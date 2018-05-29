Crazed liberals find Obama era photo of illegal aliens held in cages, blame Trump

Some liberal activists and journalists scrambled Sunday and Monday to delete tweets and social media posts incorrectly linking the Trump administration to an old photo of detained illegal-immigrant minors being held in a cage.
The 2014 shot was actually taken during the Obama administration.
The photo went viral as liberals — perhaps spurred by unrelated reports that Homeland Security “lost track of” almost 1,500 illegal-immigrant minors after they were released — mistakenly assumed the shot was taken much more recently, and rushed to criticize Trump administration “cruelty.”
“This is happening right now, and the only debate that matters is how we force our government to get these kids back to their families as fast as humanly possible,” former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau said on Twitter.
Mr. Favreau deleted the tweet, though not before it had been screen-captured.
Other liberal activists and journalists, such as Shaun King of Black Lives Matter, Linda Sarsour of the Women’s March, and Muslim activist Qasim Rashid still had the fake news up Monday afternoon.
I saw this photo floating around and didn’t know if it was real. It is. Children of immigrants are being held in cages, like dogs, at ICE detention centers, sleeping on the floor. It’s an abomination. FULL STORY: https://t.co/V4zRJ43Lvn pic.twitter.com/tbUWSb4B05
— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 27, 2018
“I saw this photo floating around and didn’t know if it was real. It is,” Mr. King wrote, then lapsing into the present tense. “Children of immigrants are being held in cages, like dogs, at ICE detention centers, sleeping on the floor. It’s an abomination.”
Mr. Rashid specifically blamed Mr. Trump, the 45th president, alluding his recent remark that MS-13 gang members are animals.
The US Govt is holding migrant children in small cages like they are animals–just as 45 describes them. This is horrific. This is inhumane. This cannot stand. #ThisIsAmerica https://t.co/JEty91DHvq
— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) May 27, 2018
“The US Govt is holding migrant children in small cages like they are animals–just as 45 describes them,” he wrote.
Twitter user Michael Pierce wrote to Mr. Rashid: “Welcome to 2014. I think I have a solid guess on how your selective outrage missed this then.”
Welcome to 2014. I think I have a solid guess on how your selective outrage missed this then.
— Michael Pierce (@MichaelMPierce) May 28, 2018
New York Times Magazine editor-in-chief Jake Silverstein and Lauren Wolfe, director of the Women’s Media Center Women Under Siege, were among the blue-checkmarked journalists who also spread the misinformation before apologizing.
“I’m honestly lost as to why the Trump troll world has woken up tonight to lambaste me for posting a story that’s a few years old, by accident, & clarifying that once I discovered it. They’re vicious. It’s incredibly demoralizing that this is our public discourse,” Ms. Wolfe lamented.
Would it be to much to ask that these idiots, these vicious so-called activists and so called journalists be punished somehow for something like this? This is truly vile. Really bottom of the ocean sort of stuff (where whale crap lies and where these people probably live).
Something needs to be done, no doubt.
Something could be done. The answer is simple. Simply stop supporting everything that is full of lies and fake news, TV, written news, or spoken news. Hitting them in the pocketbook gets their attention…
So would suing them for slander, liable, and REMOVING THEIR FCC license!
All the lawyers are down there too.
These days, yes it DOES seem too much to ask, to have these abject liars be held accountable.
"I'm honestly lost as to why the Trump troll world has woken up tonight to lambaste me for posting a story that's a few years old, by accident, & clarifying that once I discovered it. They're vicious. It's incredibly demoralizing that this is our public discourse," Ms. Wolfe lamented.
Obviously not demoralizing enough because you still don’t have any morals or you would not be so lost trying to understand why condemning one while excusing another who did it, is WRONG!
Great comment. They are vicious, attack at will. BUT THEN get outraged that someone condemns them for their abject lying? TOUGH titty. If you can’t or won’t stand being critiqued for what you say, DON’T SAY IT!
So she’s made herself the victim here? That’s priceless.
South of the 49th, is there a non-crazed version of the liberal?
(note — even north of that parallel, percentage of non-crazed liberals is less than 1)
Short answer, Davasahayam, NO.
The Fake News perpetrated by liberals. Go back to your safe spaces, with your psychiatrists, your dolls and your play dough.
Trump locked up innocent people! He’s treating them like animals, just as he tweeted! He’s literally Hitler! He’s the worst! He needs to be impeached immediately for these war crimes! It’s completely unacceptable and I’m going to scream until we’re taken seriously!
It’s inexcusable and unforgivable for him to…
Reality: It was Obama that did this.
Oh. I’m sure Obama had his reasons.
Once again liberals are proven to be liars. How many times do they have to be caught before everyone sees that liberalism is nothing but lies?
I fear for some, no matter HOW MANY times they get shown it, won’t ever see liberalism is nothing but a lie.. THEY ARE just too brain washed into believing everything the liberal agenda shoves down their throats..
The Liberal Progressive Socialist LIES continue!
When has their rampant lying ever stopped?
Pictured is NOT a cage. It is a pen or like a holding cell. The word “cage” has a more demeaning effect, so I guess the journalist embellished it a little. Liberal Activists!
It was the liberal activists who first used the word “cage.” It is in some of their tweets that are reported in the article.
Pet, when have liberals NOT embellished??!
