CRAZY! New Hollywood movie hunts Trump ‘deplorables’! Joe Biden chooses ‘truth’ over facts?

With all the talk from the left and people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of toning down the rhetoric and ending violence, Hollywood is set to release a new film in which Trump supporters are actually hunted down for sport. Elizabeth Warren wants to give everyone free Internet, and Joe Biden says he supports “truth” rather than facts.

The left sure has a strange way of “toning things down.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to call people white supremacists. The Democrat presidential candidates keep calling President Trump a racist. And now Hollywood is set to release a movie where Trump supporters are actually rounded up and killed for sport. Is that what leftwingers mean by “ending the violence?”

Elizabeth Warren came out with a plan for “free” Internet for everyone. The price tag is ONLY $85 billion. Imagine calling up the government when your internet goes down. Plus, in a speech at the Iowa State Fair, Joe Biden said he prefers the “truth” over facts. Check out today’s show for all the details.

