Cory Booker: I’m going to ‘bring a fight like the NRA has never seen’

Sen. Cory Booker has promised to “bring a fight” to the National Rifle Association if he’s elected president in 2020.

Speaking during a CNN town hall Wednesday night, the New Jersey Democrat told a mother who said she’s afraid to send her daughter to school for fear of mass shooters that he plans to take on the gun lobby and crack down on gun purchases.

“It is so horrific that in America, we have in the aggregate a mass shooting every day because dozens of people are shot and killed,” Mr. Booker said. “I am frustrated with politicians who all the best they can muster is to give thoughts and prayers. Enough of that. Enough of that.”

Mr. Booker said he supports tightening restrictions on gun purchases in the country, including universal background checks and closing loopholes on private sales.

“I’m a black man and black males are 6 percent of the nation’s population, but they make up the majority of homicide victims in this country,” he said. “I am tired of going to funerals where parents are burying their children.

“I am going to bring a fight — we are going to bring a fight like the NRA has never seen if they’re going to defend corporate gun manufacturers more than represent the people,” he said. “We are going to bring that fight on every level necessary. I’m a guy that’s taken on tough fights before and won them, and this is one that we are going to win together.”

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch responded to Mr. Booker’s comments in a pair of tweets Thursday morning, claiming that “not a word” he said was true.

Not a word uttered by @CoryBooker here is correct.

1) NRA represents everyday Americans. NRA isn’t NSSF.

2) Federal law bars domestic abusers from buying or possessing guns https://t.co/ATbiOOMY6I

3) Charge people on watch lists. If they can’t buy a gun why aren’t they charged? https://t.co/QzXZdjNnAX — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 28, 2019

Also, there are no “loopholes,” there are criminal acts. If your driver’s license is suspended and you drive anyway that isn’t some magical “loophole,” it’s a criminal act. We undermine law by pretending it doesn’t exist. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 28, 2019

Another point here — what does “The NRA has to go” even mean? This is a group of several million law-abiding Americans, Senator. You want to stifle our speech? Our assembly? Please explain. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 28, 2019

