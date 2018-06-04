Court of Appeals: ‘In God We Trust’ on money isn’t endorsement of religion

CHICAGO (AP) — A court has ruled that the motto, “In God We Trust,” on money doesn’t amount to a religious endorsement, so it doesn’t violate the U.S. Constitution.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports the finding Thursday by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago comes in a lawsuit brought by a self-declared Satanist, Kenneth Mayle. The Chicagoan argued the motto propagates a religious view he opposes.

A lower court tossed the suit citing a Supreme Court decision that a motto on currency isn’t something people display prominently. And so it found it can’t be said people are forced to publicly advertise views that clash with theirs.

Mayle appealed to restore the suit. But the 7th Circuit refused. It described the motto as a “historical reminder” of the nation’s heritage.

