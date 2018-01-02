Court: High school athletes can kneel during national anthem

(UPI) — A federal court last month ruled in favor of a California high school student who kneeled during the national anthem, despite school rules forbidding protest during athletic events.
The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California temporarily struck down San Pasqual Valley Unified School District’s rule against “kneeling, sitting or similar forms of political protest” during sporting events and a requirement that students and coaches stand during the national anthem, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The rule was imposed in October after an incident in which members a rival high school team from Arizona yelled racial slurs at SPVUSD players who engaged in protest. San Pasqual Valley has a majority Latino and Native American population. The Arizona team is from a majority white district, according to Yahoo Sports.
“Our students were subjected to verbal assaults, other kinds of assaults, other incidents including the throwing of water and the use of racial slurs and gestures,” SPVUSD Superintendent Rauna Fox told the Yuma Sun at the time.
But a SPVUSD football player, named only as “V.A.” in court documents, filed a lawsuit against the school district on grounds that the rule violated his First Amendment rights.
Attorney Katie Traverso, the attorney who represented V.A., praised the court’s decision.
“Students like our client who conscientiously carry their values and ideals with them, cannot be silenced or directed on what to say or not say by their school in this manner,” she said.
Copyright 2016 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
“Students like our client who conscientiously carry their values and ideals with them, cannot be silenced or directed on what to say or not say by their school in this manner,” she said.
Well now let’s see what happens when someone uses the word “******” or “kemosabe” will their values and ideals be silenced?
I do not condone demeaning actions of any kind, but I spent over 20 yrs defending one’s right to be ask hole if they want and are in a inferior class of people.
I DO SUPPORT that one be held accountable for their actions, but not by the government.
If one displays inappropriate behavior they should be shunned and avoided by their peers until their behavior improved and they respect their fellow man.
Your theory only works when the sane moral people in a society are the majority, and the country as a whole has sound moral values. This generation of mind manipulated entitlement kids have no concept of history let alone the moral values this country was founded upon. Social Liberal mind and media indoctrinated Peer groups no longer shun, but elevate immoral behavior as a right and a privilege of the newly enthroned lessor god of self. First reign in the media and the courts that sustain them, and make them accountable, not the influencers of a lost generation, so the now lost and subdued moral majority IS the majority before too many generations are lost, who learn way too late in life they have been duped in a wasted life ill-spent. Too much unearned Respect of their fellow man when taken to the extreme just becomes the worship of fallible man and their fallible social collectives, over infallible CREATOR. Fellow men only deserve respect according to their behavior, not for just showing up on a birthing table, or corrupted Political party.
I guess that if students have the right to kneel and pray after a game they should also be able to kneel during the national anthem.
Unfortunately, students don’t have a right to kneel and pray…due to separation of church and state.
But so far no one has been about to point out where the constitution actually says “separation of church and state”
The Constitution does not, only a Jefferson letter written to a Baptist New England church, YEARS after the Constitution was written,,, but what does it matter to a Liberal where the State becomes the new church of non-existent separation, from whom all blessing flow, and man is told he can become a god unto himself. The democrats are clever in the many ways they find to skin the cat. “Eat of the fruit of the tree of our knowledge and you shall become as God” Thus was born the socialist wing of the modern day secular Democrat party, as far back as the Garden of Eden which now like America has been turned into a Paradise lost swamp.
Sure students have a right to pray on the field after a game. It’s when teachers or coaches get involved that there is complaints. Both are forms of expression and speech and both could be insulting to different groups.
No such thing as “separation of church and state!”
That is a creation, pretzelization
Most of the kids from the protesting school are Hispanic correct? They most likely came here from other countries correct? Yet they are protesting the very country THEY OR THEIR PARENTS chose to come to. My suggestion is, go the hell back where you came from and see how you like it. WE don’t need your disrespect or YOU in this nation.
I believe it was only 1 kid that was protesting. The school has a large number of Hispanic and Native American students. Many Hispanics in the southwest can trace their ancestors to before California was annexed and native Americans obviously predate Columbus.
