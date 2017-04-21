Court: Confessed Fresno Killer Shouts, ‘Let black people go in reparations.’

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The suspect in this week’s racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno entered a courtroom early Friday shouting that natural disasters striking America will increase.
Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, then shouted twice during a minute-long hearing: “Let black people go in reparations.”
He was charged Thursday with killing unarmed security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 a week earlier.
Authorities say Williams was the first of four killings by Muhammad. Police say he told them that learning he was wanted for the Williams killing spurred him to try to kill as many white people as possible before he was caught.
He shot three other white men at random Tuesday, police said, including a Pacific Gas & Electric worker sitting in a truck and two men who had come out of a Catholic Charities building. He fired 17 rounds in less than two minutes. Police, with help from acoustic sensors posted in the area, arrested him less than five minutes after the rampage began.
Fresno County Superior Court Judge W. Kent Hamlin assigned a doctor to examine Muhammad. He set bail at $2.6 million.
He’s due to return for arraignment on May 12.
Muhammad said Williams had shown him disrespect while Muhammad was visiting a woman at the motel, according to police.
Prosecutors say Muhammad will face murder charges for all four men, but they’re waiting for investigators to assemble their case before filing the other three.
It was my understanding, from pervious reports of this ‘man’, that he was mentally diseased. So now I’m confused. AS I read this article, he sounds completely indoctrinated into the MoonGod worshiping cult that is islam, as well as throughly soaked and pickled within the BLM hogwash. That doesn’t make him crazy in my book, it makes him stupid, racist and an angry man who wished to settle the ‘score’ with ‘the man’. That isn’t crazy. It’s racist, mean, angry and indoctrinated, but not crazy. He chose his victims by the color of their skin. He chose to shoot as many ‘whites’ as he could once he found he was wanted for a killing earlier in the week. Again, doesn’t scream random abandon within a mental illness. This sounds pre planned, out hunting for his victims, finding three, he shot them, before being finally caught. (Thank God!!)
Screaming out Allha Akabar doesn’t tell me he’s nuts or mentally ill. It tells me he made choices in his life that allowed, not drove, but allowed him to fulfill his bloodlust and want for vengence and take it all out on Christian white males. *smh. That’s not mentally ill, mentally diseased or plain ole nuts! That is jihad mixed with a dose of BLM indoctrination!! If he gets a pass for his actions by the courts calling him ‘mentally diseased’, I believe there will be an uprising such as that town as never seen before.
~M
What it sounded like to me was an Extortion like threat. “LET BLACKS go free no matter what crimes they have done, OR ELSE we blacks will keep doing these killings”…
And imo that itself should be PROOF of his guilt!
Good Lord, this ‘tard thinks he’s the “Black Moses!”
Give me a break! He’s just another left-tard NUT CASE acting out his leftist delusions.
I do not understand why the police did not opening fire and terminate this loon to save us tax payer dollars for his obvious terrorist acts, hate crimes, racist acts, and more clinton/obama government hand outs.
This is one of obama’s sons and there are a lot more of them out there. This trash has been a looser his whole life by his own choice. obama has been releasing them from prison for years to build his Army. Trash like this are why I’m armed and ready. There will be no prisoners taken and they all deserve to be in the ground. Responsible black Americans have nothing to fear but its time to clean house on the black trash. Cops despise them for good reason.
Maybe they felt that since this IS the people’s republik of Kommiefornia, that if they DID shoot to kill this savage cretin, THEY would be the ones in hot water.. and BLM would have rioted in the streets…
This neanderthal needs to be dangling at the end of a rope.
Kori Ali Muhammad
The rest of the article explains itself.
If this goof wants reparations for slavery, he’d better start with a demand for payment from the descendants of African Chieftains who captured & sold their fellow Africans to slave traders. It was very profitable for them.