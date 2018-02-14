Court orders full restoration of DACA program

A federal judge in New York ruled Tuesday that the government must restart the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals deportation amnesty, adding more weight to the legal case against President Trump’s phaseout of the program just as Congress is debating the fate of “Dreamers” on Capitol Hill.
Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis said the administration does have the power to revoke DACA, but it must give a sound reason for doing so — and the Homeland Security Department’s September 2017 rationale fell far short of what is required in that regard.
He even used Mr. Trump’s own tweets as evidence that the DACA program was ended precipitously, pointing to President Trump’s claims that he could “revisit this issue” as proof the program could have been continued.
Judge Garaufis is the second federal judge to rule Mr. Trump’s aides bungled the phaseout, following a case in a federal court in California.
“The question before the court is thus not whether defendants could end the DACA program, but whether they offered legally adequate reasons for doing so,” wrote Judge Garaufis, a Clinton appointee to the court in New York. “Based on its review of the record before it, the court concludes that defendants have not done so.”
The judge said the Trump administration can still rescind the program in the future if it does it the right way.
And he said the administration doesn’t have to approve any specific DACA applications. But it must begin to process applications again.
Both immigrant-rights groups and homeland security officials said the new ruling has the same effect as the California judge’s decision.
The earlier ruling by Judge William Alsup in California is already being appealed by the Justice Department. The government has even asked for the Supreme Court to take the case, skipping over the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The justices are weighing that request.
Mr. Trump had set a March 5 phaseout data for the DACA program. Created by the Obama administration through executive action in 2012, DACA currently protects nearly 700,000 Dreamers from deportation.
Mr. Trump had said the program was illegal and announced the phaseout, saying it was up to Congress to come up with a more firm legal status for Dreamers.
But in the months following, Mr. Trump had also said he would consider extending the March 5 deadline. In one September tweet he said that if Congress didn’t act, “I will revisit this issue.”
Judge Garaufis said that undercut the president’s own legal team, saying it’s “not clear that the attorney general’s views are those of the administration he serves.”
In revoking DACA last year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke said they were facing the threat of a lawsuit and doubted they could legally defend the program. They said it was more humane to do a six-month phaseout than to have a court end the program abruptly.
Judge Garaufis said that was not a compelling argument, and said DACA is neither unconstitutional nor illegal. He repeatedly criticized the Justice Department’s handling of the case, in one instance suggesting they were playing games with timing.
“The court is not pleased,” the judge wrote in a footnote.
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that handles DACA, did not have an immediate reaction to the ruling.
The agency had already begun to accept renewal applications under the first court order.
But it has refused to release any details of how that process is going, refusing requests from both reporters and immigrant-rights groups.
Interest has, apparently, been strong even before the latest ruling.
The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) has been running sign-up drives several times a week since Judge Alsup’s first ruling, and said people have lined up for help to renew their permits.
CHIRLA is helping incentivize applicants by offering to pay the $495 USCIS renewal fee.
Jorge-Mario Cabrera, the group’s spokesman, said they’ve already helped 310 people apply for renewals. He said most of those applying had DACA protections, had seen them expire, and are now rushing to renew them to ensure they can continue to work.
“They feel having DACA will protect them from being fired or to get a job,” he said.
Several east coast organizations contacted by The Washington Times did not respond to messages about how their sign-ups were going.
Why does it seem like NY and CA have overabundance of graduates of the “Debra Nelson school of judgeship” (Debra Nelson is the FL judge who tried to railroad George Zimmerman to prison for defending himself — and failed due to the six-member jury seeing that reality).
Judge Garaufis was appointed by President Clinton
He is also one of the clintoonishes friends so you know that he will do anything the DEMONS tell him to do.
How can President Trump not be able to rescind an executive order invoked by Obama the communist. He has every right to do so. DACA was not a law voted on by the Congress. These Judges make me sick.
