Cory Booker unveils plan to start clemency process for 17,000 nonviolent drug offenders

Posted On 11:40 am June 21, 2019
Sen. Cory A. Booker on Thursday announced that if elected to the White House, he would immediately move to start the clemency process for about 17,000 nonviolent drug offenders, in what his presidential campaign billed as “the most sweeping clemency initiative in more than 150 years.”

The New Jersey Democrat said the “War on Drugs” has been a “war on people” that disproportionately affected people of color and lower-income individuals.

“When it comes to restoring justice, we can’t be timid,” he said. “Granting clemency won’t repair all the damage that has been done by the War on Drugs and our broken criminal justice system, but it will help our country confront this injustice and begin to heal.”

The plan calls for immediate clemency consideration for people serving time for primarily marijuana-related offenses, people whose sentences would have been cut under newly reduced minimum sentencing rules, and people incarcerated for “excessive sentences” because of disparities in how crack and powder cocaine are treated.

The campaign estimated that about 17,000 people, and as many as 20,000 people, would be “immediately” eligible for clemency.

Mr. Booker’s plan would also create an “executive clemency panel” at the White House and calls for a federal council to make recommendations to help people granted clemency find jobs and other benefits.

5 Comments

Duane Andre
BeanerECMO
3:39 pm June 21, 2019 at 3:39 pm

What drug offense is non-violent? Someone steals to buy drugs and harms themselves or maybe a baby becomes addicted while in the womb and has to go through withdrwal after being born (if it makes it to term). The seller caused this violence; and clearly the distributor contributed to that violence, let alone the violence caused by protecting their turf. There is no non-violent drug crime.

ltuser
ltuser
4:21 pm June 21, 2019 at 4:21 pm

As someone who knows 3 folks in wheel chairs, CAUSE OF DRUGGED DRIVERS smacking into their vehicles (and two fled the scene), to me, there is no damn thing as a ‘non-violent drug crime’.

PatriotUSA
PatriotUSA
5:17 am June 22, 2019 at 5:17 am

The left obviously needs to shore up their base…. Illegals, drug offenders, murders, gang members, perverts and sex offenders.
Just as the VA gov released criminals from VA prison in an attempt to help Shrillary in 2016.

Jack Alope
Jack Alope
7:15 am June 22, 2019 at 7:15 am

Kind of comical watching Cory Booger try and create this fictional aura about himself that when he goes home at night it is in a neighborhood of underprivileged, colored people. When in reality he grew up in a privileged, well to do household in an upscale neighborhood with both parents who were executives for IBM.
Would not put anything past this charlatan such as renting an apartment in some run down tenement just to serve as front and for some photo ops. When he was mayor of Newark, NJ he drove Newark further into the ground and left it in far worse shape than when he took over. Booger is all about Booger and what anyone or anyplace can do for Booger otherwise he won’t waste a second of his time on anyone or anything if its not to his benefit.

jbscpo
jbscpo
12:04 pm June 23, 2019 at 12:04 pm

Those people violated the law but Booger doesn’t care! Like all Democrats, he doesn’t believe in personal responsibility for ANYTHING. The possession of illicit drugs IS STILL ILLEGAL! He is just pandering for votes. Maybe we’ll get lucky and one of his drug buddies will beat his head open with a rock and let all his stupid idea’s leak onto the ground! BTW – wonder when he last had a drug test.

Leave a Reply