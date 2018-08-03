Crazed female accused of deliberately hitting car with Trump sticker

A defiant Trump supporter who says his Jeep was tailed and rammed by a woman on Cape Cod after she saw his bumper sticker says he won’t surrender his right to express his views.
“Some people were like, ‘Oh man, you should take that sticker off.’ I said, ‘If I take that sticker off, I let those people win,’ ” said the accuser, a 27-year-old Osterville man, whose name the Herald is withholding as a crime victim.
Woman accused of intentionally driving into man's car because of #Trump bumper sticker https://t.co/yhgpr9isXG #CapeCod @KristenCCT
— Cape Cod Times (@capecodtimes) August 1, 2018
Trump administration members have reported being hounded out of restaurants, while some people have reported that association with Trump has led to loss of business and other forms of harassment.
“Standing up for what you believe in is a huge part of being American,” the man told the Herald. “He won the election for a reason.”
Chloe Tessa Wright, 25, of Taunton was arrested by state police Monday morning on Route 28 in Bourne. She pleaded not guilty in Barnstable District Court to assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage — charges that could land her behind bars for up to five years if she’s convicted.
Wright, who told police she’s a student, was released on $1,250 cash bail. Judge James J. McGovern ordered her to have no contact with the accuser, a professional sign maker whose wife was at his side the night of June 30 when the alleged incident occurred on North Street in Hyannis.
“She said, ‘You voted for Trump?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ She called me a racist and several other names. She was angry and swearing at me,” the accuser told Barnstable police, according to court documents. He added that a group of motorcyclists offered to chase Wright when she took off, but he told them no.
“I was shocked,” the man told the Herald. “She was following me for a while, just laying on the horn. I joked to my wife, ‘It’s probably because of the Trump sticker,’ but I didn’t actually think that’s what it was.”
Thinking there was something wrong with his Jeep, the accuser got out at a red light. He told police Wright was yelling and cursing at him the entire time. That’s when he reached for his phone and started videotaping their encounter.
“She tried to run me over,” he claimed. “I jumped back into my car and she hit the door.”
Barnstable police noted in their report the video of Wright’s gray Honda Civic “clearly shows the suspect car drive around the victim’s car and hit the driver’s door while the door is open.”
McGovern told Wright to return to court Aug. 28 to be appointed a lawyer. Wright, a Hyannis native, could not be reached for comment yesterday.
The accuser said he does not adhere to party lines; he simply votes for who moves him.
“I like Trump because he’ll go out and say it how it is. I feel like he’s speaking to us,” he told the Herald. Despite living in a blue state, he said, jeers and angry confrontations “are very few and far between,” adding that he’s also had strangers rap on his car window to fist bump him.
Howdy back to GOPUSA. Personally she is a danger to many and proven it by crashing into this vehicle. I think 3-5 yrs. in jail and being a girltoy of females there would perhaps make her stop and think about being so full of hatred for man that has improved America and made it greater and more respected than any past president. If she lived under socialism or communism, this would cause her a lot more than a prison sentence! Lack of intelligence, reasoning, thinking and brainwashed to boot. Can’t feel sorry for those who unfortunately were educated to hate America and our Constitution and Bill of Rights. She the same rights as every real legal American but that does not include crashing into any vehicle because you don’t have a clue about reality of Trump or us, nor hurt anyone for same, and so on. One sick puppy who needs time in prison to rethink her decisions/thoughts/and future life.
If a person was menacing with a firearm, they would be charged with a felony and end up losing their right to own a gun. So why don’t we see the same standard applied here?
She already is charged with a felony, and if convicted will lose her gun rights. I also hope the victim sues her into oblivion
She should lose her driving license forever.
Attempted murder. She tried to run him over on purpose. These liberal democrats and their supporters are way over the top. People like mad maxine are the reason and the liberal socialist college professors.
Odds are she’s probably already a carpet muncher and would enjoy all the attention in prison. From my point of view, she tried to kill the man with her vehicle. The charges should be attempted murder (manslaughter at best).
Remember Maxine Waters has advocated get in their FACE…she should be going to prison with her Follower.
You are 100% correct.
People like this deranged lunatic, Chloe Tessa Wright, are monsters. Absolute monsters as human beings. If this woman had attacked me like that….well, let’s just say she wouldn’t have to worry about being arrested or going to trial.
Here are the charges:
– Charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
– Vandalizing property.
– Leaving the scene of property damage.
Fortunately the victim recorded this violent offender’s license plate and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She was apprehended and released on bail. Her court date is August 28th. That is for criminal charges. I wouldn’t blame the victim for filing a civil suit against this crazed maniac. She is a danger to law abiding Americans.
Hey Jim Acosta, I guarantee you, you will never bring the above incident up on CNN, since you approve of liberals attacking Conservatives, don’t you Jimmy Drama Queen? Throw the wench in prison and let her rot there.
On all our vehicles we have U.S. flags which have been in or on each vehicle for many years. When the NFL player “protests” began, several of our flags were vandalized but we had it on security video and the miscreants had to reimburse us for the flag and put in hours at our favorite charity–our local food bank. These young men won’t get into future trouble, I don’t think.
We have “Vote Trump” stickers on all our vehicles. No women around here with Trump Derangement Syndrome willing to be taped and publicly embarrassed. It it were to happen, we would put more stickers and larger signs. We’re going door-to-door prior to the November mid-term election to campaign and provide transportation to the polls. We cannot allow Pelosi-Schumer to take over Congress and reverse what President Trump has done t make America Great Again!
Chloe Tessa Wright said she was a student, a 25 year old student who must be attending a liberal college that has been brain washing her. Apparently the school has been successful in their endeavor. There are millions of young obedient stepford people out there ready to do what they have been left wing politically lobotomized to do: Drag this country down.
Give her the 5 years, maybe that would be enough time for her to realize how stupid she is.
If not 5 years, at least until after the 2018 and 2020 elections. Legally prisoners can’t vote, but I bet liberals send them absentee ballots.
If this whack is not charged with at least “assault with a deadly weapon,” the guy should be allowed to render her unconscious for a significant amount of time – and, right in front of the judge FAILING in his job!
Blame mad Max for this crap going on against g.o.p. voters and the flag of this nation!! If that had been me she would be going to the hospital instead of posting bond!!
WOW, this is something. They should of hauled her to the mental ward and had her evaluated for mental illness and jailed her for attempted murder. He had to get back into car or be knocked off with his door. Does not sound like and attempted assault to me but attempted murder and then ran from the seen. Is that not also a Felony? Seems to me these people get away with some pretty serious crimes.
The Liberal left is promoting this type of violence with their rhetoric. If they want a civil war, just keep it up and see what happens. Conservative should stop taking this crap from these people who want to destroy America.
In case anyone was wondering if Trump Derangement Syndrome was real this proves it.
Democrats have lost their minds over Hillary’s defeat. That’s why I have no bumper stickers, yard signs, MAGA hats or t-shirts. Have I given up my right to free speech? No, but I refuse to put myself in the cross hairs of Maxine Waters’ storm troopers, or any other random Leftist nut case. If a Bernie supporter will shoot up an entire ball field of GOP lawmakers, then what defense do I have against their unhinged anger. If Democrat lawmakers had any civic pride or any sense of responsibility, they would tamp down the violence, but they only encourage it. Civil War is coming if cooler heads fail to prevail. Obama is the chief culprit, followed by his adoring press, Communist sympathizers, and Black racists.