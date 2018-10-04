Cory Booker on Brett Kavanaugh: ‘Innocent or guilty,’ Trump should pick someone else

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker said President Trump should pick a new Supreme Court nominee regardless of whether Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh is found “innocent or guilty” of committing sexual misconduct more than three decades ago.
The New Jersey senator told reporters Tuesday that regardless of what the FBI investigation turns up, Judge Kavanaugh lacked the proper “temperament” to serve on the high court.
“Is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment when their credibility has been challenged by intimates, people that knew the candidate well as a classmate?” Mr. Booker asked.
“When his temperament has been revealed in an emotional moment where he used language that, frankly, shocked a lot of us,” he continued. “And then, ultimately, not whether he’s innocent or guilty, this is not a trial, but ultimately, have enough questions be raised that we should not move on to another candidate in that long list put together by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society.”
Democrats have pivoted from the allegations themselves to focusing on Judge Kavanaugh’s demeanor following his fiery testimony last week defending himself against the uncorroborated claims. His argument about the allegations being a “political hit” made out of revenge for Hillary Clinton losing the 2016 presidential election has also sparked criticism by Democrats who say he lacks the impartiality needed to serve on the high court.
“Move on to another candidate, because ultimately the Supreme Court is not an entitlement,” Mr. Booker said Tuesday. “The people who should be on the Supreme Court should preserve the integrity of the court and be beyond the reproach of these difficult partisan times.”
A final vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination has been temporarily delayed as the FBI investigates three sexual misconduct allegations against the judge, which he has categorically denied.
Join the discussion
Trump was right about Booker destroying Newark and that he now wants to destroy America!
Strange he identifies more with Greek “Spartacus” than American “Booker T. Washington” Not one of your father’s Democrats, nor your great grandfather’s Civil War Republicans. This is a new breed of political animal, definitely a parasitical scavenger and bottom feeder, who dwells in the bottom of the current political ponds. It is THE PEOPLE who should pick someone else,,,being a Senator is not an entitlement either.
Tell Mr. Spartacus, to dial it back you’re wound way to tight dude. Just get back to work doing the job you weren’t sent to DC for and stop with all the cheap theatrics, its unbecoming.
And OF COURSE Kavenaugh was ’emotional’. WHO WOULDN’T after being accused like this.
(“The New Jersey senator told reporters Tuesday that regardless of what the FBI investigation turns up, Judge Kavanaugh lacked the proper “temperament” to serve on the high court.”)
Looking at the picture submitted with this article, the most evident temper tantrum being thrown is a demonstration of an age-old adage of “the pot calling the kettle black”. The vitriol being spewed forth in pic above plagues his very character and facial features. The gang of dems at the initial hearing revealed before the whole world that their only interest in these proceedings was to block a conservative who would fill a lifelong seat at SCOTUS …and by whatever means necessary. Their unity of intent was identified in their collective mantra “…tell Trump you want an FBI investigation…”. Delay, delay, delay beyond the point of no return, i.e. the vote. Irregardless of how they wish to ‘dress it up’, that has been their sole intent since day 1. Their blatant, repugnant behavior coupled with their obscene smear of the judge and his family will hopefully ‘disentangle’ from their degenerate stranglehold the ‘generational democrats’ who over the years are beginning to realize that their moral values and virtues will no longer allow them to tolerate nor be joined at the hip with the despicable and evil tactics utilized by leaders that have been voted into key positions as THEIR directly appointed REPRESENTATIVES.
Look at this New Jersey clown in profile. Then find a pic of the multi jawed, slobbering, space critter from the movie “Alien” in the same aspect. Could it be a relative? QUICK FBI investigation!
Notice that no one ever stomps their feet demanding an IRS investigation. Those are far more…..intrusive. Just ask the Tea Party kids.
And Booker is still a freak of nature, and not in a good way.
Maybe we should take that face and make a Halloween mask out of it. It will scare every kid in the neighborhood.
Corey Booker is just another fraud/meat stick of a Democrat. Thankfully, he has outed himself as someone not prepared to be anything. “Spartacus” has shown what a dope he is.
What do you expect from kory booger, he thinks he is a legend in his own mind. Kory booger needs to be investigated for the crimes he has committed, with booger there are police reports and hospital records on what he did to two women, kory booger is a predator, ALL DEMONcrats are all predators, there is NOT one DEMONcrat that is worth a bucket of spit.
Shut up Booger — your knowledge of law and civics seems to match your admin skills, to no surprise!!!
Booker: “Hey, I can’t tell whose innocent or guilty, I even can’t tell if I’m a man or a woman, so I think I should pick something else.” Just how do these confused people EVER get elected, let alone even nominated to run for a major American political party where now this once great nation is lead by the Blind and Confused creating more blindness and confusion not to mention volatile division where obviously basic different sexes can no longer get together to do what they were designed to do, i.e. Create and repopulate, not consume and destroy one another.
IMO its because they control the education (i mean indoctrination) system, so keep churinging out brain dead morons, who vote for them…
“regardless of what the FBI investigation turns up, Judge Kavanaugh lacked the proper “temperament” to serve on the high court”
OK then…
Regardless of whether Booker is a man or a woman, he lacks the temperament to be in the Senate.
Regardless of whether he’s been educated past the point of stupidity or he’s hopelessly cluelessly ignorant about everything, he lacks the temperament to be in Congress at all.
Regardless of whether he’s an anti-American socialist or a filthy lying communist subversive, he lacks the temperament to be in a position of power.
