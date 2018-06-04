Court of Appeals: ‘In God We Trust’ on money isn’t endorsement of religion

CHICAGO (AP) — A court has ruled that the motto, “In God We Trust,” on money doesn’t amount to a religious endorsement, so it doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution.
The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports the finding Thursday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago comes in a lawsuit brought by a self-declared Satanist, Kenneth Mayle. The Chicagoan argued the motto propagates a religious view he opposes.
A lower court tossed the suit citing a Supreme Court decision that a motto on currency isn’t something people display prominently. And so it found it can’t be said people are forced to publicly advertise views that clash with theirs.
Mayle appealed to restore the suit. But the 7th Circuit refused. It described the motto as a “historical reminder” of the nation’s heritage.
Quite correct — as the phrase doesn’t name the “god” of any specific religion!
It was first proposed by, and added to coins at the request of a Baptist minister in the 1860’s. It became the national motto and added to the currency around 1956 to show moral superiority to atheistic, anti religion communism. Considering the percentage of Christians, the god referred to should be obvious, while being just vague enough to make the lawyers happy.
Before 1956 the national motto was “out of many, one.”
Holy smokes. SOME COMMON bloody sense from the idiots in Chi-raq.. WOW.
It described the motto as a “historical reminder” of the nation’s heritage.
So do many others things that the Blacks and Liberals don’t like and remove.