Yeah what do you expect from a demoncrat judge. The demons want to flood this country with those that are unwanted here because they think they know what’s good for the COUNTRY, well they know nothing about what is good for the Nation as a whole. Those so called dreamers are committing crimes and those crimes are not even making to the news, why because those criminal acts are being committed against Americans. This judge needs to be removed from the bench by any means that is legal.
Why are the courts stepping into an Executive area of authority and CREATION albeit an ILLEGAL creation??? Where the hell were they when this ill conceived ILLEGAL use of Executive power in it’s illegal DACA creation? One more Liberal Judicial Monopoly game where the criminals NEVER get a “Go to Jail” card, but “pass go” for another round of ILLEGALITY to muddy up the Pristine American Boardwalks and Run the Media “Reading Railroad” of its rails.
None of this will withstand SCOTUS scrutiny. It ought to be fast tracked to the Supremes. The lefties there will uphold it but not the constitutionalists who are in the majority.
Time to impeach federal judges who overstep the boundaries of their post, and the law.
Let me see if I got this right.
Barak Obama issues an executive order, declaring the executive branch of government will NOT enforce existing immigration laws, and sets up a program for suspended enforcement. Donald Trump issues an executive order, declaring that the government will once more enforce duly enacted immigration laws, and rescinds the program for official government suspension of immigration law enforcement.
A judge rules that the executive branch can issue an executive order, directing a suspension of a prior executive order directing immigration laws not be enforced; but only, if a federal judge finds that the executive order to enforce existing immigration laws is supported by sound legal reasoning; and enforcement of immigration law is suspended until such time as the executive branch provides an acceptable rationale for enforcing pre-existing immigration laws.
An executive pleading to enforce immigration laws; because they ARE the law–and the executive branch of government is constitutionally required to enforce constitutionally established laws, is an inadequate legal justification to support renewed enforcement of immigration laws.
This could be a SNL skit…except no one would believe it.
DHS needs to continue accumulating their pictures and fingerprints, because DWI and voting illegally ends their deportation deference. Ramp up the deportation squads, because they are going home. Nominate judges that will not legislate from the bench.
President Trump should order the immediate arrest of this judge on the charges of being an accessory to murder, and then cite every case since Trump has been in office where someone has died due to the act of an illegal alien. That is exactly what this communist, so-called, “judge” really is.
Obama admitted he didn’t have the authority to do what he did but went ahead and did it anyway, yet the court says that Pres. Trump cannot undo what was done illegally. Absolutely amazing.
This is another left appointed judge He better go back to what ever back water school he went to and learn the law.
First Obama never had the right or any legal standing to create the Daca program. He broke our laws in doing it
where was this poor excuse of a judge then. Oh ya he is writing for things against our laws about illegals an immigration laws.
DACA will be ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court when they take the case – and they will. They ruled similarly on the DAPA (Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents) program. The president does not have the power to arbitrarily change federal law. That is the power given to the legislative branch of the government. If the president can change federal law at his or her whim, then he becomes a king, and laws become simply suggestions.
It appears that you have misspoken or don’t know what you are talking about. DACA is not federal law, it is an (unlawful) executive order made by king Obama that can be simply rescinded by executive order.
Why do liberals have such a hard time understanding the basics of law? I am beginning to think they are so blinded by their hatred of Trump that they cannot act on their love for America. Or maybe they are willfully ignorant of history and hate our traditional, constitutional republic that we call America.
A dark day will come when the Demo-Progresivites regain power. If the Conservative side of the country does not protest every utterance in the street and tie up any and all actions in court then there will be no one to blame for tucking our tails between our legs.
IMHO, it is far past time to start fighting back. Get Sessions off his recuse and start indicting and jailing some of these commies. Put the fear of Trump and the good Lord into ’em. We didn’t start this fight, but we can damn sure finish it!
Since O’s exec order was NOT voted and approved by Congress, IT IS NOT VALID. therefore the President CAN ignore it…….any court that ‘upholds’ the illegal exec order is CREATING law, which is NOT WITHIN THEIR PAYGRADE!