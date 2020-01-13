Cory Booker drops out of presidential race with ‘no path to victory’

New Jersey Democrat Sen.Cory Booker announced Monday he’s leaving the 2020 presidential race.

“It’s with a full heart that I share this news-I’m suspending my campaign for president,” he tweeted.

“To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot — thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together.”

Booker’s exit comes just weeks before the primary season begins in New Hampshire and Iowa, and the day before the seventh Democratic primary debate, for which he did not qualify.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but I got in this race to win, and I’ve always said I wouldn’t continue if there was no longer a path to victory,” he said in a video announcing his withdrawal.

Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson left the race Friday.

