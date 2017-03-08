Court decides to censure, not remove anti-gay marriage judge

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A small-town judge who says her religious beliefs prevent her from presiding over same-sex marriages was publicly censured by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Tuesday.
But while the court said her conduct undermines the integrity of the judicial system, it does not warrant removal from the bench. In a 3-2 decision, Justice Kate Fox wrote that Judge Ruth Neely violated judicial conduct code but removing Neely would “unnecessarily circumscribe protected expression.”
“Judge Neely shall either perform no marriage ceremonies or she shall perform marriage ceremonies regardless of the couple’s sexual orientation,” Fox wrote.
Neely has never been asked to perform a same-sex marriage, and Fox said that the case was not about same-sex marriage or the reasonableness of religious beliefs.
“This case is also not about imposing a religious test on judges,” wrote Fox, who was joined in her opinion by Justices E. James Burke and William Hill. “Rather, it is about maintaining the public’s faith in an independent and impartial judiciary that conducts its judicial functions according to the rule of law, independent of outside influences, including religion, and without regard to whether a law is popular or unpopular.”
Neely’s case has similarities to legal action against a Kentucky clerk of court jailed briefly in 2015 after refusing marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples. The case against clerk Kim Davis, a conservative Christian, sparked a national debate over the religious freedom of civil servants versus the civil rights of same-sex couples. Davis ultimately agreed to alter the licenses to remove her name and title.
In Neely’s case, the dissenting justices argued that Neely didn’t violate any judicial conduct code. “Wyoming law does not require any judge or magistrate to perform any particular marriage, and couples seeking to be married have no right to insist on a particular official as the officiant of their wedding,” Justice Keith Kautz wrote in the dissent that was joined by Justice Michael K. Davis.
Neely, who’s not a lawyer, is a municipal judge in Pinedale, a town of about 2,000 residents, and a part-time circuit court magistrate in Sublette County, a rural county rich in outdoor recreation and oil and gas. The majority of her work as a magistrate is to perform marriages.
The Wyoming Commission on Judicial Conduct and Ethics had recommended that Neely be removed from her positions for violating the state code of judicial conduct. Neely had argued that removing her would violate her constitutional rights.
Because Neely is a part-time magistrate appointed by a local circuit court judge to handle particular court needs, the Supreme Court left it to the discretion of the circuit court judge whether Neely can “continue to serve the essential functions of that position.”
The circuit court judge who oversees Pinedale was not available for comment Tuesday, according to his office.
Attorney James Campbell, who represented Neely, said in a statement that Neely looks forward to serving her community for years to come.
“By affirming that Judge Neely may remain in her judicial positions, the Wyoming Supreme Court has recognized that her honorable beliefs about marriage do not disqualify her from serving her community as a judge, which she has done with distinction for more than two decades,” said Campbell, who is an attorney with the Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based religious advocacy law firm.
Patrick Nixon, an attorney for the Judicial Conduct and Ethics commission, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Commission Executive Director Wendy Soto declined to comment on the case and what the censure means for Neely.
The Supreme Court opinion noted that judicial discipline serves multiple purposes, including discouraging further misconduct by the judge and reinforcing the perception that judicial ethics are important.
Jason Marsden, executive director of the Denver-based Matthew Shepard Foundation, which advocates for gay rights, said the foundation believes that any public official must serve members of the public equally, regardless of personal beliefs.
“We would simply ask the circuit court to remain watchful to ensure that there is no discrimination from the bench for any of the citizens in her jurisdiction should she continue to serve,” Marsden said.
The ethics commission investigated Neely after she told a reporter in 2014 that she wouldn’t preside over same-sex marriages. Her lawyers said no same-sex couples had asked her to perform their marriage before she made the comments to the local newspaper. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same-sex couples nationwide may marry.
—-
Where in the constitution does it say the Supreme Court has the right to tell the states who can or can’t get married?
So this judge’s conduct undermines the integrity of the judicial system. But those judges who perform perverted weddings support the integrity of the judicial system? I think the Wyoming Supreme Court has their values all screwed up. They simply want to be politically correct which is not correct at all in a moral sense.
To all you Gays and Atheists. It would be to your advantage to warm up to Christians, Jews and others. They may be the only Allies you have. Your lives could just depend on it.
Christians are not blowing up buildings, skyjacking airliners, or suicide bombing. Christians are not doing mass beheading of non-Christians, atheists or gays or imposing the death penalty for apostasy. It wasn’t Christians that killed all those people in San Benedetto and Orlando. It wasn’t a Christian that killed those police officers in Dallas or fire bombed police cars in Baton Rouge. They were Islamic Jihadists.
Think about this: While you persecute Christians and those who don’t agree with you, Muslims can have their street prayers and openly recruit into the faith. Islam is also taught in public schools. Things other religions are not allowed to do. Why are liberals playing both ends against the middle? Why are liberals heavily pushing for open borders and letting, so called, Islamic refugees into this country? Why were some of the biggest donations to Clinton from Islamic Countries? Do they know something you don’t?
The news is full of raping and killing woman and beheading Christians, Atheists and Gays in Islamic countries. What if it happens in this country? I doubt that any Christians will be willing to help you after the way you treat them. All you Atheist and Gays are to Islam is useful idiots. Once you outlive your usefulness, you too will be thrown under the bus.
Sorry oldsarge, my 5 star vote only got you 3 stars…. must be you offended some maggot troll……..
It’s time for the Court to show some respect for the views of the Christian heterosexual.
Dont wnat this kind of results on touchy cases,? Don’t put laws on the books that favor any decision that allows questionable decisions. I personally dont care about sexual preferences as long as i dont have to hear from or about them DO make it a law that no one can use a soap box and or megaphone or any sort of protest to scream their preferences where I can hear it !!!!
The Constitution protects the right to speak on public property. There is no right to make someone else be quiet as long as their protest does not break laws.
It seems to me that this action should never have been brought against this judge. The only reason I can see for it is ugly activist meanness.
That said, the two males in the photo certainly wouldn’t have ever found a woman to marry.
We the people publicly censure the Wyoming Supreme Court as their
conduct undermines the integrity of the judicial system and quick removal is not in our hand.