Speaking of disrespect, I wonder if any of the rude white kids were suspended for their insults. As a parent of high school students and who sometimes helps at sporting events, I see both as disrespectful. A student kneeling would be a school policy issue but would hope any of “my” kids insulting the other team would addressed immediately by myself, the coach, or any other parent that sees it.
At this point, I figure that all Leftists and liberals should kneel during the National Anthem so that we know who they are and also because they don’t like America anyway. Eventually, they should leave…
once identified we should treat them in similar vein to isis members…. these libtards should not be tolerated.. they are a cancer than can not be allowed to continue to grow
good old california.
a massive cancer upon america.
Here’s what needs to happen. If it was me I would do this.
I’d take a knee during the national anthem and pray very loudly. I’m not allowed to be silenced right? The court says so. And if anyone tried I would sue their pants off.
I love my country, but I love my God more.
And of course it’s not a real prayer unless you pray in Jesus’ name. Not in God’s name, and certainly not in “Your holy name”, as that could mean anyone or anything. Buddha? Gaia? Flying Spaghetti Monster? Sure why not. So always pray in Jesus’ name exclusively.
John 14:6
[6] Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.
Matthew 18:20
[20] For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.
Dr. Gadget
Your so right, what will happen to them when we all take the Knee as the new form of showing respect to GOD and THE AMERICAN FLAG in that way.???
I still have trouble understanding how anyone who is a Christian, especially a devote Christian, could ever support {and continue to} support Donald Trump. Jesus preached humility – Trump boasts the he and his administration are the greatest in history. Jesus said “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of A needle than for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of God!” – Matthew 19:24. “Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the earth.” – Matthew 5:3-10. Trump lied and cheated his path to great wealth.
Jesus said “Go, sell what you have, and give to the poor and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.” – Mark 10:21. Trump pushed through a tax law that will save him tens of millions of dollars every year for the rest of his life and his heirs for the rest of theirs. The New York State Attorney General forced Trump to close the Trump Foundation because it was earning more money than it gave to charities.
Jesus said “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall obtain mercy.” – Matthew 5:3-10. Yet Trump fought tooth and nail to destroy The Affordable Care Act because it was commonly called “ObamaCare”.
Every sermon preached by Jesus shows that he was a Man of letters with a deep understanding of his culture, religion, and His audience. Trumps Tweets shows that he doesn’t even understand the difference between weather and climate.
OK… then we should be able to treat them as enemy combatants and beat the crap out of them…
this crap by ignorant snowflakes should not be tolerated
california should be removed from the united states… it is too far gone and should be divested
After California is removed from the union, we should declare war on them and then nuke the hell out of them.
The communist Judges in communist Kalifornia, siding with the communist school kids who hate our Country.
Perhaps it’s time for those in courthouses across the nation to refuse to stand when these misguided and mostly delusional judges enter the court rooms…It’s long past time for many of them to have been removed from sitting in judgement of anyone…
Yes, they should be removed. They are violating their Oath of Office and are showing that they are untrustworthy and put their philosophy above that of the Constitution which they have sworn to uphold.
Thank bho for all the crap you put into the courts. 🙁
I wonder if the student is here illegally?
Knitty19, I would not be surprised if that were the case. But it is just one more example of how corrupt our legal system has become and how they focus on their philosophy and look for more ways to get money from the taxpayers.
Please explain what you hope to gain with this lack of respect for our nations colors or anthem.
If you are trying to get people over to your cause, this ajn’t the way to do it. I highly recommend that you get off your *** and start organizing people to work your cause.
Interesting how this works. Only one side gets to voice or act. And one side is silenced by the same people fighting for the rights of others to express themselves
But once again we see rules aren’t rules to Libs dems media and those in black robes
It in my house. My sons all played football. If any of them had kneeled during Anthem or showed anything but reverence, I would of dragged their ***** off the field by their ears and hair and banned them from sports. Don’t make momma “pro-veteran” mad!!!
Okay kids can’t be forced to stand if it goes against there deeply held convictions, but, I think we can force them to bake a cake, so there’s always that
We should never challenge Worst,now that they don’t have to stand for respect to your Country, what else will they not have to do? Listen to the Teacher, Go to School, obey the rules, brake the Laws that they don’t like, now that you say they have the right to do what they want????