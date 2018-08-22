Crash: Mexican national uses knife to commandeer Greyhound bus

EL PASO COUNTY, CO – The man responsible for causing a Greyhound bus to crash and threatening the driver and passengers onboard with a knife has been identified by the Fountain Police.

The man is identified as 47-year old Mexican National, Edmundo Arellanes-Audelo. He has been charged with Felony Criminal Mischief, Hindering Public Transportation, Felony Menacing with a Weapon, Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.

Incredible situation tonight. Greyhound bus commandeered by man with knife, purposely steered off I-25, ending high-centred on a guardrail. If not for the guardrail, it would've plunged down an embankment and onto S. Academy Blvd. below. I-25 backed up for miles. Bus towed soon. pic.twitter.com/PgGpQ2bJr3 — Zach Thaxton (@ZachThaxton) August 21, 2018

“There was an individual right by the door who is screaming, ‘They are killing me! They are killing me!’ He was trying to get off the bus and another guy with a knife is yelling at him, and they just kept going back and forth so I told them, ‘I’m armed, don’t make me draw, you stay where you are and you stay where you are,'” Nathaniel Barrett-Frieson told 11 News.

Barrett-Frieson then held Arellanes-Audelo at gunpoint until police arrived. Despite the earlier chaos, he was reportedly taken into custody without further incident.

A motive for the incident has not been released.

A handful of passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