Exactly right petmilk52! The photo is of a temporary holding cell in a processing center for illegal aliens, and the occupants pictured are not children. Men and women are segregated in these centers, and children are not put into cells. The holding area for children is actually a large play pen, with beds, seats, television, toys, snacks and fruit drinks. Furthermore, small children are not separated from their mothers. The processing takes place as rapidly as possible, and all children are processed first.
lets put the libtards in cages and let them be viewed for the evil that they are.
I’d be ok with that. Just as long as we throw the keys away!!
That is an EXCELLENT idea, capricorn1. Let’s start with these so-called REPORTERS (LIARS) in the “mainstream” media, because THEY are the BIGGEST liars of all, and nothing but the official propaganda outlet of the DNC!
Liberal Democrats seem to be Socialist like the rest of the Democratic Party, the problem with these no nothings is basically Communism is Socialism on Steroids. That is why we are seeing so much violence for these nuts, so much bullying and so much hiring of thugs to break windows shoot police, tear down stores, overturn cars,and killing Policemen. I wish these crazies would learn the difference, read up on it listen to Fox, read the Wall Street Journal and be skeptic when listening to Radio and TV especially from Joe Morgenstern and his miss’s (you know good morning Joe) Madlin MADdow, Wolffie, real nutty Socialist Larry O’Donnell, Hateful Hayes, Loser Chris Cuomo, Traitor Chris Stepanopolis, Silly Liar Williams and a cast of liar’s and fake news devotees. Hope I got all the names correctly.
IMO they passed being “like” socialists years back, and morphed flat out into rabid communists already..
Oh this is so funny. Liberal imbeciles who want to blame Trump for anything and everything!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha.
They show how dumb they REALLY are!
This is typical of the Leftist LOONS–ACCUSE Pres. Trump of being “racist”, “heartless”, etc. etc.–even if they have to LIE to do it. They are also VERY fond of accusing other people of what THEY are doing or have already done–it’s right there in their BIBLE–Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals”–“accuse others of what you are doing.”
Every time one of these LYING LOONS start talking about how much they “care” about the poor little illegals, we ought to trot out this picture! It’s time to counter their BS with the TRUTH–EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. they start to SPEW it.
Problem is they put this false information out and later withdraw it or apologize but how many people didn’t go any father then the first posts and believe Trump is responsible.
Hell, how many even HEAR their faux apology, or even know they made one!
That’s the sad truth, glenn! And if you believe these VERMIN did this “by accident,” I have a lovely piece of oceanfront property in OKLAHOMA I’ll let you have CHEAP!
Geobbbels would be SO PROUD of these “journalists!” They have the “BIG LIE” technique down to an ART FORM.
How could President Barack Obama and his administration have been so cruel and heartless as to have put illegal alien children in wire cages like animals? They weren’t even MS-13 kids! Clearly we were all duped by the liberal media back then, Obama was not a nice person at all and he clearly hated non-white immigrant children!
Well, one thing for SURE, librabob, he did not give a DAMN about “non-white immigrant children,” anymore than he cared about ANY children. They were simply PAWNS in his crusade to erase our borders and “fundamentally transform” the USA into a Third World HELLHOLE full of starving beggars, you know, to punish us for the sin of being “too white” and “not Communist enough.”
the crazy liberals are doing EVERYTHING they can to attack president Trump.. They are so extremely consumed with their hate for him that they don’t care about the truth.. they will stoop at anything to make him look bad… They are DISGUSTING!!!
President Trump is not perfect, but he is working hard as he can FOR the American people and NOT against us … He puts Americans first as it should be… President Trump could cure cancer and the crazy liberals would find something wrong…
God Bless President Trump … ANYONE who cares anything about our country should be standing with him to make this a better place for ALL Americans….
Which is why 99% of the so called media, IMO NO LONGER deserves the protections of the ‘free press’..
mamacat104, if President Trump were to find the cure for cancer, tomorrow’s headlines would read “Trump administration terminates employment of MILLIONS of health care workers and doctors.”
Hey liberal [useful] idiots, these are NOT “cages”, they are holding cells similar to many police departments throughout the country. Just another big yawn here.
And besides that, cheech6870, the pictures being splashed all over the media were actually taken in 2014, when OBAMA was President. Where was their “outrage” THEN?
Before November elections Trump will have been the sea Captain that brought slaves to America.
All it takes is one lefty lie and to say it and the others will line up to swear it is true.
““I’m honestly lost as to why the Trump troll world has woken up tonight to lambaste me for posting a story that’s a few years old, by accident, & clarifying that once I discovered it. They’re vicious. It’s incredibly demoralizing that this is our public discourse,” Ms. Wolfe lamented.”
Gee, maybe it’s because we don’t BELIEVE it was an accident, because this kind of DISHONESTY is the STANDARD operating procedure of the LYING, EXTREMELY BIASED Leftist LOONS in the media, and the rest of us are HEARTILY SICK of people like you trying to pass your Left-tard delusions off on us as “news?”
And PS: We’re “VICIOUS?” I guess what that ALLEGED comedian did when she VICIOUSLY ATTACKED Sarah Huckabee-Sanders at the “Press Correspondents'” Dinner was not “VICIOUS?” Kathy Griffin and her bloody severed head stunt was not “VICIOUS?” Rosie O’Donnel attacking Trump’s 10-year-old son was not “VICIOUS?” This “lament” of yours rings completely hollow, because it is JUST as DISHONEST as all the OTHER BS you people spew 24/7. LIARS!!!!