Corruption in the FBI is nothing new

When the inspector general’s report on the most corrupt law enforcement agency in human history came out Thursday, congressman Trey Gowdy said, “This is not the FBI I know.”
Trey Gowdy is from South Carolina. I’m from Massachusetts. This is the FBI I know, only too well.
Incompetent, mendacious, greedy, horny and, above all, thoroughly corrupt — this is the FBI in “War and Peace,” as the old radio show had it, although now it’s more in pieces, and its only war is against the constitution and law-abiding Americans.
In an odd coincidence, just before the report was issued last week, an ancient serial killer named Stevie Flemmi was on the witness stand in federal court here. Flemmi worked as a rat for the Boston FBI for decades as he was murdering 50 people.
The crooked Democrats in the FBI loved him. The G-men didn’t care how many people Stevie murdered because he was bribing between five and seven agents in the Boston office. (The number kept fluctuating, the longer he was on the stand.)
At one point, Flemmi was asked a question about the FBI agents he’d been in monkey business with since 1965, and he got confused.
“Which FBI are you talking about?” he asked the lawyer. In other words, the mobster had been paying off multiple generations of agents, and he was having a hard time keeping all the bent G-men straight in his 84-year-old mind.
One of the feds on Flemmi’s pad was John “Vino” Morris, an alcoholic he gave $7,000 to, including $1,000 in cash so that Morris’ girlfriend, a secretary in the office, could join him for an adulterous tryst at an FBI training conference in Georgia.
Times have changed, though. Now the women the “special agents” are cheating on their wives with are actual lawyers, not secretaries. No wonder the G-men don’t even bother to check out solid tips on the Boston marathon bombers, or the Parkland shooter — they’re too busy chasing their gal pals around the water cooler up on the seventh floor of the J. Edgar Hoover building.
After his squalid, well-paid career of identifying informants to be gunned down by the Mob here in Boston, Vino Morris was naturally promoted to director of the FBI training academy in Quantico, Va. You can’t make this stuff up! Vino was training new agents in the mid-’90s, about the time a precocious young moral cipher named Peter Strzok showed up.
Did Vino Morris personally train Peter Strzok? It would certainly seem appropriate, given the utter moral depravity of the Famous But Incompetent FBI.
The difference between the earlier generation of crooked FBI agents and the present criminals operating out of 968 Pennsylvania Avenue is that these new agents are pajama boys, trust funders. Andrew McCabe went to Duke. Strzok went to prep school, and then Georgetown. These are not tough guys, these are pencil pushers, paper shufflers, briefers.
Do you think any of these crooks with badges bragging to their married girlfriends about framing Donald Trump and running what they bragged was the “Hillary cover up operation” have ever made a real pinch?
Back in the day here in Boston, corrupt agents like H. Paul Rico and Dennis Condon asked gangsters for throw-downs for use in their own hits, and gleefully railroaded innocent men to prison for 35 years. Rico once set up a rubout for Flemmi, and afterwards complimented him, “Nice shooting.” They were street guys, like their fellow gangsters.
Compare that film-noir swagger to the sleazy Democrat G-man who was busted texting “Vive le resistence!” after Trump’s election. This hack had gone from the Hillary cover up to the Trump frame up to Robert Mueller’s hoax investigation.
By the way, the mobster Stevie Flemmi was testifying against this week, Cadillac Frank Salemme, has his own long history with the FBI. Back in 1968, after Rico and his partner, another corrupt Democrat named Dennis Condon, framed the four innocent men for a gangland hit, Salemme confronted the two crooked feds to express his outrage.
Salemme was especially angry about the FBI’s railroading of a World War II hero named Louie Greco, who had moved to Florida weeks before the murder.
To which Dennis Condon, a future appointee of Democrat Gov. Mike Dukakis, replied with a chuckle:
“How does Louie Greco like going from Miami to Death Row? He wasn’t even there!”
Some things never change, and the FBI is one of them. There used to be another old radio show back in the late 1940s, “This Is Your FBI.”
And it still is. Corrupt then, corrupt now, corrupt forever. This is your FBI.
Howie Carr, Great commentary. You hit the nail on the head with the corrupt FBI. With regard to Trey Gowdy, he supports the corrupt Mueller Counsel and he went behind closed doors with Susan Rice, regarding her unmasking of Trump people and he indicated that he was satisfied with her answers. Then there is Gowdy and Benghazi. That is all one needs to know about RINO Trey Gowdy!!!!!!!
backpacker, Trey Gowdy’s attitude and stance toward all this corruption has NOTICABLY changed. Either Clinton, Obama or the DNC met with him and “reminded” him of whatever blackmail DIRT they have on him, or his/his family’s life/lives have been threatened by these corrupt VERMIN and he is NOW “onboard” with their program to continue their coverup of Hillary’s and Obama’s crimes, while persecuting INNOCENT Americans to distract from the BLATANT corruption on display in the DOJ, FBI, and indeed, God knows how many OTHER agencies of our government. The corrupt SLIME of Obama and the Clintons is apparently coatingf EVERY part of our Federal government!
AND THIS is why we need to shut DOWN the FBI immediately and forever..
The FBI should be the first of many government agencies to be disbanded.
Where ever possible they should also be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Something they have abused from their inception. Certainly under the guidance of J.Edgar Hoover and all who have followed.
Fired, and jailed. Just firing them imo is NOT doing any justice.
Trump should take the example of President Regan when he replaced the entire staff of the Air Traffic Control System, and they could not be rehired.
He should shut down the FBI and DOJ, and start new agencies from scratch. When the agencies are more corrupt than the mobs and unions, and are helping them kill whoever they please; we still have all the state and local agencies (who may get the hint to straighten up).
Whoever gets a pass during the transaction is likely to be less dangerous to the USA than these two agencies. (the current bad guys, when they become aware they are no longer wanted, may correct their ways, or if not, will be caught by the new, state of the art, honest agents who will staff new agencies.
The FBI had to bring agents in from Tampa to investigate an issue in Seminole County, as Orlando agents were pretty much part of the problem. It didn’t matter anyway, as the DOJ did nothing when the honest agents turned in their findings. ( The corruption in Orlando had too much clout with the DOJ).
I am not sure we should strt from scratch, once we’ve shut these two down.
If they cleaned house in DC there would be no one left except for a very few that haven’t been there long enough to be corrupted.
If you want to slow the corruption down you will need to effect their wallets. A prosecuted crime should equal loss of pension and all benefits for life. Hit the criminals and leakers in the wallet and watch what happens. This should be in effect for all government employees. Get the union protection away from lawbreakers and draw a red line and it will stem the flow of criminals fast.
And that hitting them in the wallet, is not just personally. BUT PROFESSIONALLY too. Defund the FBI immediately..
This is just MORE evidence that the FBI–FAR from being the “elite law enforcement agency” we’ve been led to believe it was–is nothing but a corrupt, UNCONSTITUTIONAL HORROR that needs to be DISBANDED. If they can DEVISE a law enforcement agency that does not abuse its power to persecute innocent citizens, then it can be replaced with something else. And all the supposedly “good” FBI agents we keep hearing about–after thorough VETTING to make sure they actually ARE “good guys” can be hired by that agency. WHERE is Eliott Ness when you need him? The “new” agency needs to be “The Untouchables” so they don’t descend into the same corrupt dissolution as the FBI.
Don’t forget this! Lawsuit currently going on.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/fbi-agent-apparently-egged-on-draw-muhammad-shooter