance of the LGBTQ ideology toward any alternative views is mind-blowing.”
Other CrossFit executives, facing complaints, initially put Berger on unpaid leave. But then they changed their minds and fired him.
And the company put out this set of tweets, making clear Berger’s comments are his and his alone: “CrossFit is a diverse community in every way, and that’s what makes us strong. No matter who you are, how you’re built, what you believe, or who or how you love — we are proud of you.”
Except, of course, if you happen to have the view that homosexuality is wrong — like most of the Bible believers, Koran readers and Torah followers of the world — or if you just don’t think a gym should be in the business of promoting select programs based on sexual choices.
Anyhow, CrossFit tweeted this, too: “The statements made … by Russell Berger do not reflect the views of CrossFit Inc. For this reason, his employment with CrossFit has been terminated.”
But isn’t that just what Berger pointed out with his own tweet — that the LGBTQ movement is intolerant of all views, save the ones that tolerate its sexual deviances and practices?
Adding fuel to the fire was CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman.
In a statement to news outlets reported by The Hill, Glassman said Berger’s views were “appalling,” and that he should — umm, hey there, Tolerance is calling; could someone please answer? — but that he should shut the “f—” up and go away.
“[Berger] needs to take a big dose of ‘shut the f— up’ and hide out for a while. It’s sad,” Glassman said. “We do so much good work with such pure hearts. To have some zealot in his off-time do something this stupid, we’re all upset. The whole company is upset. This changes his standing with us. What that looks like, I don’t know. It’s so unfortunate.”
Once again: Personal view. Personal Twitter feed. And as Glassman himself noted, “off-time,” off-the-clock, not-at-work tweet. But because the content seemed critical of the LGBTQ movement, it’s see you later, Berger. Is this really the United States of America, land of the free?
“My actual point I was making,” Berger said to BuzzFeed, “I still affirm it.”
And well he should.
The intolerance of the tolerance-claimers of the left is rabidly out of control. LGBTQs can have all the freedoms they want — they’re welcome, for the most part, to do as they wish with their lives, their sexual choices, their relationship arrangements, their political and cultural choices. But they’re not the only ones in the room.
Those with differing views have the same constitutional and God-given rights to speak and express themselves as those with membership in the special rights clubs. And when individuals can publicly champion LGBTQ rights and openly petition for causes related to this special segment of society, but those with countering voices cannot, a disparity exists. A discrimination occurs.
Berger’s firing was nothing short of discrimination.
That Glassman and other CrossFit executives found the firing justified only underscores the very point Berger was making in the first place — the LGBTQ movement and its leftist supporters have crossed a line and moved firmly into a camp that clamps all dissenting speech, a la North Korea, or Iran or Venezuela. And if the left doesn’t put a stop to the madness and start policing its own factions and special groups, it won’t be long before it’s a la America, either.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
These are the open practitioners of the infamous crime against nature,
who sold their souls to the malicious, venomous bullies and bigots of Organized LGBT mafia.
These Sodomites, will not tolerate and will attack and attempt to destroy anyone or anything not accepting and promoting their degenerate, sexually perverted lifestyle.
We have Tinkerbell Obama and the deranged Liberal Democrats and their Snowflakes to thank for this violation of the Constitution.
Amendment 1
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech,
I don’t see it getting better anytime soon.
Neither do i. Which is part of the problem. IT will get a lot worse, before (and IF) it ever gets better..
Now I have one more reason to hate Crossfit. For those not familiar with this sport/form of exercise, people pay upwards of $250/MONTH to go to a gym where some “certified instructor” (i.e. he paid the fee and took the 6 hour class) will come up with a “Workout of the Day” or WOD. They pick a bunch of different exercises at random and you have to do it as quickly as possible. The idea is to “train for the unknown and unknowable” so as to “confuse the body.” That would be fine if their routines didn’t include stuff like box jumps (where scores of people have destroyed their achilles tendon), olympic lifts (like the snatch, and clean & jerk) and powerlifting moves like the deadlift and squat. These m0r0ns are doing these moves for reps and as fast as possible. This leads inexperienced people (and even experienced athletes) to attempting lifts with the poorest form imaginable, and has led to some horrific injuries and even to a couple of people becoming paralyzed.
So, yeah, this doesn’t surprise me one bit that the lDlOTS who run crossfit are also a bunch of libtards.
While i like watching the crossfit games, i will NOT do any of it. If i wanna exercise, i can do it on my bloody own! No need to pay the overinflated prices they charge.
It’s strange that a company in the health business would endorse lifestyles that are known to be inherently unhealthy. Data available from both medical and social science sources shows disproportionately high rate of STDs and other illness relative to the number of LGBTQ in the population. For example the center for Disease Control reports that in 2017, slightly more than 69 percent of all new HIV cases occurred among male homosexuals even though they represent only about 2 percent of the population.