Regardless of whether he’s an idiot Lefty or a brain-dead Lib, he lacks the temperament to be on any ballot anywhere.
Hey, Booger Man, you are worse than the Judge. You admitted assaulting a woman and he says he did not. You should resign you position and head back to NJ. You are a disgrace to NJ you molester.
That’s something i have YET to see a single member of the GOP attack him over..
IF HE really thinks being merely accused of sexual assault is sufficient to disqualify someone from office, THEN OBVIOUSLY ADMITTING YOU DID IT, should also disqualify someone.
Mr. Booker, the accusations against you are serious so you should step down or be removed from office permanently, after all, that’s your stance on Bret Kavanaugh.
But he is a Dem laws don;t apply.
AND they love the mantra of “Practice what i preach, not what i do”!.
I feel the same way Corey does about the state of New Jersey.
Booker needs to be voted out. He’s insane.
Perhaps Kavenaugh should suggest the FBI Look into the groping of Booker..
hey booker you piece of DUNG, YOU ARE THE ONE WHO NEEDS TO BE REPLACED, NOW would be good!
Booker is worse than any serious politician. Simply, a big mouth jerk!
Booker is a MORON and unless Trump were to appoint a person who is willing to throw the Constitution in the GARBAGE and toe the UBER LIBERAL line he will oppose the nominees Trump sends to the Senate.
He would oppose any Trump nomniee,just to spite the President.
Heck, part of me feels EVEN If he say, nominated Garland, who the DEMS whined about not being given the chance to vote on, Booker and co would STILL VOTE no on him JUST because it is Trump nominating him.
So, what else is new from the spartacus?
“Is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment when their credibility has been challenged by intimates, people that knew the candidate well as a classmate?” Mr. Booker asked.
Question for ya sparty-cuss.
Do you think any person outside gnu joizie much gives a damn what their pet retard thinks?
PLUS many of those interviewed did NOT KNOW Kavenaugh well, let alone as a classmate..
Senator Booker, according to news reports you were no better when you were a teenage boy. I will not comment if Judge Kavanaugh is innocent or guilty just by words. As teenagers we have all done things that we may not be proud of. However, there are a few who believe they are perfect, such as yourself. You were elected even though you molested a girl when you were a teenager. But that is okay, correct? You are sounding like some bigoted white men who believe they are perfect and everyone else is beneath them! May God forgive you!
Slight correction on that last line.
MAY GOD CONDEMN YOU!
… and take you away immediately!
So, Booker. Are you trying to change the constitution so you can nominate judges? Good luck with that.
“Move on to another candidate …. ”
Can’t see that making you cry!
Notwithstanding Corey Booker admitting to groping a teenage girl, residents of and business people working in Newark from the 1980’s onward know for certain about Corey Booker’s phony “staged” fire rescue with his actress girlfriend to gain phony publicity; and about his physical bullying, challenging a small elderly man, the Mayor of Newark then to a fist fight in the street and there are lots of them who still want to know what happened to that missing $150 million dollars for Newark’s Water provision project that he, then the Mayor and his cronies handled.
The fact is … this guy is even a bigger phony and stiff than Mayor DeBozo of NYC and Gov Pill Murphy.
COREY BOOKER’S IMAGINARY FRIEND
https://www.nationalreview.com/2013/08/cory-bookers-imaginary-friend-eliana-johnson/
NEWARK ACTIVISTS SAY BOOKER’S FIRE-RESCUE STORY IS ALL WET
https://dailycaller.com/2013/10/13/newark-activists-say-bookers-fire-rescue-story-is-all-wet/
NEIGHBORS: MAYOR CORY BOOKER OF NEWARK DOESN’T LIVE IN NEWARK
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rNnNIV9oKI&feature=youtu.be
Just like Waters doesn’t live in her district…
Booker is exemplary of the rest of the loud, obnoxious, overbearing, self righteous, group, who harangue, shout down, look down, verbally abuse other’s who do not hold with his or better his party’s ideals (Whatever they are today?)! His “Holier than thou” attitude is a major departure from the once prominent, well mannered, proud statesmen that at one time were legislators in DC. Not that there were no nock down, shouting, name calling, even fist fight battles on the floor of the Senate, but by enlarge the process was reasonably within decorum. Booker is just a part of the louder, more brash, uncontrolled segment of the Democratic body, who is not unlike the House’s Maxine Waters, displays his core principles (as despicable as they are) in a “Look at me, here’s what I believe should be”!
Any nominee from President Trump will get the same kind of attacks.
Well Booker, “innocent or guilty” YOU should be THROWN OUT of the Senate!
How’s about THROWN in gitmo!
Wow… look at his picture! Talk about one angry black man. You can clearly see his visceral hate !
And if he feels “being too emotional” is a disqualifier from office, then HE, Mad maxine, Fauxohontas, piglosi and the rest, all need to go, because of how Emotional they’ve all proven they are.
He had raped at least one woman according to his own words. Perhaps more. He stands absolutely no chance of becoming the POTUS. Why is he even trying? Idiot, STOP.
So, Spartacus, you disqualify Kavanaugh because you called him names?
By the way, you look rather unhinged in this photo.
NO! Kavanaugh is not guilty of anything other than being Pres. Trump’s nominee and a strict Constitutionalist. Given that to withdraw his nomination at this time would be to concede to the underhanded, and illegal, tactics used by the left to get their way. No go, bucko!