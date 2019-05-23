Home » News

Cory Booker outlines executive action plan to promote abortion here and around the world

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:40 am May 23, 2019
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Sen. Cory Booker on Wednesday outlined a series of executive actions he would take to protect abortion rights if he’s elected to the White House, as he and other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates vow to push back against recently enacted laws restricting the practice in states like Alabama.

Mr. Booker says he would create a new White House office of “reproductive freedom,” guarantee access to birth control in employer-based health plans, and undo actions the Trump administration has taken on the issue.

“On day one of my presidency, I will immediately and decisively take executive action to respond to these relentless efforts to erode Americans’ rights to control their own bodies,” said Mr. Booker, New Jersey Democrat. “My goal with these actions isn’t just to undo the damage the Trump administration and Republican state legislatures and governors have caused, but to affirmatively advance reproductive rights and expand access to reproductive care for all.”

Mr. Booker’s campaign says he’ll take action to guarantee access to “employer-covered contraceptive care.” The Trump administration has moved to provide religious and moral exemptions to requirements under Obamacare that employers offer free contraceptive benefits in their health care plans, though that push has hit roadblocks in the courts.

The campaign said he would also reverse the administration’s move that would limit the ability of doctors to recommend abortion services to patients, though that, too, has been held up by the courts.

Mr. Booker would also reverse the administration’s so-called “Mexico City Policy” that prevents federal funding from going to international groups that perform or promote abortions.

His plan would also involve moving toward “evidence-based guidelines” for teen pregnancy prevention. His campaign said the Trump administration has been prioritizing abstinence-only education.

Mr. Booker also said he would repeal the Hyde Amendment in his first presidential budget. The long-running provision generally bars federal money from being used to fund abortions, with some exceptions.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said recently that he would commit to abolishing the amendment, after he had voted against federal funding for abortions in the past.

Other 2020 contenders, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, have also voiced support this week for repealing the Hyde Amendment, though Congress would have to go along with it.

5 Comments

capricorn1
8:16 am May 23, 2019 at 8:16 am

someone check this man for the mark of the beast.

poop
8:28 am May 23, 2019 at 8:28 am

reproductive care = murder of children

kd6vkj
8:56 am May 23, 2019 at 8:56 am

Kory booger boy needs to be removed from the race as he is so far to the left that he would throw the country into a war with other countries just to prove that he is a tiny little boy, kory booger boy knows nothing about how to run any kind of business and this country needs a businessman at this time. More people are working now than any time in the last 25 years or more, the business killing regulations that were imposed by the last administration for the most part are gone so companies are able to hire competent workers that are producing and things are looking up. If the DEMONcrats get in things will go to he11 real fast and the nation will look just like venezuela and that will NOT BE ANY GOOD AT ALL, but that is what the DEMONcrats want for the country.

Forrest W Byers
9:00 am May 23, 2019 at 9:00 am

These statements by Sen. Cory Booker are so appallingly evil and wicked as to be comparable to the issue of slavery, which became the center post of the obituary for over 600,000 Civil War dead! The blood of innocents cries out from beyond the veil, Repent, for ye know not that the Master is mighty to save and woe be to the wicked, for at His coming, they will hide from behind the rock in fear of consequence like unto their fellow dissembler’s of truth, which shall burn like stubble, which smoke shall rise up forever and ever, indicative of the Lord’s wrath ! In the name of the mighty Redeemer of Israel, the Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.

OlDave
9:02 am May 23, 2019 at 9:02 am

I am AMAZED that Booker would support ‘abortion’ (aka MURDER)! Since without ‘abortion’/Murder a BABY HUMAN IS BORN and 51% of those mothers are minority mothers (and then the baby killed/MURDERED is probably minority) it seems that BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER to Booker if they exist pre-birth.

