Cory Booker promises to pump $100B into historically black colleges

Posted On 11:40 am December 3, 2019
6

Sen. Cory Booker’s campaign said Tuesday the Democratic presidential candidate would pump $100 billion into historically black colleges and universities and other institutions serving minorities as part of his effort to boost higher education.

Booker, who said both of his parents earned their degrees from HBCUs, said the plan would allocate $100 billion over a 10-year period, with $30 billion in the form of grants from the Department of Education, another $40 billion from his green technology hub and $40 billion for capital improvements.

The former Newark, N.J., mayor said funds for the plan would come from a tax code overhaul and repeal of corporate tax cuts approved under the Trump administration.

As of the fall of 2016, United States has 102 historically black colleges and universities, 290 Hispanic-serving institutions, 35 tribally-controlled colleges, and 113 institutions for Asian-American, Native and Pacific Islander students, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

“Cory believes that Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority-Serving Institutions play a central role in creating pathways to opportunity and empowering Black communities,” a statement announcing the plan on Booker’s website said.

“That’s why today he is outlining actions he will take as president to ensure that America’s HBCUs and MSIs are well-funded, affordable and continue to deliver opportunities for Black and Brown Americans,” the statement continued.

Other Democratic candidates have targeted HBCUs. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said his campaign would give $10 billion to such institutions. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has pledged $50 billion while Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., aid she would send $60 billion.

Booker’s plan would also support legislation that would have the government pay for student tuition, fees, and expenses at public colleges and increase the value of Pell Grants for low-income student borrowers to $12,400.

It would also change the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to cancel the college debts of those working in education, public defense or the military, and forgive student loan debt of low-income students who can’t repay their debts from failed for-profit colleges.

6 Comments

NJNurse
NJNurse
1:12 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:12 pm

Just another goonie bird. The black colleges get enough funding and so does all color colleges.

    chrose
    chrose
    3:02 pm December 3, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    Odd because the democrats never have given money to any black colleges or cleaned up their districts and now all of a sudden want to take my money to help black colleges when, as you stated, already receive a lot of money and that is why they are still in business and actually teaching better classes than the non-black colleges. Promises made but never ever kept by democrats and they still think they are getting thru to the voters when so many have already left their communist party? Why is he a democrat considering how the democrats from day one of incorporation in the mid-1860’s coming forth with hatred for blacks, the KKK, did not want them to be REAL American citizens, and definitely not ever to be allowed to vote. The later two were passed by real Republicans back then. Amazing how they now belong to the party that hated them then and still does.

artzacher
artzacher
1:42 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:42 pm

Gosh, Cory, I didn’t know you had that much money. Why wait? Donate now. It’s Giving Tuesday.

AzRep
AzRep
1:52 pm December 3, 2019 at 1:52 pm

I guess he gave up on slave reparations then? This is an alternative? Good luck…..

Pmsjim
Pmsjim
2:29 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:29 pm

Just Go Away, nobody cares about your phony rhetoric and pandering for a nomination, you will never be POTUS Booker!!

praireliving
praireliving
2:34 pm December 3, 2019 at 2:34 pm

If Trump suggested donating a huge chunk of government money to his alma mater and other related schools the liberal press would be all over him as using funding inappropriately.