Each homosexual relationship requires 2 males…great less competition for the normal people. Female homosexual are mostly really ugly so it good that they are outside the normal people. Win win. PS- once Islam takes over…the lefties friends of muslims and their strange allies the homosexuals will be thrown out of buildings…strange world.
We need some big changes lickety split!
The “tolerant” left on their “diversity” tour aka anyone who disagrees with me (the left) will be fired, publicly mocked or censored! Oh, how I love hypocrite communists!
And yet, we won’t see a SINGLE democrat say “WELL, the Crossfit games owners, need to restore this persons free speech rights”.. Unlike they do, celebrating the NFL kneelers..
I think Russell Berger should sue for “wrongful termination”. People do that … and not just women who feel they have been sexually harrassed in the workplace. It is time for MEN to stand up as well, and not feel that only women can do this. The discrimation laws are written in such a way to INFER that it’s always women, or always minorities, that are being picked on. Men have got to quit thinking that it’s somewhat “sissy” to file a complaint. Losing your job over something like this … done “off the clock”, or your OWN TIME … that’s not “sissy” … that’s very real.
And by the way, and I don’t know why people haven’t figured this out yet, STAY THE HELL OFF OF “SOCIAL MEDIA”!!! I mean it. That’s a death trap for anyone that fancies themselves as a self-styled “witch hunter”. Quit putting your opinions out there for everybody to see. Those people ARE NOT your friends!
Absolutely agree!!!
I agree on both counts. He should sue for wrongful termination, and we all should stay off social media. However… we just can’t seem to stop ourselves from wanting to add our 2 cents worth.
Yes he should sue for wrongful termination. BUT I disagree with your saying “stay away from social media’. In effect that is telling us to remain silent, cause otherwise liberals will use it against us.. Sorry but to ME that is giving in to the liberals..
Can’t see him winning any kind of lawsuit now matter how true it is. An executive of a company insulting customers while discussing an event pertaining to his employer isn’t good for job security. He would be fired now or 50 years ago. An executive shouldn’t publicly express happiness when his employer loses business. As chief “knowledge officer”, he sure doesn’t know much of Twitter.
Queers are just that: depraved, sick, twisted; the rectum is not a sex organ; it is evolved to eliminate waste. Men licking each others ***** is disgusting, not an alternate to natural sex. Women with other women is pathetic—futile; their bodies are designed to receive a male—for reproduction; otherwise they are wasted, useless flesh and should be ground for catfood.
If you disagree with the Left in any fashion you will be shunned at a minimum or killed, or anything in between. That is just how America is today. Freedom of speech is limited to the Left. The right has no freedom or rights. This is an effort to suppress the conservative vote. If we do not vote then the Left can create the New Soviet Union – then all the faggy little poofs will find out their true fate – they were cannon fodder for the Lefts plans, which is to do as Hitler did — Alliance with the Muslim world to dominate the world under the socialist and muslim flags.
Even my homosexual brother, God rest his soul, would say, “I hate the gay activists because they ruin it for the rest of us,” and ruin they do. No one bullies like the homosexual community does and you should see how their treat their own who do not want to push their sick agenda. Remember they were also the ones that said, “no one will have to do anything they don’t want to.” Liars and hypocrites. And pride is a sin.
Camille Paglia, who is a LESBIAN professor, has called them the “gaystapo.”
She’s correct! They are the gaystapo!
Freedom of speech is, according to liberal left, unacceptable and intolerable if you don’t advance their narrative. It’s sad what political correctness has done to this great nation.
Yes, freedom is a tough customer. Basically, what I see here is this: “You are free to say and do what you want, as long as I agree with what you say and do. Since you are not really entitled to an opinion, you must lose your job.”
How about this one? “I disagree with every word you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” (Voltaire) Yes, freedom is a tough customer. It always has been.
BUT only when its the RIGHT saying something the left disagrees with, do they get punished. As we’ve seen all the past year +, a LEFTIST can say what ever the hell they want, no matter HOW much disrepute it brings to the company, and they will never get fired..
I hope he sues the spandex pants off of CrossFit for discrimination!
There is no one less tolerant than a raging liberal. I wonder if they know how stupid they look?
Sounds like a company of pansies….
I just wrote a nasty gram to crossfit Saying
“Due to your recent firing of someone, for expressing his own private beliefs, i am hearby calling for all people who love freedom, to boycott you and your shows.”
Homosexuality is a sin. Period.
Don’t like it? Complain to God.
Don’t believe in God? Give it time. Everyone dies eventually. You’ll believe in God then. Even the people in Hell will have to bend their knees and bow their heads whenever anyone says the name of Jesus. You just won’t enjoy doing it like the people in Heaven will.
You want to complain? Ok here ya go
So I guess NFL owners can use this precedent when it comes to the “kneelers” on their teams. And even more so because the “kneelers” do their thing while on the clock.