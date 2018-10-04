Cory Booker on Brett Kavanaugh: ‘Innocent or guilty,’ Trump should pick someone else

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said President Trump should pick a new Supreme Court nominee regardless of whether Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is found “innocent or guilty” of committing sexual misconduct more than three decades ago.

The New Jersey senator told reporters Tuesday that regardless of what the FBI investigation turns up, Judge Kavanaugh lacked the proper “temperament” to serve on the high court.

“Is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment when their credibility has been challenged by intimates, people that knew the candidate well as a classmate?” Mr. Booker asked.

“When his temperament has been revealed in an emotional moment where he used language that, frankly, shocked a lot of us,” he continued. “And then, ultimately, not whether he’s innocent or guilty, this is not a trial, but ultimately, have enough questions be raised that we should not move on to another candidate in that long list put together by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society.”

Democrats have pivoted from the allegations themselves to focusing on Judge Kavanaugh’s demeanor following his fiery testimony last week defending himself against the uncorroborated claims. His argument about the allegations being a “political hit” made out of revenge for Hillary Clinton losing the 2016 presidential election has also sparked criticism by Democrats who say he lacks the impartiality needed to serve on the high court.

“Move on to another candidate, because ultimately the Supreme Court is not an entitlement,” Mr. Booker said Tuesday. “The people who should be on the Supreme Court should preserve the integrity of the court and be beyond the reproach of these difficult partisan times.”

A final vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination has been temporarily delayed as the FBI investigates three sexual misconduct allegations against the judge, which he has categorically denied.

