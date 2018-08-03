Crazed female accused of deliberately hitting car with Trump sticker

A defiant Trump supporter who says his Jeep was tailed and rammed by a woman on Cape Cod after she saw his bumper sticker says he won’t surrender his right to express his views.

“Some people were like, ‘Oh man, you should take that sticker off.’ I said, ‘If I take that sticker off, I let those people win,’ ” said the accuser, a 27-year-old Osterville man, whose name the Herald is withholding as a crime victim.

Trump administration members have reported being hounded out of restaurants, while some people have reported that association with Trump has led to loss of business and other forms of harassment.

“Standing up for what you believe in is a huge part of being American,” the man told the Herald. “He won the election for a reason.”

Chloe Tessa Wright, 25, of Taunton was arrested by state police Monday morning on Route 28 in Bourne. She pleaded not guilty in Barnstable District Court to assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage — charges that could land her behind bars for up to five years if she’s convicted.

Wright, who told police she’s a student, was released on $1,250 cash bail. Judge James J. McGovern ordered her to have no contact with the accuser, a professional sign maker whose wife was at his side the night of June 30 when the alleged incident occurred on North Street in Hyannis.

“She said, ‘You voted for Trump?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She called me a racist and several other names. She was angry and swearing at me,” the accuser told Barnstable police, according to court documents. He added that a group of motorcyclists offered to chase Wright when she took off, but he told them no.

“I was shocked,” the man told the Herald. “She was following me for a while, just laying on the horn. I joked to my wife, ‘It’s probably because of the Trump sticker,’ but I didn’t actually think that’s what it was.”

Thinking there was something wrong with his Jeep, the accuser got out at a red light. He told police Wright was yelling and cursing at him the entire time. That’s when he reached for his phone and started videotaping their encounter.

“She tried to run me over,” he claimed. “I jumped back into my car and she hit the door.”

Barnstable police noted in their report the video of Wright’s gray Honda Civic “clearly shows the suspect car drive around the victim’s car and hit the driver’s door while the door is open.”

McGovern told Wright to return to court Aug. 28 to be appointed a lawyer. Wright, a Hyannis native, could not be reached for comment yesterday.

The accuser said he does not adhere to party lines; he simply votes for who moves him.

“I like Trump because he’ll go out and say it how it is. I feel like he’s speaking to us,” he told the Herald. Despite living in a blue state, he said, jeers and angry confrontations “are very few and far between,” adding that he’s also had strangers rap on his car window to fist bump him.

